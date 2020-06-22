A Correction May Be Coming, But Opportunities Abound (Video Transcript)

We start with the macro, including why they think this recent rebound rally may be exhausted, but also where they see the market going after that.

Daniel Shvartsman: I’m Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. We’re doing a special version of the Coronavirus Marketplace Roundtable Series we’ve been doing as we’re doing our first group call.

Today, I’m joined by the team from Stock Waves, a service on Seeking Alpha that offers high probability investing when fundamentals and technicals align. I’m joined specifically today by Zachary Mannes, Lyn Alden Schwartzer, and Garrett Patten.

So hi, everybody. How are you all doing?

Zachary Mannes: We’re doing great. Thanks, Dan.

Lyn Alden Schwartzer: I’m good, Dan.

Garrett Patten: Thanks for having us.

DS: Absolutely. So you guys do a mixed approach. There’s a lot of stock picks for all some macro analysis or discussion is going to kind of straddle those areas. We’re going to start with the macro, because I think that’s still on everybody’s mind.

We’re in kind of a crazy market and where on the one hand, there’s a recession happening. There’s a lot of economic damage out there. And on the other hand, the NASDAQ reached 10,000 last week, I guess. There – the stocks continues only go up as it go. So what do you make of what’s going on? Like – we – there’s a lot of stimulus as well in here. What do you make of this sort of bifurcation or this split here?

ZM: So I think that bifurcation really fits with the way that we approach markets. I think Lyn from the fundamental side is much more of a contrarian approach than traditional fundamental analysis. And on the Elliott Wave side, we’re really looking for that dichotomy between fear and greed.

So those market extremes that provide pivot points and turns in the market, and there’s a common expression that says buy when there’s blood in the streets. So we feel that those – the things that concerns that everybody has about recession, most of that we feel already hit the market. And so the market if you look back as early as 2009, the market bottomed in March then. And bad economic data continued to roll out well into 2010, even 2011, but the market was on a tear.

GP: Bankruptcies as well.

ZM: Right.

LA: Yes. One thing I’ve been highlighting recently is that, historically, and this time around as well, the market tends to bottom at the worst rate of change of economic data. So, for example, when initial claims are kind of rising and getting worse and worse and then they kind of hit that peak level, that’s when the market historically tends to bottom rather than the absolute worst period in total unemployment. Because once the rate of change of economic damage starts to slowdown and the market is forward-looking and starts to kind of price that in ahead of time.

So this whole thing has been very compressed and very large. But a lot of it, by looking at both the fundamentals and the sentiment, we’ve been able to navigate it pretty well. So, for example, going into this, both Zach and Garrett were highlighting a lot of stocks that had very overbought conditions, very high sentiment, they were potentially looking somewhat toppy. And then we combine that with pointing out that, okay, some of these are also very overvalued and it’s very difficult to justify those levels.

So when we got the COVID-19 pandemic, that brought markets down faster than I would have expected. But brought them down from levels that they only needed some sort of pane to bring that down. So, from there, like, as Zach mentioned, there’s blood in the streets, there’s oversold conditions and we started to see more bullish setups.

So it’s been a very kind of a dynamic environment with so much economic damage. But so much compression of the house fast that happened and the rate of change would have happened in and then large government assistance to send out personal checks to people to do unemployment benefits and even like direct business loans. So it’s definitely been an environment that’s kind of good for this sort of fundamental and technical mix, because we’ve been catching some of the high points and low points along the way.

GP: Right, exactly. Based on our Elliott Wave analysis, we were successfully able to anticipate the bottom in March in the subsequent rally since highlighting dozens of stocks that have outperformed the overall major indexes. And it’s our belief that the market is beginning its final leg up in this bull market that began in 2009, which over the next three to five years should culminate in the range of about 4,000 to 6,000 on the S&P 500.

We also do expect that there will be a pullback though before the S&P 500 breaks out to new all-time highs, which would be another buying opportunity to ride the rest of that final leg up in the bull market, looking at a current target of about 2,100 to 2,500 on the S&P for that corrective pullback before we continue higher likely in the next year.

DS: Okay. That’s – I was going to ask sort of the prognosis, because I – the – buy when there’s blood in the streets is familiar. But what’s weird is that, there’s blood in the streets economic. There’s blood in main street, but not in Wall Street, as it were.

And so, I guess, Garrett, you kind of hinted that potentially see a pullback and then resume a rally. But I’m just – is that – how are you guys – because that’s what seems so strange in this environment is that, the logic says that there should be a real downtime and I understand the rate of change is a key factor here. But like where do you see where we are now? Has – have we already recovered? How are you sort of thinking through that from a market standpoint?

