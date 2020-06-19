There is tremendous upside potential with this stock as FRU trades at only 8x FFO at $20/bbl oil prices and can still pay the dividend.

Royalty trusts are an ideal way to play the initial phase of the commodity price recovery with little to no operating costs.

Introduction

It is well known the commodity prices hit rock bottom prices (even negative) in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. I have rehashed in many previous articles that just because O&G prices are low does not mean there are not great investments in the space. Many of which have been midstream O&G companies with long-term contracts and corporate grade credit ratings. Most midstream companies have recovered quite well since early March.

Not to say that there are not midstream O&G companies that are not favorable deals at this time, but the risk-reward has certainly lost its attractiveness.

However, there is a relatively new segment in the oil and gas industry that is not well understood. This segment being royalty trusts which own acreage with known oil and gas reserves, but do not operate the land themselves but rather lease out the rights to develop and drill on the acreage and then take a cut of the revenue. Two well known companies are Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF) or FRU on the TSX and Viper Energy LP. (VNOM) which I believe offer substantial upside potential within the next one-to-two years. This article of course is about FRU.

The royalty business model earns its royalty "off the top," with only a few deductions before the royalty interest is calculated. It is low risk because there are no ongoing capital costs to maintain wells and undergo reclamation and abandonment liabilities. In fact they can theoretically achieve 100% operating netbacks as is the case with FRU.

With little-to-no operating and G&A costs, royalty trusts prove to be a more defensive way to play the O&G industry in periods of turbulence as they can still be free cash flow positive unlike their E&P counterparts which falls off a cliff during periods of low oil prices when their production isn't hedged.

I personally think it is too early to start buying E&P companies as there is a high likelihood of extreme volatility in commodity markets over the next couple of quarters making it extremely difficult to gauge the risk reward of the investment and quite frankly their abilities to remain a going concern.

That being said many industry experts including the IEA, expect a recovery sooner rather than later, even as early as the second half of 2020. According to the IEA's forecasts, global oil supply will actually exceed demand. The reasons for this are OPEC production cuts, strategic storage capacity being offered by the U.S., China, South Korea, and India to the industry, and productions cuts from Canada and the U.S. due to non-economical prices. This is why I believe that royalty trusts are a more defensive way to play the early stages of the recovery.

Company Overview and Investment Thesis

FRHLF has one of the largest independently owned portfolios of royalty lands in Canada, with land holdings totaling more than 6.7 million gross acres.

Although 2020 Q1 ended in the early stages of the COVID pandemic, the balance sheet had been in pretty solid shape. Most notably the 0.9x Debt/FFO which is a wise capital structure decision in the absence of any production hedges.

In addition the cash costs of $5-$6/boe allow the company to be free cash flow positive even in low commodity price environments like we are experiencing now, unlike many of the E&P companies who operate on their parcels. Despite the steep decline in oil prices, FRU realized an average operating netback of ~$25/boe (a 30% decline from Q1 2019).

However the company's ability to pay their dividend depends greatly on commodity prices much like the E&P companies which caused them to cut their monthly dividend from $0.0525 to $0.015 per month.

Although $62MM remained on their $165MM secured OLOC syndicated through 4 Canadian chartered banks, the dividend cut was a prudent move as FFO at $20-$30/boe would not have been able to finance the dividend without increasing leverage. As mentioned previously this is a very conservatively financed company that chooses to self-fund as shown below which is prudent in the absence of hedges. In order to preserve balance sheet flexibility the company must strictly adhere to a payout ratio of 60-80% which will be the case at oil prices as low as $20/bbl. In addition these assumptions are reasonable as they are assuming a 300 thousand cut in bbl/day which is on par with what Canada has agreed to in G20 meetings to maintain stability in oil markets.

FRU holds 64% of gross drilling (75% net) in Eastern Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Viking, Shaunavon/Cantuar, and Mississipian/Bakkan regions. However, the Clearwater and Duvernay regions are also very fruitful regions.

Total 2P reserves can sustain the company for ~8 years without having to acquire new acreage at their current level of royalty production.

FRU also has a diverse and long list of investment grade royalty payers including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), Vermillion Energy Inc. (VET), Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCPK:SPGYF), Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF), etc.

The top five operators occupy 45% of gross wells (69% of net wells) however.

Valuation

Excuse me for showing the below slide again in this article but it's important because it demonstrates two things. One, the dividend coverage, two and more importantly the valuation and downside protection.

Even if oil remains below $40/bbl (WTI currently at $39/bbl), P/FFO is extremely cheap at less than ~9x with the share price being $3.50. As acquisition activity is light relative to funds from operations this essentially means a free cash flow yield of at least 10% even at $20/bbl prices which is absurdly cheap even for a company that operates in an industry that is currently a "train wreck." Just imagine what the forward free cash flow yield would be if oil reached $50/bbl in the next year or two.

If the WTI can even get back to $50/bbl within the next couple of years paying a price of 3.55x free cash flow would be a steal as 60-80% of the increased FFO that results will likely get paid to shareholder via dividends.

Consider that total 1P reserves of just crude oil is 9.5MM. With a market cap of $420MM the Price/bbl is ~$44 CAD. This is about the same as what it would cost to purchase one barrel of oil at the current spot price on the open market.

By buying shares of FRU you are getting the all of their 2P reserves of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, for essentially the same price it would cost to buy barrels of oil in the spot market.

Conclusion

Even though the monthly dividend is highly correlated with oil prices, the 5% dividend yield at these low oil prices is nothing to balk at, which still makes this a worthy candidate for a dividend investor's portfolio. For the free cash flow investor I believe this opportunity should be grabbed onto with both hands, as even a modest oil price recovery over the next couple years will mean a forward looking free cash flow yield that will be off the charts (at least 10%).

If FRU can realize even a 6x FFO multiple, and if oil prices can reach even $50/bbl that would mean a 71% return from the current price of $3.50/share. The stock does come with some risk with the concentration of tenants however.

