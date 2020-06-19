As such, the firm may follow in the path of many other “fad” companies and could see a massive profitability and stock price decline as competitors enter the market.

However, lofty valuations make it unlikely for the firm to meet market expectations, especially given its lack of genuine assets.

Over the past few decades, consumers have seen just how much technology can disrupt industries. Tesla (TSLA) shocked the automotive industry by making high-quality electric vehicles, and even autonomous driving, a reality. Airbnb fundamentally changed how many lodging firms, once the only option for a vacation, have to compete for customers. And now, a data-driven apparel firm, Stitch Fix, hopes to change how consumers shop for clothes.

The firm's potential and strong early performance has led to many investors piling into the firm's stock. However, as competitors and copycats inevitably enter the market, Stitch Fix may struggle to maintain its market-leading position and robust profitability, for its lack of genuine assets or otherwise unmet customer needs reduces its competitive advantages. As such, instead of becoming a long-standing industry disruptor, the firm is more likely to follow in the footsteps of many other "fad" companies, by getting off to a hot start, and sputtering as time passes.

The Next Retail "Disruptor"

Many have touted Stitch Fix (SFIX) as the next big thing in retail. The online personal styling service ships packaged cardboard "trunks" to its customers each month, utilizing algorithms and data science to tailor the apparel included to each individual's fashion taste. Customers get charged for each clothing item they keep, or if they do not like any items in the box, they can ship them back. They will just be charged a non-refundable stylist fee.

At first glance, this business model appears like it could be extremely lucrative in a post-coronavirus world. More people are staying at home, and Stitch Fix looks like it can benefit from "at home" tailwinds as more consumers aim to supply themselves without having to leave home. There's been an uptick in food and alcohol delivery, a greater demand for e-commerce, and it would make sense for online personal styling to benefit, as well.

In addition, the traditional brick and mortar retail model has proven to be ineffective, as demonstrated by the bankruptcies of many high-profile retailers over the past few months. Stitch Fix can capitalize on this consumer shift away from stores and expand further, beyond its focus on women's clothing, and gain ground in men's and kid's apparel.

Even with all of these tailwinds, though, SFIX shares have been roughly flat post-IPO, which could lead some investors to believe they are getting in before the market recognizes the story.

However, lofty market expectations for the company's future performance make stock price outperformance relative to the market exceptionally difficult, especially if Stitch Fix does not end up being an industry disruptor.

Valuations and Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Stitch Fix after making major adjustments to the as-reported financials to make them more reflective of economic reality. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting," and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels (blue bars) plus consensus estimates for forecast years (light blue bars) as well as what the market is currently pricing in (white bars), in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime" which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

Stitch Fix currently trades at extremely elevated levels relative to Uniform earnings, with a 149.8x Uniform P/E (Fwd V/E'). At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to sustain robust 27%-28% levels through 2024, accompanied by strong 18% Uniform asset growth going forward. This implies that investors expect the firm to see near industry-leading performance among internet retailers, despite continuous disruption and competition across apparel retail.

That said, Wall Street analysts have a drastically different perception of the firm's prospects, pricing in bearish expectations, projecting Uniform ROA to collapse to 7% in 2021, accompanied by more moderate 8% growth. Analysts seem to be projecting far more serious headwinds related to competition the firm will likely face. They also may be reacting to the firm's recent revenue and earnings misses.

With such lofty valuations, it will be difficult for Stitch Fix to meet market expectations, and analyst-projected profitability compression is more likely. It is likely the firm will struggle long-term because it lacks genuine assets that others can't recreate.

The idea behind genuine assets comes from a framework known as Return Driven Strategy. This framework codifies the key traits a company must possess in order to create long-term sustainable value for itself and shareholders. It focuses on things necessary to properly operate a business, including an awareness of how a business is evolving, an ability to understand and track key performance metrics (KPIs), and actions, such as partnering deliberately and innovating and delivering an offering successfully.

In all, the framework consists of 11 "tenets" a firm needs to focus on, as well as 3 underlying foundations off of which to build from. Among the most notable is the foundation that companies need genuine assets, or something they can do that no one else can, and the tenet that they need to fulfill an otherwise unmet customer need.

The issue for Stitch Fix is that it doesn't currently seem to be able to fulfill either of these requirements. As such, despite short-term success, this firm does not have the make-up to be a successful long-term value creating business. As demonstrated below, Stitch Fix seems to be closer to a fad. This is a story the market has seen before with other "hot" IPOs and start-ups such as Groupon (GRPN), GoPro (GPRO), and Grubhub (GRUB).

Fads Tend to Have Fast Starts

All three of those companies were incredibly popular leading up to their respective IPOs. As a result, the firms were able to start their publicly-traded lives being highly profitable, cash generating machines.

For instance, leading up to its 2014 IPO, GoPro had seen a robust 47%+ Uniform ROA over three years, accompanied by an impressive 83%+ Uniform asset growth. Meanwhile, Grubhub saw its Uniform ROA peak at 58-59% levels in 2014-2015, as it went public, and also had Uniform asset growth of at least 30% in each year. Groupon had a 45% revenue growth with almost 10% Uniform earnings margin shortly after its IPO and was able to operate with basically effectively working capital. Since its customers paid it before it had to pay its vendors, this was a business that seemed to have phenomenal economics.