GP: One of the common sayings during March was that it was the quickest bear market in history. But what I think a lot of people are missing is that actually under the surface, this correction has been ongoing since 2018. And that’s reflected on a lot of individual stocks and even some indexes like the Russell 2000, which didn’t ended up making a new all-time high last year, but instead held below their 2018 high, and this was the final leg down within that correction.

So it seemed like it happened all very quick and we recovered very quickly after that. But in reality, this correction has really been again on going into the surface since 2018.

ZM: I think the other thing we look at in fractals. We say, Elliott Wave works it by degree and so this – the same patterns continually repeat themselves at different levels of time and timeframes.

So the pattern that we’re seeing off of the March low from 2020 looks very, very similar in a lot of stocks in the market as a whole to what we saw off the early 2016 low that we got an initial strong recovery rally. Then we faded down on Brexit fears and after the vote there, then we got another rally into the early part of the summer and then faded down from that into the election and then took off from there and never look back.

And I think we’re certainly setting up for very similar potential now with the first leg up off the low is largely complete. And most of the stocks have started to show signs of that consolidation, where they’re going to digest that move that they had off of March, that we probably get another mini rally, but it doesn’t actually breakout until probably sometime after the election.

LA: One thing I’ve observed as well is that to Garrett’s point in about Q3 2018, that’s when the GDP growth rate peaked in a rate of change terms. So even though we continue to have positive GDP growth after that, it was at a slowing level, right?

So – and when looking at growth in rate of change terms rather than in absolute terms, that gives a lot of insight, because that’s when we saw some commodities pullback. We started to see some of these more sensitive stocks like small caps pullback.

So even though, we saw some of the big mega caps continue to kind of race ahead, that bear market kind of coincided with the core top in the growth cycle, even though the jobs market and the absolute growth rates still had some time to continue before it was finally brought down by this pandemic shutdown.

So we were – I was already kind of tracking a potential recession, starting in late 2019, where I was looking at rate of change terms and saying, “Okay, we’re kind of PMIs are pretty bad. And we’re getting a lot of – you had jobless claims started to bottom, and I was kind of looking for potential turn offs. And we were kind of in that inflection phase, where we could have easily had a recession this year anyway, but the pandemic pulled that forward and more dramatically.

So I think that’s a really good point that it – this kind of is a two-year period kind of playing out in a more spectacular finish than – rather than just all happening this year.

DS: Right. It seems like that’s often the case where a full economic cycle is towards its end, but then an event happens and obviously nobody saw the pandemic calling. But there has been a lot of talk about potential recession and about where we are in the economy.

I want to – so that gives us a good sort of macro backdrop. I want to transition a little bit more to how you guys think about the actual nuts and bolts of stock picking. Firstly, just a simple sort of question amidst all this, because we’ve talked about a few different time horizons even in these answers.

When you guys are looking for stocks on your service, what sort of time horizon are you generally looking for? Are you looking for swing trades? Are you looking for one year longer-term? How do you guys think about the position timing that you take?

GP: Our service primarily focuses on intermediate to long-term investing opportunities, with some fewer shorter-term trades thrown in there as well. So I would say, the shorter-term trades are anywhere from one to three weeks intended hold duration intermediate trades one to three months. I mean, these timeframes are always subjective. And then when I believe you usually focus on a little bit more of the long-term investing and building a successful and stable investment portfolio.

LA: Yes, I approach our service like a Venn diagram. So Zach and Garrett have their technical analysis, where they cover a large number of stocks. And then I have my fundamental only aspect, where I look for very long-term opportunities. And then we kind of find that sweet spot in the middle, where those two sides overlap. So we have like a weekly series called where fundamentals meet tentacles.

So some of their technical charts might not be something I agree with and some of my fundamental analysis might not match up with their charts. But that’s okay, because we don’t try to delete each other’s work. But then, from among that set of data, we then look for the areas of intersection.

So – and for those areas, I tend to look at either multi-month investments in some cases, or multi-year investments. And then sometimes, we’ll combine that and say, “Okay, this is – fundamentally, say, a very good long-term opportunity, I think. Their charts also suggest that as well, they might have had bottoming sentiment. But then we say, “Okay, here are a couple of periods we might want to look for pullbacks and what are certain kind of levels that can confirm that. So sometimes, we blend that longer-term and intermediate term timeframe.

