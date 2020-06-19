The partnership is likely to be able to ride out the current troubles until it can once again grow and prosper.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, pipeline and midstream giant Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) gave a presentation to its investors. In this presentation, the company worked to make an investment case in itself. This is naturally normal for presentations like this. The company also sought to comfort investors that it is well-positioned to ride out the current challenging conditions in the industry until they finally begin to improve. The company also discussed some of the reasons why it does expect that conditions will ultimately improve once the current crisis is over. Perhaps surprisingly though, the company did not devote much effort to discussing some of the broader macroeconomic conditions that will ultimately drive its forward growth. Overall, Plains All American Pipeline is one of the stronger midstream companies and should be able to grow and prosper even in the current environment.

Plains All American Pipeline is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States, boasting approximately $24 billion in assets and an enterprise value of approximately $21 billion. The company owns a network of pipelines and other infrastructure that stretches over much of the central United States and even up into Canada.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

One of the nice things about this network is that it gives the company exposure to most of the major oil-producing basins in the United States. These include the Permian basin in West Texas, the DJ basin in Colorado, and the Williston basin in North Dakota and Montana. The one area that the company does not have exposure to is the Marcellus basin in the Mid-Atlantic, but this area is exclusively natural gas production while Plains All American is primarily focused on oil and other liquid transportation.

One of the biggest stories in the energy space over the past decade has been the rise of North American production. Due to advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, the production of oil and gas in the United States has grown to the point where the nation is now a net oil exporter. This has enabled Plains All American to grow as well due to the need to transport these newly-produced resources to the market from the areas where they are produced.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As we can see here, Plains All American only transported about six million barrels of liquids per day up until about 2010. Since that time, the growth in upstream production has enabled the company to expand its infrastructure to the point where today it transports approximately 16 million barrels per day. This has also resulted in both earnings and cash flow growth since the midstream business model is similar to a toll road in that higher volumes correlate to more money.

One of the nice things about the business model of midstream companies like Plains All American is that it insulates the company from fluctuations in commodity prices. This is especially important in the current environment. As anyone reading this is no doubt well aware the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused oil prices to plummet. This was partly due to the global economic shutdown that caused people to cease unnecessary traveling and stay at home, which has led to an oversupply of oil in both the United States and abroad.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

This has naturally resulted in the market having a great deal of fear about all of the companies in the energy industry. This includes midstream companies, which we can clearly see by looking at their recent performance in the markets. For example, here is Plains All American's unit performance year-to-date:

Plains All American is, however, not particularly affected by energy price fluctuations. This is because its business is almost exclusively fee-based. Basically, the company charges its customers a fee for each unit of oil or natural gas that moves through its infrastructure. It also performs this service under long-term contracts that have minimum volume guarantees that specify a certain minimum amount of resources that the customer must send through Plains All American's infrastructure or pay for anyway. This provides the company with a stable and secure source of income that is independent of energy prices. As we can see here, the overwhelming majority of its cash flow comes from these contracts:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

The company's growth though is somewhat dependent on commodity prices. As I discussed in an earlier article, it is very difficult for an upstream company to produce oil in the various North American shale plays with oil prices at the current level. As a result, these companies have begun to cut back on their own production growth plans. Thus far, there has been more than $17 billion in reductions to what these companies originally planned to spend, which clearly means that there will not be as much upstream growth as what was expected even at the start of the year. This means that some of the projects that Plains All American was working on to drive its own growth are no longer necessary. Therefore, the partnership has joined the ranks of other midstream companies and has cancelled or deferred some of these projects. The company has thus far reduced its planned capital spending on growth projects by $750 million compared to what it was at the start of the year. It is also looking at other cuts that it can make in order to reduce this figure further. This move should help to preserve Plains All American's balance sheet strength through the current low energy price environment.

With that said though, Plains All American has not completely abandoned its growth ambitions. One major project that the company continues to work on is the Wink-to-Webster pipeline. This is a pipeline stretching from Wink, Texas, in the Permian basin to Webster, Texas (near Houston), that is being constructed by Plains All American Pipeline and its partners Exxon Mobil (XOM), MPLX (MPLX), Delek (DK), Lotus Midstream, and Rattler Midstream (RTLR). The pipeline has a maximum capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

One of the nice things about this pipeline is that the partners have already secured long-term contracts for the use of it. This gives it the advantage of ensuring that the company is not shelling out a great deal of money to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use. The contracts also effectively ensure that Plains All American (and its partners) will generate a positive return off of the money that is being invested in constructing the pipeline.

The company is also working to expand the Red River pipeline. This is a pipeline that extends from the hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, to Longview, Texas.

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As we can see above, the pipeline is a joint venture with Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) following a sale of a 33% stake in the pipeline during the first half of last year. Unlike with the Wink-to-Webster pipeline, in the case of this project, Plains All American Pipeline is merely increasing the capacity of the pipeline from 150,000 barrels per day to 235,000 barrels per day. As we have already discussed, the cash flow of a midstream company directly correlates to the volume of the resources flowing through its infrastructure. This increase in capacity should directly increase the company's earnings capacity.

While Plains All American is somewhat insulated against commodity price fluctuations due to its business model, it does still have counterparty risk. This may be concerning in today's environment due to the risk that we may see some of the weaker shale operators suffer from bankruptcies, which I discussed in an earlier article. Fortunately, the vast majority of Plains All American's customers are very financially strong:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline

As we can see, approximately 85% of the partnership's customers are very financially strong as evidenced by their investment-grade credit ratings or the fact that they are backed by a letter of credit guaranteed by a bank. These companies are much less likely to go bankrupt in the current environment than a much weaker financed company. In the case of a bankruptcy, a company can likely break its contracts with Plains All American, so the fact that the overwhelming majority of its customers should be able to avoid such a situation is something that should comfort investors.

In conclusion, Plains All American Pipeline appears to be quite well-positioned to ride out the current business environment without any ill effects. With that said though, it has cut back somewhat on its growth program, so it will not grow as quickly as what we originally hoped, but it is the correct decision to preserve its balance sheet in the current environment. It does still retain some of its growth potential and has a strong customer base that should limit its counterparty risk. Thus, the company seems to have a lot to offer its investors.

