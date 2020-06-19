Every time I questioned the stability, legitimacy or sustainability of the bull market that ended in February, I was told "Don't fight the Fed." Even today, after a historic bear-market rally that has the most optimistic convinced that the secular bull market is still alive and well, I am told "Don't fight the Fed." What makes this statement so absurd is that it implies that the Fed always wins. To the contrary, if the Fed had won, it would not still be implementing crisis-era monetary policy a decade after it was first introduced near the end of the Great Recession. What investors should be telling the Fed is "Stop fighting the business cycle," because the business cycle has never lost. In doing so, the Fed has destroyed the free market, fostered unparalleled risk-taking and blown a debt-induced bubble in financial asset values that has no precedent.

The only time you don't fight the Fed is when the economy is coming out of a recession, stock market valuations are at the low end of historical ranges and investor sentiment is horrible. When the Fed slashed short-term interest rates to zero in 2008 and embarked on a massive bond-buying program, you didn't want to fight the Fed. Warren Buffett said as much in an op-ed he wrote in the New York Times on October 16, 2008, when he advised investors to be greedy when others are fearful. I suggest you read it and see if we find ourselves in similar circumstances today.

Source: New York Times

Today the consensus of economists and Wall Street strategists has declared an end to the recession and the beginning of a V-shaped recovery based on nothing more than hope and euphoric investor sentiment. Never have there been so many unknowns and so little visibility about the year ahead, which is why most public companies have withdrawn guidance for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, stock market valuations are so extended that most metrics can only be matched by the years 2000 and 1929. As for Mr. Buffett, he isn't writing any op-eds in the New York Times. Instead, he is sitting on a cash hoard of $137 billion after dumping all his airline stocks for heavy losses earlier this year. Perhaps this is because one of his favorite valuation metrics is now above the level it last saw in 2000.

Source: AdvisorPerspectives

Still, the Fed is relentless in its efforts to maintain, if not exacerbate, the disconnect between financial markets and the real economy. Chairman Powell is the third generation of market-manipulating Fed Chairs over the past decade, but he clearly deserves the title of Manipulator-in-Chief. None of his predecessors mis-priced risk to such a degree as he has, and then so blatantly misrepresented the central banks' actions to the public.

In his recent testimony to members of Congress he stated that "We want investors to price in risk like markets should." The disingenuity of his comments is stunning. He knows damn well that interest rates are how investors price risk. There is no way for an investor to measure risk responsibly and accurately when the Fed is buying every type of fixed-income security from Treasuries to junk bonds with the sole intention of driving interest rates down. As a result, the Fed's policies misrepresent risk in the marketplace, and the liquidity it has drowned the market with lifts the value of financial assets across the entire risk spectrum. This is how bubbles are blown.

The sole objective is to create a wealth effect that primarily benefits the wealthiest Americans, but that didn't stop Powell from telling members of the House Financial Services Committee that "The intended beneficiaries of all our programs are workers." If that were the case, then after trillions of dollars in Fed stimulus over the past decade we wouldn't have half the working population destitute after missing a couple of months of paychecks. There are countless degrees of separation between the Fed's programs and the more than 30 million workers who are not employed today, and most of these workers will never realize any of the benefits of those programs.

Investors are the primary beneficiaries of the Fed's policies, but only on a temporary basis. Ultimately, most will pay a price when the asset bubble that the Fed has blown to thwart the business cycle bursts. The Fed has enabled an unprecedented increase in the amount of corporate and government debt our economy depends on relative to GDP. This is a ticking time bomb that will be difficult to defuse if the Fed loses control of any part of the yield curve.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The Fed has also enabled lawmakers in recent years to redefine fiscal irresponsibility to such an alarming degree that government tax revenue collapsed to levels only seen at the depths of the last two recessions. This occurred before the current recession, which will be the worst on record with the exception to the Great Depression.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The financial markets are now addicted to the Fed's policies, while the Fed is addicted to inflating financial asset values under the guise that it will achieve its dual mandate of full employment and price stability. Nothing could be further from the truth. As a result, we have one of the greatest disconnects between the market and economy on record. Investors are being duped into thinking that the economic fundamentals will soon validate the debt- and liquidity-induced valuations we have today, but they will not. If there was ever a time to fight the Fed, it is today. Those who don't will eventually be led over a cliff like sheep under the shepherding of Chairman Powell.

Source: grayfromthegazebo.blog

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.