ZM: We’re also doing analysis on a daily basis and going through a lot of names that we cover. And so, as we continue to track the smaller degrees to make sure that they’re on pace for the longer-term swings that we’re projecting, we’re also looking at the smaller degrees as well. And so a lot of our members are finding great opportunities, using those for more day trading and shorter-term swing opportunities.

DS: Okay, very interesting. So it’s this combination the question that banks for me is, how – volatility in this period has been a little weird, because obviously last week, we had a 6% sell-off, or yes, it was last week, right? Yes, Thursday last week. You lose track at this point.

But the market – so the market, on the one hand, if you zoom out, it looks like it’s been straight up since March 17, or March 23, or whatever the bottom was. But on the other hand, we have had a lot of movements like this. Are you finding – so just from a – how does that volatility affect? Does it increase the opportunity set? Does it make it harder to pick opportunities? Because it’s harder to know how to position or how are you finding that affecting your approach?

GP: 2020 has, obviously, been an incredibly volatile year, which can be, both a blessing and a curse for investors. Luckily, because we anticipated that bottom coming in March, we’ve been able to take full advantage of this volatility by picking up a lot of stocks at fire sale prices in March and writing them for the majority of this rally up since. And volatility is also allowed us to do a lot of rotation in our stock picks.

So initially, when we were bottoming in March, we were focusing more on high-growth stocks, the ones that really outpaced the broader market and initial went up names like Crowd, like Lululemon, like Neo, which just really shot straight up off of that March low in almost very sharp V-shaped recovery.

But then we saw that consolidation of about mid-April into about mid-May and a lot of different stocks. And then that allowed us to rotate into the lower beta names the ones more value stocks things that have since actually outperformed the broader market things like a lot of the defensive names like GD and HON and a lot of the utilities XLU and Xcel Energy, a lot of these different things, which have recently – more recently off the May low outperformed.

Even in the past week, a lot of Chinese stocks we got interested in last week, things like YY, like Baidu and all these other names that have more recently even outpaced the market. So this volatility has allowed us to do a lot of rotation and take advantage of different areas of the market as they make their respective moves to the upside.

ZM: I think the other thing that’s cool to point out is that, since we – Elliott Wave is based on price patterns. If you don’t have fluctuation in the price pattern, it’s really hard to discern and get high confident Elliot Wave patterns. The more volatility you have the more movement in clear drops and bounces and then more drops and then turns off of that, the much higher confidence you can have in the price structure for projecting the next move.

DS: So essentially, the volatility is like an input and when you have more of it, it becomes easier to then discern what you’re seeing in the charts?

ZM: Absolutely.

GP: Yep.

DS: So the sort of question as well that is, because you talked – Garrett talks about shifting to – value stocks shifting to Chinese stocks. It’s a wide universe of stocks out there then that you’re considering. The question is what – well, I’ll just start with what draws your attention? Why do Chinese stocks pop-up on the radar? Was it like, is there a – because I don’t know how quantitatively you can run a screener for fundamentals, screening for technical, are you able to just crunch the charts across the border? How did Chinese stocks to go back that become the focus when they did?

GP: So there are various different methods that we use to identify opportunities. One of them is using screeners to look for specific parameters that pop-up that might be interesting. But through our work, Zach and I are looking at hundreds of charts everyday. We actually have a request system on our sister site that allows us to, or allows members to request individual stocks. We’re looking at hundreds of stocks on a daily basis. And based on that, I mean, we often see opportunities because of how much we’re kind of sifting through the broader market.

ZM: We also look at all of the – anything that’s reporting earnings, or most of the charts, most of the by volume, most of the charts that are reporting earnings that day. So we’re cycling through most things in the market, at least, once a quarter to get a feel for them. And then one of our weekly videos that we do for our members, we try and focus on a specific sector and narrow down and look at the key components in that sector.

And so it gives us a real good feel. And even though, our focus is more on just the sentiment and the price pattern, and not as much of the fundamentals that Lyn focuses on, it still is helpful to organize things into buckets and be able to talk about them, as these are the energy names and these are the utilities and these are the Chinese names, so.

DS: Okay. So that really sets up and the other question I was going to ask him this front, which is top down or bottom up, like when you’re looking at these things, are you – are you giving a basket of energy names? But – so that if somebody is interested in energy, they pick it or they get? I mean, is it coming from a belief in the energy sector? Is it coming from these are just good opportunities? How do you – because…

ZM: I think it’s – I think you could say that it’s both. I mean, those don’t have to be mutually exclusive. So when we, for instance, like on our weekly – one of our weekly videos, usually, where we look at a specific sector, we’re first going to take a look at the sector ETF and talk about the structure that we see in general. And then we’re going to delve down and look at the key components and see, all right, which ones look more bullish than that, which ones match that pattern and are probably the names that are driving that underlying pattern and which ones are outliers.

