Covid-19 and the lock-down have caused catastrophic economic devastation across the globe. It has created a sense of fear in many people, unlike anything I have lived through. While the glamorous tech stocks have glittered, economically-sensitive value stocks have struggled to get a firm footing. The only comparable period where value has been so out of favor was in the late 1990s, which set up an epic run for value in the following decade. I believe the common stock of Radian Group (RDN) offers an extremely compelling opportunity to buy an above-average business at a major discount. The stock could easily generate 50% plus returns over the next two to three years.

Increased unemployment and the mortgage relief opportunity provided by the CARES Act mortgage forbearance programs, assure the mortgage insurance industry will see increased defaults moving forward. The purpose of these programs is to support borrowers and help them to be able to remain in their homes, which ultimately is good for the borrower and the mortgage insurer. Despite the forbearance programs not impacting the borrower’s credit, any loan that has missed two payments technically constitutes a default in the MI portfolio, regardless of whether those payments are missed because of forbearance. These defaults will be the impetus for an increase in PMIERs capital, which must be held against those loans.

Fortunately, going into this crisis, the housing market was at a much more stable level than prior to the last recession. There is strong demand for housing and much more disciplined loan underwriting and servicing standards. Many people have built equity in their homes making them less likely to be willing to give up on their home if they can possibly avoid it. It is imperative to remember that private mortgage insurers do not pay a claim until title to the property is transferred primarily through foreclosure. Defaults resulting in claims will depend on a variety of factors such as employment, GDP growth, and the efficacy of the programs instituted by the government to keep people in their homes.

Radian had a strong 1st quarter of 2020, generating net income of $140.5MM, which was down 18% YoY, due primarily to a change in net gains on investments and other financial instruments. Diluted net income per share of $.70 was down 10% YoY. The return on equity was 14.2% and book value per share increased 16% YoY to $20.30. Adjusted net operating income per share was $.80, up from $.73, equating to an adjusted net operating return on equity of 16.3%.

Primary insurance in force increased by 8% YoY to $241.6 billion. Persistency will be worth watching, as the robust refinancing market could create some volatility there. The 12-month persistency rate of 75.4% decreased from 78.2% in the prior quarter, and 83.4% in the first quarter of 2019. Net mortgage premiums earned increased 5% to $275MM. New Insurance Written increased by 53% YoY to $16.7 billion. RDN boasts a $5.6 billion investment portfolio and has $1.1 billion in PMIERs excess capital, providing substantial room to handle increased delinquencies and continue writing new business.

Radian projected that the company could deal with a default rate up to approximately 25% of the mortgage insurance portfolio and remain in compliance with PMIERs. New business is being written at higher rates due to the uncertainty, as the industry has ramped up pricing by double digits. At the holding company, RDN has $648.2MM of capital. The company has no debt maturities prior to 2024 and ended the 1st quarter with debt to total capital of 18.7%. Radian still expects to write more than $60 billion in mortgage business for the year, despite the headwinds the economy faces.

Investment income was down 1% sequentially to $41MM, and 7% YoY, due to lower investment yields, offset partially by higher balances. In addition to mortgage insurance, Radian also has a real estate segment focused on title, valuation, asset management and real estate services. Total real estate segment revenue was $28.6MM for the 1st quarter of 2020, representing a 6% increase compared to $27MM for the 4th quarter of 2019, and a 24% increase compared to $23MM from the 1st quarter of 2019. During the 1st quarter, RDN repurchased 11MM shares of common stock for approximately $226.3MM. Later in the quarter, it announced the suspension of the program, although there is a remainder of $199MM on the authorization.

Over the short term, RDN will see higher delinquencies driven by government-supported forbearance programs. This will trigger an increase in the minimum required asset factors of PMIERs and impact the GAAP financial statements through the company’s initial estimate of the ultimate claim rate, which will drive higher provision expense and reserve levels. Over the longer term, the impact for PMIERs will be driven by the overall number of delinquencies and the rate at which they age or cure. The longer-term GAAP impact will depend on actual claims experience, versus the estimates the company makes in the 2nd quarter and after.

For PMIERs, the highest percentage change in asset factor occurs in the initial delinquency bucket of 2-3 missed payments, where the minimum required asset factor moves from an approximate 6-7% level for performing loans, up to 55% for initial defaults. However, since most of the country is now a FEMA-declared major disaster area, this 55% asset factor is reduced by 70% to 16.5%. Therefore, the company can absorb up to 25% of the portfolio being delinquent.

Radian and the other mortgage insurers have engaged in substantial risk distribution transactions on more recent vintages with their insurance-linked notes. On older vintages, there is the benefit from considerable home price appreciation. Management guided that during its experience with hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the roll from default to claim rate was in the 2% range. That is an interesting comparison because hurricanes result in a temporary dislocation, but I would say this will be more severe than that, but different than 2008, as this is not a housing-led recession.

In 2019, Radian generated about $869MM in pretax operating income. The provision for losses was $131.5MM. Assuming the company is on a similar pretax pre-provision pace for 2020, this means that the provision for losses could be multiplied by a little over 6 times for RDN to break-even for the year. That provides a nice cushion and it is essential to understand that this is a dramatically less risky mortgage insurance portfolio than 2008. Claims will be paid out over a long period, especially due to the forbearance programs enacted by the government, which are designed to give people time to recover financially from this dislocation. There is uncertainty as to how things will play out, but I believe Radian Group is poised to survive it and thrive in the recovery.

At a recent price of $16.1, RDN trades at 79.3% of book value. Mortgage insurers generate returns on equity in the mid to high teens, and often trade at a premium to book value to reflect that. Clearly, RDN has normalized earnings power between $3.00-$3.50 per share, without factoring in accretive capital allocation strategies such as stock buybacks. I could be more aggressive in my estimates, but we have been in a particularly good environment, and earnings have benefited from that. Putting an 8x multiple on the low end of that gives us a conservative target price of $24 per share, which is 50% higher than current levels. You will not impress your friends at a cocktail party by saying you own Radian Group stock, but you probably will end up performing better than them over the next 3 years.

