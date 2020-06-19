We also note increased interest in the name in front of a potential decision by the company to embrace the soon to be growing offshore segment.

With this view we advance our upside target price from $3.50 to $4.00 based upon what we see as a conservative multiple of our 2021 EBITDA.

This is our first public view on Broadwind's 2020 and 2021 potential and we include some of our assumptions incorporated in the model.

BWEN - Z4 model update.

Starting with a caveat - this is our best read on 2020 and 2021. Management guided for 2020 with the 4Q19 release and then suspended guidance with the 1Q20 report as did many in the wind and renewables industries due to lower visibility brought about by Covid-19. Our sense at the time of suspension was that it was largely due to conservatism. This Z4 outlook therefore has not been blessed in any way by management. Our view is that our assumptions are reasonable in light of ongoing strong demand in the U.S. onshore windscape.

Basic Z4 Assumptions:

Heavy Fabrications Segment: Towers 1,650 annual section capacity limited to an effective 80% utilization. Last year capacity was 57%. In 1Q20 they were at 78%. Stable section prices. We estimate other Heavy revenue running $4 to $5 mm per quarter.



Total Heavy segment was 72% of total revenues in 2019 and 79% of 1Q20 sales. Our view for high utilization is driven by strong ongoing expected U.S. wind turbine installation growth and the addition of a third major U.S. turbine OEM. That was discussed in our last Broadwind piece for Seeking Alpha here. On the higher utilization this year and then what amounts to essentially a hold of those levels for 2021 and assuming more flow through of long term crane work we have total heavy up nearly 30% in 2020 and then slowing to mid single digits growth in 2021.

Gearing: We are expecting softness near term but still a solid year based upon backlog and expectations that a majority of the current backlog is delivered in the remaining three quarters of 2020. In 2021 we also anticipate some recovery in the oil and gas side of this business (the decline in active frac spreads recently bottomed and lifted) and we see segment revenues up modestly over 2020 but still only about 70% of 2019 levels.

We model this small segment as flat at about $4 mm revenue per quarter with extremely modest growth in 2021. 2021 could be the year that solar kitting begins to take off as that business line makes a lot of sense but given Covid-19 we are not modeling a big jump at this time. Gross Margin - We have taken a cautious approach to the remainder of 2020 gross margins and reflect a near term reduction from 1Q's solid performance. Frankly we'd rather be light than surprised here. In 2021 having the full year at higher utilization rates in towers helps drive our thought of a push towards a lower mid teens gross margin. Management has on calls as recent as 1Q20 espoused mid teens as a rough target.

Other Items:

Offshore Wind. Currently Broadwind is an onshore U.S. wind story with a few smaller segments. Their largest turbine OEM is highly engaged in the offshore wind space. As noted in that previous Seeking Alpha piece, offshore is expected to become important in the U.S. starting in 2023 as onshore begins to show incrementally smaller capacity additions. Offshore wind, should they embark on that course, is not something that will impact the model until we believe 2023. We do however expect to hear about the offshore decision in the next 6 to 9 months. Our sense is that the company could enjoy government incentives in exchange for jobs and we take the recent move by New Jersey to help facilitate a new port dedicated to offshore wind as encouraging along these lines.

Increased Interest in the Story. We see this on a number of fronts.

We began following the story last year and sat through a number quarterly calls with management with the Q&A occupied by the solitary sellside analyst covering the name. Since our first dialogue with the CFO we have inquired as to additional sellside coverage. A good story after all is worth sharing. This week a second analyst initiated with we note a fairly aggressive 12 month target of $6. Our sense would be that increased coverage will lend confidence to investors. Long before the additional coverage we noted daily volumes in the name moved from extremely thin trading territory of around 25,000 to well over 200,000 in recent weeks. Our sense is investors are looking for additional ways to participate in the greening of the U.S. grid. Charts like these aid that thought process in turning to wind.

Valuation Thoughts:

Previously our view was that the name deserves a forward multiple of 4 to 5x on 2020 EBITDA which on mid yielded a $3.50 twelve month upside target price.

As we approach mid year and the market begins to contemplate looking a little further ahead we look to a 2021 valuation. We do not assume the same multiple will be achievable in the next 6 months at least given the great uncertainty involved in 2021 math. A 3x to 4x valuation however seems plausible given the tailwind the company enjoys and on that mid point we arrive at a $4.00 twelve month upside target.

For reference, BWEN is currently trading at 7.1x 2019 EBITDA.

A move by the company to commit to long term growth in the offshore market could prompt us to take longer term views on the name and should push current multiples towards ones you see in other wind names which in some cases are markedly higher. We will address that case as events warrant.

Nutshell: To sum up, this is our first public view of the rest of 2020 and 2021. We have taken a relatively conservative stance in the face of continued strong demand in the Heavy segment. Our 2020 price target of $3.50 transitions to $4.00 with this update. We continue to own BWEN as the 2nd largest wind related position in our diversified energy portfolio. Our average cost here is $1.73 for those that care (we really don't but we get asked). Our initial entry was taken in December 2019 and since then we've had a constructive dialogue with the company but again, this is our view of 2020 and 2021 potential, not theirs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWEN, TPIC, VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.