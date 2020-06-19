The company will be able to generate significant cash flow, making it a quality investment despite the risk of low prices.

The company is focused on developing Guyana and the Permian Basin, both new large sources of low cost production.

Exxon Mobil has an impressive portfolio of assets, despite what some might say about its current breakeven price.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) seems to constantly deal with bad news. The company recently made a list as one of the least resilient oil companies at $30/barrel due to its exposure to relatively higher margin assets. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's changing asset portfolio makes it a great investment.

Exxon Mobil Guyana Project

Exxon Mobil's Guyana project is one of the company's largest projects and recent discoveries, and it stands to potentially generate enormous shareholder value.

Guyana Stabroek Block - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

One of Exxon Mobil's major projects under development is its Guyana oil project. The company is heavily exploring its 6.6 million acre Stabroek block along with numerous other neighboring blocks that it has. As can be seen above, the company has explored a fairly minimal part of its block but has had 16 discoveries out of 18 wells drill.

As a result, the company's Guyana discovery is continuing to become very significant. The company's gross recoverable resources are no more than 8 billion barrels with more than 3 billion barrels added in 2019. Given the near 90% success rate and >500 million barrel average success rate with >50 prospects, the resource could rapidly grow into the 10s of billions of barrels.

Guyana Production - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has already started up production from this asset and is expecting breakeven costs to be very low. Guyana is expecting its Phase 2 and subsequent phases to have a breakeven at $25 / barrel Brent. For reference, current Brent crude prices are more than $40/barrel. However, Exxon Mobil has the potential with its 45% stake to produce nearly 500k barrels/day in 5 years.

As the company explores more and finds more oil, this production number could increase significantly. Even at 1 million barrels/day, the current reserve life is 30 years. If exploration from the remaining targets continues as expected, that could push production towards 3 million barrels/day assuming production occurs at the same ratio.

That means nearly 25% of Exxon Mobil's production will be low cost oil. That highlights the start of the company's developing low-margin assets versus its current asset base and its strength versus the other majors. More importantly, Exxon Mobil is taking advantage of its size at this point in the market to acquire impressive assets near its Guyana assets to support growth.

Exxon Mobil Permian Basin Project

Another major growth project for Exxon Mobil is the company's Permian Basin projects, which it's focused on growing.

Exxon Mobil Resources Base - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has developed a massive resource base of roughly 10 billion barrels, and it's consistently looking for new opportunities to expand its asset base here. The company has developed 20% of its resource and expects Midland to be developed past 2025 with Delaware resources having a development pace past 2040, thanks to the company's infrastructure.

The company will produce roughly 300,000 barrels/day in 2020, and prior to capital spending cuts, expected reaching almost 1 million barrels/day by 2025. That's another 25% of the company's production here. As Exxon Mobil aims for a $15/barrel breakeven here, that's the potential for a massive subset of low cost production.

This again highlights the future low-cost potential of Exxon Mobil's assets and its ability to generate FCF that can be used to reward shareholders.

Exxon Mobil $30/Barrel Oil Cash Flow

Exxon Mobil has significant cash flow potential at a variety of prices, including $30/barrel and current prices.

Exxon Mobil Cash Flow Potential - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil will produce nearly 5 million barrels/day (1.8 billion barrels/year) in 2025 with more than $40 billion in annual cash flow at $40/barrel. At $30/barrel, the company would earn ~$22 billion in annual cash flow. Given roughly $25-30 billion in annual capital spending and $15 billion in annual dividends at $40/barrel, the company will have ~7.5% annual rewards for shareholders.

However, even at $30/barrel, the company will be covering base expenses. With Brent crude above $40/barrel, the company's potential rises significantly. At $60/barrel Brent, a fair price over the past several years, the company will earn an extra $20 billion in near-pure FCF annualized. That's enough to push the company's ability for shareholder returns to 17.5% annualized.

The company's ability to generate significant FCF across a variety of price environments highlights the company's cash flow strength and potential. The company could improve this by taking advantage of low oil prices to make some acquisitions.

Exxon Mobil Risk

Of course, on the flip side of things, Exxon Mobil's risk is clearly lower oil prices.

The company, as we can see from the cash flow numbers above, can clearly not sustain its business when prices crash to <$20/barrel, like they did several months ago. Prices are well on the path to recovery, and we expect prices not to bounce down to abnormally low levels again. Given a recovery in prices, Exxon Mobil is poised to outperform.

While the risk would always remain, we feel, at this time, the risk-reward balance favors investing.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil's current assets might not be great, but the company is looking at, over the next 5 years, replacing almost half its production with incredibly low cost assets. The company's Guyana and Permian Basin assets are low cost and have significant potential, which means significant FCF at current prices. The company is continuing to invest in its business.

At $40/barrel Brent, the company is roughly breaking even with its 7.5% dividend. At $60/barrel Brent, the company's shareholder rewards go well into the double digits, meaning the potential for strong long-term shareholder returns. We recommend taking advantage of that potential and investing at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.