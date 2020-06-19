Image source

The almost unbelievable disruption that occurred in the financial markets earlier this year saw many highly-leveraged business models upended. One such model is the mortgage REIT sector, which employs significant leverage to borrow at a lower rate and invest the proceeds at a higher rate to generate income. Mortgage REITs were hammered earlier this year to varying degrees, depending upon their relative financial situation.

One such mREIT that was presumably on the brink of insolvency is MFA Financial (MFA), which saw its share price plummet to just 28 cents during the worst of the selling. As you can see below, MFA is a long way from recovering its previous share price range in excess of $7, but compared to 28 cents, today's price of $2.61 is a drastic improvement, to say the least.

The first quarter report was ugly to be sure, but that was expected. The good news is that it appears the stock was already pricing in worse news, and to that end, MFA offers relative value today. To be sure, this is a very high risk/high reward situation, so any position should be kept small.

Desperate times call for desperate measures

MFA traded for 28 cents in March because, at the time, it looked like a real possibility that the mREIT business model was facing a potential end. For MFA, that materialized in unprecedented margin calls and entering into forbearance. In other words, MFA was on the brink of collapsing thanks to extreme dislocations in the markets where it plays.

However, it pulled through as Apollo Global Management (APO) came to the rescue. MFA and Apollo reached an agreement where Apollo subsidiaries and managed accounts would provide $500 million in private senior secured loans to MFA, a half-billion-dollar lifeline that MFA desperately needed.

MFA also entered into a committed non-mark-to-market term borrowing facility of $1.65 billion, funded by Barclays and a subsidiary of Apollo called Athene. Athene also agreed to purchase a portion of MFA's first loan securitization. Further, Apollo agreed to buy the lesser of 4.9% of outstanding common stock in MFA or $50 million of common stock over the next twelve months, and will receive warrants to purchase MFA common stock over a five-year period. Apollo will further receive the right to designate a non-voting observer to MFA's board.

This is a hugely important transaction for MFA because it provides the necessary funding the trust needed to help it out of the very sticky situation it was in earlier this year. It is costly to be sure, and Apollo is getting a lot in return for its capital. However, for MFA, it is not only a financial lifeline, but a vote of confidence from one of the market's most respected investment firms, putting real money on the line and tying itself to MFA's long-term success.

This helps MFA get out of its current forbearance agreement, and helps it get back to some state of normal eventually, and out of the shadow of the dark days of this past March and April.

Q1 results not as bad as expected

A lot went on in MFA's Q1, as you'd expect. The trust was a net acquirer during the quarter until mid-March, which is when the panic selling began.

The trust sold $2.3 billion in securities during the quarter, with most of that coming in the last week of March when the selling was the worst. With $1.1 billion in runoff, $1.2 billion in acquisitions, and $0.9 billion in mark-to-market and other changes, the portfolio shrank but just over $3 billion in Q1 to $10 billion.

That's a huge hit to MFA's size and scale but given the circumstances was understandable. The interesting thing is that the selling didn't stop there, as we can see below.

Through the end of May, which is two of the three months of the second quarter, MFA had further ceded an additional $3.5 billion of securities from the end of March. All told, the December 31st to May 31st portfolio change is ~$6.5 billion, or almost exactly half of what it was at the end of 2019. In addition, the portfolio is almost entirely residential loans and REO, rather than the somewhat diversified mix it once was.

In other words, MFA's investment portfolio is half the size it was six months ago, which is a very tough thing for any business to survive. It certainly makes sense the stock would be punished for this, but as we'll see below, I think it has been punished too much.

I certainly won't dispute that MFA's business has changed, and not for the better. However, even struggling businesses can be attractively priced, and that is how I see MFA at this point.

An attractive valuation

Attempting to value MFA on earnings or some equivalent right now seems a bit challenging, to say the least. However, based upon book value, I think MFA offers strong value if you can stomach the inherent risk.

The trust reckons book value declined from $7.04 on 12/31/2019 to $4.09 on 3/31/2020. That's a huge decline, reflecting the gravity of the situation the trust found itself in earlier this year. It also happens to compare extremely favorably to today's share price of $2.61, implying a price-to-book value of just 64%.

That by itself makes MFA attractive in my view, considering the decreased risk the slimmer portfolio offers, as well as the backstops Apollo put into place with its various investments in MFA. However, if we dig a bit deeper into the decline in book value, it becomes even more attractive.

The $2.02 per share decrease in book value due to net income changes mentioned above is largely due to impairments on available-for-sale securities and other assets, which, logic would dictate, have likely been at least somewhat reversed in the time since March 31st.

The valuations were done as of March 31st, which was right after the worst of the disruptions in the financial markets. In other words, prices would still have been extremely low and illiquid at this point, as we've seen from other mREITs as well. Given this, and the fact that the financial markets are now carrying on as though COVID-19 never happened, it would seem reasonable to expect much of these pricing disruptions to have normalized. That means higher prices, and that should then mean MFA is getting back some of its lost book value on those securities.

Thus, book value today is almost certainly meaningfully higher than the $4.09 value reported for Q1, and given the hundreds of millions of dollars that were written down in Q1, I'd suggest book value is likely in excess of $5 today.

Even if I'm wrong, we know the floor can reasonably be assessed at $4.09 from March, and shares trade at a huge discount to that value today. If I am right, and book value is $5 or more, MFA is trading at half of book value, or thereabouts. Either way, it offers value in my view, and I'll reiterate one more time this is high risk/high reward. But if you can stomach it, the gains could be sizable.