And so understanding that the way we also run a mining stock service. And that’s been – we’re able to use the GDX and the Huey [ph] and things like that, as far as the sector analysis that we do, and looking at the sector as a whole, as well as some other we use sometimes the TXGM, which is a Canadian one.

But organizing all of those different individual miners and looking at them under the surface helps us parse that out into a couple of different variations of the pattern and give some weighting to what seems to be the more likely or more probable outcome based on what the majority of the key names are doing versus what this amalgamation of everything is doing.

LA: From a fundamental perspective, I do both top-down and bottom-up approach. So in my like weekly, every two weeks, I do a report called a deep dive in the service. And it always starts with the macro overview of what’s going on, what’s happening here, what’s going on with jobs, what’s happening within rate of change terms of different economic indicators, things like that.

And then from there, I dive into a specific stock. And I go pretty deep into that, including all their different balance sheet metrics, their fundamentals, and just kind of set up the long-term opportunity there. And what I found is that, I start from the top level view, which is okay, which markets are expensive, which markets are cheap, how overvalued as the U.S. market or how cheap are emerging markets, which commodities are expensive or cheap things like that.

But then when I go down also to the individual company level, I want to see, “Okay, so, I look at the broad metrics for this country, it looks cheap.” But if I go down to the individual stocks, what do they look like? What are their sectors? What are – do they have good balance sheets? Are they cheap for a reason?

And when I go down to the individual stock levels, it gives me more confidence to go back up and then say, “Okay, I think the top level thesis is correct, because I went down and looked at individual names, I looked at what their CEOs are saying, and I kind of bounced back and forth between that top level and that bottom level view.

And in this environment, because we’re kind of in a big macro shift, in my view, a lot of – there’s some correlations that are pretty poor in the market at the moment. So, for example, the strong dollar versus a weak dollar sets up a big difference between, say, U.S. mega cap stocks outperforming versus some of these more reflationary trades catching up like emerging markets or value stocks, and that also ties into Treasury yields pretty strongly.

So when we have a more disinflationary crunch happening, people flock into Treasury yields. And when we have a higher perception of growth, people tend to flock into the more reflationary names like value stocks, international stocks, cyclical stocks, things like that.

DS: Very interesting. It’s – it feels like such a macro-driven market right now, where we’re theme-driven, right, whether it’s work from home theme versus the reopen theme or whatever. And so it’s just deciding how to position it accordingly and to then select individual names. It’s a real balancing act, a real tight rope?

GP: Yes. The – you mentioned, working on stocks. We actually, in the beginning of April, to our members sent out what we call the quarantine portfolio stocks that we thought would do well regardless of when the broader economy was going to open up again. And those, obviously, were the ones that have participated or really led the initial move up, because the people were flocking to these stocks when we initially shut the economy down, because they should theoretically still perform well.

But pretty much everything has participated. And this has been a very broad-based rally with a lot of breath participation overall, and eventually, even the names that shouldn’t really be being bid up right now like Hertz (HTZ) or other stocks that don’t really have as much of a fundamental reason for being bid up are still participating in the rally.

So it helps to take a look at both sides the top down, looking at the broader indexes, what they seem to argue for and as well which individual stocks maybe will lead that initial move or maybe see a later move to push that last little bit of the index up, things like that.

DS: Yes. We can – we could probably spend a lot of time on the Hertz phenomenon there. I believe they were halted as we began this call. I don’t know if they still…?

ZM: Oh.

GP: I was not aware of that.

DS: Okay. So let’s let’s wrap up with just any names that you like right now. So you had the quarantine portfolio about now. I don’t know what you would call this market. But June, we’re about to enter the summer. What do you like for the months and years ahead based on where they are right now?

LA: One of the long-term opportunities we see is in the commodity space. So a lot of the commodity producers have very good long-term charts from Zach and Garrett. And also, fundamentally, many of them are extremely cheap and have been beaten down, because during this period, we had a lower commodity demand and we had this big deflationary crunch, which is generally not good for commodity prices, especially when the dollar also goes up very sharply.

But going forward, we like a lot of those names over the next several years. And one, in particular, we’ve been looking at is Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), which is a large copper and gold producer more on the copper side. And that one is tricky, because I’ve had a position in other copper producers for a while, but I’ve avoided Freeport, because it’s a little bit more leveraged, right? It’s a little – their balance sheet is not quite as strong as some of the others.

