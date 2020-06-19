Equinor is saying that it is too early to tell and does not appear to be changing its mind about delaying the project at this time.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) downplayed a media report that it has discovered a new deposit of oil and gas in Canada's Flemish Pass Basin. The media report stated that one of the company's exploration wells discovered a commercially-exploitable source of resources. Equinor responded that it is too early for it to tell. There may certainly be some reasons to be optimistic here as the discovery of a new deposit of oil and gas would prove beneficial to Equinor's reserves and beneficial for its forward growth prospects, although it is unlikely that the company would move to develop any new discovery in the near-term. It could certainly prove to be quite good for the company's long-term future.

About The Discovery

According to oil and gas trade publication Upstream, the drilling rig Transocean Barents harsh-environment ultra-deepwater semisubmersible owned by Transocean (RIG) and currently working under contract to Equinor discovered a commercially-viable oil and gas reservoir in the Flemish Pass Basin, offshore Canada. This reservoir was found in Exploration License 1156, about 17 km west of the company's Bay du Nord project that is located in the same license block.

Source: CBC

This reported discovery has revived some hope that Equinor may resume work on developing Bay du Nord since another discovery of oil would improve the amount of resources at the site and thus improve the economic viability of developing the site. This is especially true because the newly discovered well is close enough to be connected via a subsea drill center to the floating production and storage unit that Equinor had hoped to construct for the field. This improves the economic viability here since Equinor could essentially operate both wells at the same time and increase the resources that it collects into the single storage unit allowing it to move the resources to shore from a single site. This increases the revenue from the extra oil and gas without really increasing production costs by very much.

Equinor for its part is somewhat challenging the report. The company itself did not confirm any discovery but it is worth noting that Equinor did not actually deny discovering anything either. The company stated that the report by Upstream was based on totally anonymous sources and admittedly that does not make for particularly good journalism. As such, Equinor says that it is still too early to speculate on the outcome of the well that the Transocean Barents is drilling but it said that there are reasons to be optimistic about the discovery of a commercially-viable well. The Transocean Barents is also scheduled to drill another well in the same exploration area once it finishes its work at the current site and Equinor's geologists are somewhat more optimistic about that location than they are about the one where the rig is currently drilling.

About Bay du Nord

The Bay du Nord field is one of the largest oil fields ever discovered off of the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The field was discovered in 2013 and contains an estimated 300 million barrels of recoverable oil in place. The entire Bay du Nord project though is much larger as it includes the Bay du Nord and nearby Bay de Verde and Baccalieu fields, which were all discovered over the 2013-2016 period.

Source: Equinor ASA

The project area is located about 500 km east of St. John's, Newfoundland in water depths of 1,200 meters (4,032 ft.) This is one reason why Equinor is using an ultra-deepwater rig to develop the resources despite the fact that such a sophisticated rig is not strictly needed to work at these depths. The entire project area is estimated to contain between 300 and 600 million barrels of recoverable oil in place, which makes this one of the largest projects in terms of recoverable resources in the world today.

Equinor was originally intending to officially sanction the Bay du Nord project by April 2021, which would have allowed it to start work on the project. The project would have thus begun producing oil by late 2025. That means that Bay du Nord would have been one of the projects that was expected to contribute to Equinor's growth ambitions between now and 2026. These ambitions will be discussed later in this article.

As I have noted in many previous articles, oil prices have fallen significantly this year due to the oversupply in the market that was stimulated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude has fallen from $66.25 per barrel at the start of the year to $42.28 per barrel today, a 36.18% decline:

Source: Business Insider

As I discussed in a previous article, this steep decline in oil prices has triggered Equinor to cut back on its planned capital spending as well as exploration spending. These cutbacks have resulted in the company cancelling or deferring many projects due to there being insufficient money in the budget to develop them all. Unfortunately, the Bay du Nord project is one of the ones that has suffered from these cuts. Equinor has officially announced that it and the other participant in the project, Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), have decided to delay the development of this project while they make some adaptations to the project to make it more economically viable. The company has unfortunately not provided a new timetable for the project at this time so we do not know when it will come online and begin to contribute to the company's growth.

Equinor and Growth

As I discussed in various past articles, most notably this one, Equinor previously had some significant growth ambitions going forward. This would be driven by a few of the larger oil reservoirs that the company has recently discovered and is in the process of developing:

Source: Equinor ASA

The company initially expected these projects to enable it to grow at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2026 period. As we can see above, the company expected the Bay du Nord project to be one of the ones that would be helping to drive this growth. However, now that Bay du Nord and some of the other unsanctioned projects have been delayed, it seems likely that Equinor may experience some difficulty meeting this ambition. The biggest source of growth was coming in 2020 though as the firm ramps up projects like Johan Sverdrup and some other projects that were started in 2019. Thus, the company should still see some near-term production growth even if the medium-term story is not as strong as it once was.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a company like Equinor, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more traditional price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's earnings growth into account. Ideally, we want to buy a stock when the price-to-earnings growth ratio is above 1 as this may be a sign that the stock is overpriced relative to its forward growth prospects and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor is expected to grow its earnings at a 5.23% rate over the next three to five years. This gives Equinor a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 12.56 at the current level. This would seem to suggest that Equinor is severely overvalued relative to its forward earnings growth. If oil prices increase though, then this problem will quickly reverse itself.

Conclusion

In conclusion, an unconfirmed media report has revived hopes that Equinor may sanction the Bay du Nord project after all. This is a very large project that was one of the ones that Equinor was counting on to allow it to deliver on its growth ambitions. For its part though, Equinor does not appear to be changing its mind at this time. The near-term growth story still remains quite strong as growth in 2020 was driven by massive projects that have already started operation. It is the medium- to long-term story that remains weak unless oil prices quickly increase.