Looking at these time periods, each firm's fundamentals warranted the market excitement that surrounded them. Investors were certainly willing to pay a premium for the "hype", as these were tremendously profitable firms with seemingly ample growth opportunities.

GoPro had a total addressable market (TAM) of anyone that was doing something they wanted to record and show others, whether it was participating in extreme sports, vacationing, or cooking. Grubhub's TAM included the massive food delivery industry, which encompassed all who liked to eat out. Groupon's TAM was even larger, targeting basically any type of consumption, including both services and goods.

While each company performed impressively for a period of time, each had a key problem that anyone studying their business model could see. They didn't have any genuine assets that competitors couldn't recreate.

Competitors Caught Up, and the Market Caught On

When GoPro, Grubhub, and Groupon accumulated early success, investors weren't the only ones interested. Others saw just how profitable these industries could be and wanted in on the action. Soon, many competitors rose up to challenge these industry leaders, and since the business models were easy to recreate, competitors were able to quickly replicate the formula to success.

Camera companies, including traditional manufacturers such as Canon and other upstarts like Garmin, could also build the durable cases that originally made GoPro stand out. Restaurants don't have to partner exclusively with Grubhub as a delivery service and can partner with as many as they want, opening the door for competitors like Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash to eat away at market share and margins. Virtually, anyone could go to shops and get special discounts to get people through the door, like Groupon did, and numerous imitators such as LivingSocial and Gilt City soon followed suit.

As new competitors entered the market, the profitability, and subsequently, the stock price, of these once-market-leaders collapsed. GoPro's Uniform ROA inflected from a peak of 54% in 2014 to negative levels in 2016 and thereafter. Its stock price fell from $63 in August 2015 to less than $10 in less than a year, a decline of over 80%.

Groupon's Uniform earnings margin collapsed from 10% in 2012 to 2% in 2016, while its stock price dropped by almost 90% from February 2012 to February 2016.

Lastly, although it was able to leverage its early mover advantage and scale for years before fading, Grubhub has recently also succumbed to pressure from its aforementioned peers. Its Uniform ROA fell from 42% in 2018 to 24% in 2019, while its stock price dropped by about 55% from mid-September 2018 to the same time the next year.

Stitch Fix looks like it is following in these companies' shoes. The firm has seen 33%+ Uniform asset growth in each year since 2017, but its Uniform ROA has already been pressured as new competitors have entered the space, fading from 55% in 2016 to 28% in 2019. The firm is competing against everyone from Rent the Runway to Nordstrom's Trunk Club to a plethora of smaller independent brands. As the personal styling subscription box trend gains steam, expect more names to enter this space, especially large retailers, due to the limited barriers to entry. While seeing a list of the 14 best subscription box services may be good news for consumers, it isn't so much for Stitch Fix.

These new market entrants should encroach on the firm's market share, pressure the firm's margins through enticing promotions and supply chain investments, and limit its growth opportunities, as they gain leadership positions in specialized subsegments of the larger retail customer TAM. Thus, just like all the other companies mentioned, Stitch Fix seems on the way to see its profitability plummet from high double-digit levels to sub 10% going forward. And this profitability decline will likely be met with significant stock price depreciation. Yet, the firm is trading at 10x book asset valuations and a near 150x Uniform P/E, suggesting that the market has yet to realize the possibility of this scenario. Investors are buying into the "hype" surrounding Stitch Fix, but may be disappointed when the hype inevitably dies down.

Conclusion

As a result of the increasing competition, investors are better off staying away from Stitch Fix and investing their money elsewhere. Although the firm has gotten off to a hot start, investors have yet to realize that they are overbuying the "hype", and that the underlying business is not as strong as they believe it to be. Stitch Fix lacks the essentials, namely a business model that can't be replicated, for it to succeed long term.

Without this foundation, the firm has little firepower to stave off others who will gradually reduce its market share and profitability. It will follow in the footsteps of other "fad" companies that preceded it, whose great ideas were utilized by a multitude of similar firms, resulting in a loss of market leadership and subsequent stock price collapse. This low probability of being a long-term cash generating machine makes the firm have an unattractive risk/reward tradeoff. Save your money. Avoid investing in Stitch Fix.

Appendix

Earnings' and Asset' Reconciliation

There are several adjustments required to make assets and earnings representative of a firm's actual operations and cash flows. For SFIX, the most material adjustments are related to the treatment of stock options and excess cash.

SFIX has had material non-cash stock option expense relative to its earnings in each year that is treated as an expense to the company in accounting statements, when it is actually a way for the firm to give employees an ownership stake. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the Enterprise Value of the firm, as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company.

Meanwhile, SFIX carries a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet. Corporations inherently need some level of cash to operate their business, without which they would have liquidity issues, and customers and suppliers would be hesitant to build long-term relationships with them. However, companies with substantial "dry powder," cash above what one might consider operating cash, can see as-reported ROA diluted because of the substantial portion of the balance sheet that ends up being taken up by cash that is earnings limited or no return, especially in the current environment. As such, if excess cash is not removed from the asset base of a company before looking at performance metrics, a company can appear to have substantially lower operating profitability (in terms of ROA) than it actually has.

Below, we have included a reconciliation between Net Income and UAFRS "Uniform" Earnings and a buildup of Uniform Assets:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.