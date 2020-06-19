The Mosaic Company (MOS) has had a rocky time of it in recent years, but the underlying business remains solid, and the current valuation for this miner and processor of phosphates and potash makes it well worth considering as a value investment.

When I say that the Mosaic Company has had a rocky time of it, I will point to the revenue and net income figures that this agricultural firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 8.9 billion 1 billion 2016 7.16 billion 297.8 million 2017 7.41 billion -107.2 million 2018 9.59 billion 470 million 2019 8.91 billion -1.07 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on The Mosaic Company's investor relations page.

One perennial factor that accounts for the fluctuation in these figures is the cyclical nature of the crop sector, which of course also affects crop nutrients such as phosphates and potash. Another factor relates to competitive pressures globally, especially from China. Still another factor is the U.S.-China trade war, which of course impacts agricultural commodities.

The great macro factor which has impacted the entire economy, of course, is COVID-19. And the Mosaic Company has not been immune to the effect of this, as can be seen from how its share price has fluctuated since March. It is this that provides the value opportunity that I believe exists here.

The Mosaic Company traded at $13.64 per share at close of market on 06/16/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/16/2020, the Mosaic Company traded at a share price of $13.64 with no trailing price-to-earnings ratio as trailing earnings-per-share are -$3.69, and a forward P/E of 16.49, based on projected earnings-per-share of $0.83. The forward P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 34.19, lower than the crop production sub-sector average of 106.51, and also lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 19.52. By most metrics, the Mosaic Company appears to be trading at a discount.

Metric Mosaic Company Sub-sector Index P/E - 106.51 19.52 P/CF 3.60 17.02 12.93 P/B 0.63 4.85 2.92 P/S 0.60 2.56 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

In addition, the Mosaic Company's current dividend yield of 1.47% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.35%. Overall, it is necessary to establish what fair value for the Mosaic Company is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.10 (16.49 / 15 = 1.10) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $12.40 (13.64 / 1.10 = 12.40). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.48 (16.49 / 34.19 = 0.48) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $28.42 (13.64 / 0.48 = 28.42).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield, which gives me a valuation ratio of 1.60 (2.35 / 1.47 = 1.60) and divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $8.53 (13.64 / 1.60 = 8.53). Finally, I will average out these estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $16.45 (12.40 + 28.42 + 8.53 / 3 = 16.45). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading at a 17% discount to fair value at this time.

It could be argued that the Mosaic Company may be more of a value trap than a value opportunity, given the fluctuating figures outlined above - a trend that the Q1 2020 results show is continuing with $1.8 billion in revenue and -$203 million in net income. An inconsistent dividend, with a payout ratio of 148.21% and reported free cash flow of -$73.6 million does little to disturb this notion - nor does the 1.12% operating margin. Certainly, the Mosaic Company is not a reliable income investment - its projected 7% earnings-per-share growth over the next five years means it is not much of a growth investment either.

The Mosaic Company's strong balance sheet should help it benefit from the necessity of feeding the growing global population. Image provided by Ryan Companies.

However, the Mosaic Company still merits consideration as a value investment. It was COVID-19 that caused its share price to fall 46.94% below its 52-week high of $25.70, and I believe the firm is financially solvent enough to outlast the short-term event that COVID-19 has engendered. Its long-term debt of $4.64 billion is offset by a net worth of $8.56 billion, and its total current liabilities of $3.27 billion are offset by total current assets of $4.22 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.08 billion, and total accounts receivable of $1.04 billion.

While several macro trends have stymied the Mosaic Company in recent years, one trend they should benefit from is the growing global population, which is set to increase to 9.8 billion by 2050. Those people will need fed, and the crops needed to feed them will require nutrients - a well-capitalized firm like the Mosaic Company is well-placed to profit from this trend, and from the short-term perspective, this should see its share price appreciate to its pre-coronavirus levels (if not higher).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.