But they – their combination of both copper and gold production gives them some protection. And one of their imports is oil prices, which are currently very low. So they have a lot of energy exposure to operate their mines. And we are expecting potentially a pullback this summer, so we could see another buying opportunity.

But then from there, we have a very long-term positive outlook on that stock. And some of the other names kind of around it, like similar types of companies like multi – multi-commodity producers. That’s one of our, I think, cleanest setups at the moment, they might be able to talk more about the technical aspects of that.

GP: Yes. I was mentioning at the beginning of our call, our broad-based kind of macro expectation is that, we’re beginning this final leg up of the bull market that began in 2009, which would culminate the next three to five years in the 4,000 to 6,000 S&P 500 range.

So really, we see lots of various opportunities. Again, you’re not going to see that type of move in the market unless there’s broad participation among the stocks. So there’s so many – based on our technical analysis, so many setups that we’ve seen that we actually, at this point, have kind of decided to put together a Stock Waves Index of about 300 stocks to see how that’s going to perform against other benchmarks like the S&P 500, the Russell with NASDAQ, once we get this pullback in the summer that we’re anticipating.

ZM: One of the interesting things also is that some of the the big mega caps that Lyn mentioned that, that are still have not really – did not participate as much in the drop. So they didn’t get the same relative magnitude of a correction, still seem pretty overvalued in very extended and toppy from an Elliott Wave standpoint.

So we’re not looking for those as significant shorts at the moment, because they haven’t broken any support and they could just continue to kind of languish and grind higher. But we do have a lot of younger tech names that we could see that we see potential of maybe establishing a new thing.

So a lot of the things that IPOed in the 2014 to 2017 region and bottomed in 2019 or even more recently in 2020. They look really strong off the low and could be some pretty tremendous opportunities as a sort of new guard to take away from the thing, which a lot of people do consider the FANG as the new guys, but they’ve been around for a while.

DS: FANG is long in the tooth is what you’re telling.

ZM: Right.

DS: If I may, what – what’s an example of one of the names that you like in that new – this newer tech cohort?

ZM: So we’re trying to come up with a – could be acronym. So far, we’re trying to narrow the field. Right now, we can maybe get something akin to like Tulsi Gabbard, but we don’t know if that’s the best and not a political statement anyway. Like so speaking of the – those newer IPOs or things that came out and bottomed, Twitter (TWTR) was one of the names that we were very bullish in March, because it – after it completed its post-IPO pattern, where it got a pretty significant retrace, it had a really strong bullish move up.

And then the March low completed a corrective move right into support and it turned on a dime, where it should have. So we continue to follow that bullishly and it filled out the smaller degree, five waves up off that March low, and looks like it’s setting up as a great, great long-term play, maybe they outstrip Facebook.

GP: Well, a lot of the newer IPOs Smartsheet (SMAR), SmileDirectClub (SDC). Roku (ROKU) is not as new, but that’s another one that is kind of newer in the tech space. Obviously, not part of thing, but could we think could outperform some of those larger general stocks?

ZM: APRN maybe…

GP: Yes. Again, there’s just – there’s so many cohesive at this point, we’ve almost built our own index.

DS: Okay. Yes, that – I mean I ask is, I’ve spent a lot of time sort of talking about the software as a service sector, which I think overlaps a little bit. Smartsheet is the name that stands out there. But yes, I mean, it’s just an interesting. I mean, 2020 has certainly been interesting times. And if the FANG stocks have held up well, but it’s things don’t go to the sky forever trees, I believe, is what they say don’t grow to the sky forever. So yes, it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

So okay. I’ve been speaking with the Stock Waves team. You can check out the Stock Waves account and they have a Marketplace Service of the same name. Go to seekingalpha.com/marketplace. You can search for Zachary Mannes, Garrett Patten or Lyn Alden Schwartzer on the site as well to read their Seeking Alpha work. Before we conclude, any disclosures that you guys need to make for any of these stocks?

GP: Pretty much anything I mentioned on long.

ZM: We pared down a lot of those long positions, we have a good amount of cash. But keep a lot of those as placeholders for things we’re looking to add back when they retrace.

DS: Okay.

LA: Yes. I have no positions at the current time. I’m long some copper producer, but no position in Freeport at the moment.

DS: Okay, great. And I think – I don’t think you guys mentioned anything that I’m long. So, okay, great. So all right. Thank you so much, guys. I really enjoyed this and wishing you success as 2020 continues to unfold.

GP: Thank you very much for having us, Daniel.

ZM: Okay, thanks. Bye.

