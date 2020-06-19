It's been a busy start to the year in the junior gold space (GDXJ) as several companies scramble to get their economic studies out to showcase their projects at higher good (GLD) prices. African Gold Group (OTCPK:AGGFF) is the most recent name to release an economic study, with an updated Feasibility Study published Wednesday for the company's Kobada Project in Mali. While the new study envisions relatively modest capex to move into production, the After-Tax NPV (5%) is a little underwhelming if we use a conservative gold price of $1,400/oz. Also, financing could be an issue, given African Gold's meager market capitalization. Given that the project is inferior to most other development stage projects and is based out of a Tier-3 operating jurisdiction, I see much better investment opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

African Gold Group released its updated Kobada economics on Wednesday, and the study envisions a 9-year mine life with average annual gold production of 80,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $782/oz. The plan is for a conventional open-pit mining operation at the company's gold project in Mali, but with a much smaller environmental footprint expected. African Gold plans to utilize an independent Hybrid Solar Photovoltaic System, a Battery Energy Storage System [BESS], and a Thermal Power Plant to power the mine. This was determined to be the best option as the poor electrical infrastructure does not allow African Gold to tie into the national power grid. While this is expected to contribute to lower upfront costs and estimated savings of $5 million per year related to power, the updated Feasibility Study is not very impressive when stacked up against other open-pit development projects worldwide. Let's take a closer look below:

The above chart compares the initial capital expenditures to build a mine with a project's average annual gold production to showcase how many ounces of gold production we're getting for each dollar spent in capital expenditures. The average production profile among peers is 122,000 ounces per year, with African Gold coming in well below the average at just 82,000 ounces. While the first five years of gold production at Kobada are expected to contribute 100,000 ounces per year, the average over the mine life is closer to 80,000. Meanwhile, the initial capital expenditures to put Kobada into production is $136 million, in line with the peer average of $137 million. Therefore, African Gold has a production profile that's 30% below its peers despite the same initial capex required to move into production. This is not a huge deal, and it doesn't mean Kobada won't get developed, but there are undoubtedly better development projects out there.

If we take a look at the project from another angle and look at the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio, it paints a similar picture for African Gold, unfortunately. To ensure that these comparisons were as close to apples to apples as possible, I used a $1,450/oz gold price for all projects. As we can see above, African Gold Group has the lowest After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio at just 1.43 at $1,450/oz gold. This compares unfavorably to the peer average of 2.14 at $1,450/oz gold, suggesting that while cleaner, Kobada is inferior from an economics standpoint. To put this in perspective, Orezone's (OTCQX:ORZCF) Bombore Feasibility Study has a ratio of 3.01, the best very in the group, with an initial capex of $154 million, and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of over $460 million. Therefore, Orezone's Bombore is the much better project of the two for those betting on African developers.

It's important to note that part of the reason for the relatively low After-Tax NPV (5%) at Kobada is the sub-1-million ounce reserve base. The company noted that they are confident that they can move inferred ounces into the reserve category with limited drilling, which would undoubtedly improve the economics at Kobada. However, this is not a company-specific issue, as the same can be said for 90% of the companies on this list. This means that while Kobada can be improved upon, it would still stand inferior to peers if all of them also had the opportunity to move over more inferred ounces. Given that African Gold has had plenty of time since its 2016 study to move these ounces into a higher category, I don't see this point as a reason to apply a premium to account for this anticipated resource conversion.

Fortunately, there is one redeeming quality about Kobada, and this is the fact that costs are exceptional. The Feasibility Study hasn't projected all-in sustaining costs of $792/oz, a figure that is more than 15% below the industry average of $970/oz. Assuming that costs for Kobada come in where expected, this would make African Gold one of the lowest-cost gold producers in Africa. Currently, the average all-in sustaining costs in Africa are closer to $900/oz, so margins are undoubtedly one area where Kobada should shine. Even if we use a relatively conservative gold price of $1,500/oz given the anticipated 19-month construction period, this will translate to all-in cost margins of over 45%. However, there's one other minor issue with putting Kobada into production, and this is the development costs relative to the company's current market capitalization.

Based on 151 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$0.29, African Gold Group is currently valued at below US$50 million. While it typically would be a breeze to raise $136 million to build a gold project as most developers have a market cap of over US$250 million, it's not nearly as easy for a sub $50 million miner. Assuming the company was to finance construction through debt, they would be highly leveraged, likely leading to a deal with multiple covenants, and a high interest rate. Therefore, the more likely scenario is a mix of share dilution and debt, facility, or the sale of a royalty on the project. This is not ideal for shareholders as it either dilutes shareholders significantly or puts a minor dent in the economics at Kobada. Based on this, there is a high risk here for investors, even if the heavy lifting to get to this phase has been completed.

While African Gold Group released a satisfactory Feasibility Study this week, there are several projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions with superior economics. Therefore, while a high gold price and a favorable overall market should allow Kobada to move into production, there are no guarantees if gold were to heads below $1,500/oz, or the company can't access favorable financing terms. Given these risks, coupled with the fact that Africa is already a much riskier jurisdiction, I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere in the gold developer space. For those investors looking for exceptional projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions, Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and Capricorn Metals (CMM:A) are two that come to mind.

