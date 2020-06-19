In February, I wrote a piece on a chemical industry heavyweight Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), expressing concerns regarding revenue contraction this year. I also was moderately confident that headwinds would not make the company change its dividend policy. Thankfully, though buyback was put on pause, HUN is holding the line on dividend, and shareholders still enjoy a $0.1625 quarterly DPS. And investors who purchased the shares during the March stock market turmoil are most likely pleased with the yield of up to ~4%.

Analysts think overall 2020 will be a tough year for the company, as the combination of macro factors that have been weighing on demand for its products will result in an over 17% reduction in sales and above 80% decline in EPS. However, I believe the company has a robust balance sheet and prospects to generate cash flow surplus this year, which together will protect the dividend.

Now let us assess Huntsman's performance from a few facets to have a broader picture.

The top line

Though the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and long-lasting effects of the U.S.-China trade confrontation made sales growth impossible, Huntsman's cost-control efforts had undergirded its adjusted EPS beat in the first quarter. Still, while the analyst community was too bearish on the bottom line, it does not mean HUN fared well. Its end-markets are diverse, but only a few of them are somewhat recession-proof, like medical or durable and non-durable consumer products. Commodity, automotive, and aerospace industries are cyclical; in 2020, they are all the victims of the COVID-19 crisis.

Both impact of lower volumes and weaker pricing caused the decline in the sales of Polyurethanes, the company's flagship segment, despite low-single-digit growth in sales volumes of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (or MDI). Advanced Materials were even less successful and faced double-digit revenue contraction despite the positive impact of growth in electrical and power end-market in the Americas and Asia. Performance Products and Textile Effects were down in single digits. Lower revenue precipitated a steep reduction in the group's adjusted EBITDA to $165 million vs. $204 million in 1Q19. All these factors, and especially depressed margins, complicated the cash flow generation and dividend coverage. But how HUN managed to deliver a staggering profit?

Profit to be ignored, cash flows matter the most

Of course, while reassessing the adequacy and sustainability of dividends, we should not rely much on the surprisingly strong Q1 accounting profit of $705 million, which was inflated by discontinued operations.

The payout ratio computed using this figure in the denominator is misleading. Obviously, these bumper earnings did not contribute much to cash flows and liquidity. After the adjustment for the effect of discontinued operations, net profit tumbled to $(69) million. An increase in inventories and receivables has also taken its toll, and cash flows from operations turned negative. As a reminder, a company with negative net operating cash flow is in a precarious position, and if sub-zero net CFFO is not a consequence of the seasonal cash collection cycle, it might be on the cusp of big trouble. HUN had already been cash flow negative in 1Q19, but not in 1Q18 and 1Q17. However, the chart below illustrates net CFFO typically dips in the first quarter.

The silver lining here is that LTM net CFFO is still positive, though it declined together with revenue.

Huntsman's investments in PP&E during the quarter did not change and equaled to precisely the same $61 million deployed during the 1Q19. However, it is unnecessary to further assess the capital intensity and organic FCF, the key indicator of the adequacy of dividend coverage, as it was obviously below zero. So, is that a harbinger of looming reduction in dividends? Well, there are a few intricate matters that should also be included in the sustainability equation. Having a net cash outflow, HUN had somehow more than tripled its cash balance vs. end-2019, and there are surely some nuances beyond organic FCF and capital intensity. A small spoiler: no, HUN had not issued bonds to bolster liquidity.

I recommend readers to keep an eye on financing activities other than capital expenditures. Let me spell out why. The inorganic growth initiatives are an essential piece of the dividend sustainability puzzle, as sizeable outlays used to cover acquisitions may result in bloated debt, which, in turn, will require funds to be serviced (and then to be repaid). So, in the face of impending maturities, a company can decide to trim shareholder rewards, even if its profits and cash flow surplus remain strong. So, in February, HUN acquired Icynene-Lapolla, "a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam insulation systems for residential and commercial applications" (see page 17 of the Form 10-Q). The deal required around $346 million, as comes from the cash flow statement, and seemingly, inorganic FCF dived even deeper than organic FCF.

The gist is that divestment helped to bolster liquidity. While Huntsman substantially outspent its quarterly cash from operations, $1.9 billion in proceeds from the sale of the surfactants and chemical intermediates businesses to Indorama Ventures allowed to triple cash balance and drastically reduce net debt to just $589 million vs. $2.16 billion a year ago. Another essential matter worth touching upon is that in May, Huntsman closed the CVC Thermoset Specialties acquisition that required ~$300 million. Even with this adjustment factored in, the cash balance is still strong. With no sizeable upcoming maturities this year (Senior Notes with the carrying value of €445 million as of end-2019 are due to be repaid in 2021, see page F-39 of the annual report), HUN is not dramatically indebted and not on the cusp of default.

Update of the 2020 dividend coverage estimates

In early February, I made cautious estimations of Huntsman's 2020 cash flows, capital intensity, and possible dividend coverage. Now, I should update the inputs, as back then, the ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic and deterioration of macroeconomic environment were not factored in Wall Street's revenue estimates I used; almost nobody knew how significant the magnitude of the crisis would be.

So, pundits assumed total revenues would contract by high single digits. Now, with updated global economic and end-markets outlook, they are expecting a steeper decline: over 17% reduction. I believe that in this scenario, the net cash flow will go down to around $506 million, assuming a more conservative 9% margin. HUN had cut its 2020 capex budget to between $225 million and $235 million (see slide 9). Hence, its 2020 FCFE might add up to over $270 million, assuming the highest end of capex guidance. It will be more than enough to cover ~$150 million in dividends.

Final thoughts

To conclude, Huntsman is not a high-yielder or a stock with a decades-long dividend growth story. Still, as recent history has proved, an almost flawless dividend history guarantees nothing. The case of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), which cut the dividend for the first time since the Second World War, supports that point.

As comes from the most recent earnings presentation, this polyurethane industry heavyweight expects 2020 to remain challenging. In the Q1 presentation, it mentioned the "significantly lower volumes due to global economic crisis" in all four segments. Though it has no relatively precise prediction of how the top line might fare this year, the likelihood of significant sales drop is exceedingly high.

However, in the 2010s, the company had undergone a recalibration and became more downstream-focused. The margins widened as a consequence, which is generally a healthy sign. With proceeds from the sales of a business to Indorama Ventures, its balance sheet looks firm; that will help to weather the downturn.

Though HUN does not offer a bumper yield (~3.6% now), it has a strong balance sheet, the potential to generate FCF in 2020, and prospects to return to the top-line growth next year. Finally, on a relative valuation basis, HUN did not become too expensive, even despite a strong rebound from April lows.

