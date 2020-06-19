BioMarin Offers Additional Data for Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) provided an addendum to its previously announced four year update of an investigational gene therapy for treating severe hemophilia A. The study involved six patients who were previously given Factor VIII prophylaxis in the 6e13 vg/kg cohort. The cutoff date for the data is April 8, 2020.

The data showed that six evaluable patients reported significant and sustained decline in bleeding that required Factor VIII infusions. The mean and median Annualized Bleed Rate (ABR) were reported at 16.3 and 16.5 respectively in the year before the treatment with valoctocogene roxaparvovec. During the course of four years of treatment with the drug candidate, the cumulative mean ABR dropped 95 percent from baseline to 0.8. The mean and median ABR were reported at 1.3 and Zero in the fourth year.

Out of total seven participants in the 6e13 vg/kg cohort, six were bleed free in the fourth year. Hank Fuchs, M.D., President, Global Research and Development at BioMarin said, "BioMarin is committed to the bleeding disorders community with the most robust and advanced clinical development program for a potential first gene therapy in severe hemophilia A." Hemophilia is a chronic disease and causes prolonged bleeding due to absent or deficient clotting factor within the blood.

For both the 6e13 vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg cohorts, mean Factor VIII activity levels reported over the course of four and three years respectively lent support to the previously observed data of decline in bleed rates as well as in annualized Factor VIII usage. All the participants in the cohorts suffered from severe hemophilia A at baseline, indicating as less than or equal to 1 IU/dL of Factor VIII activity.

At the end of the fourth-year post-infusion with the drug candidate, all the participants kept producing their own endogenous factor. In the 6e13 vg/kg cohort, the mean Factor VIII activity level was at 4.2 IU/dL and at 35.4 IU/dL as per the chromogenic substrate (CS) assay and the One-Stage (OS) assay respectively. These measurements were taken from six patients as the seventh evaluable patient was not available for this purpose.

The overall safety profile of valoctocogene roxaparvovec was found consistent with previously reported data. No delayed onset or treatment related adverse events were reported. There was also no withdrawal from the study and no subject developed inhibitors to Factor VIII. Participants also did not develop any thrombotic events. The most common adverse events included transient infusion-associated reactions.

The global Phase 3 study at the 6e13 vg/kg dose seeks to assess the superiority of valoctocogene roxaparvovec in comparison to the current standard of care, FVIII prophylactic therapy. The data from the study is expected to be out in the fourth quarter of 2020 or during the first quarter of the next year.

BioMarin currently has five ongoing clinical studies under its gene therapy program for treating severe hemophilia A. The drug candidate is currently being reviewed by the FDA for its biologics license application under Priority Review pathway. The PDUFA date for the decision has been set at August 21, 2020. The drug candidate has been given Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA.

Agile Therapeutics Set to be a Part of Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) announced that the company has been included in prime indexes such as Russell 3000 and Russell 2000. The inclusion will be effective from June 29th on the opening of the markets. The change has been brought about as part of the Russell Indexes annual reconstitution.

Russell has nearly $9 trillion worth of assets benchmarked against their US centric indexes. The inclusion of a company in a reputed index is widely considered to be a positive sign as the companies are subjected to rigorous scrutiny. Such inclusion also leads to better liquidity and market depth for the stock. Since Russell Indexes are used by a large number of institutional investors, asset managers and investment managers, Agile stock can expect to see major institutional activities in the coming months.

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider. Its different indexes cover 98 percent of the investable market. Since these indexes are designed using transparent rules based methodology, the inclusion of a stock in them is considered to be a seal of approval by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics is mainly focused on meeting the healthcare needs of women. The company's flagship product is Twirla, a transdermal system which acts as a non-daily prescription contraceptive. It has been developed using the company's proprietary transdermal patch technology. This technology called Skinfusion® allows the drug to be delivered through the skin.

Agile stock started this year strongly but following the pandemic outbreak, it suffered some setback. However, currently it is trading flat on Year to Date basis. Its inclusion in the indexes is expected to bring more liquidity and higher volume to the trade.

Chembio Suffers Setback as FDA Revokes Authorization

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) stock tumbled as the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for the company's antibody test, DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG system. The antibody kits do not test for a current infection but merely assess if the individual had been exposed or have been previously infected with the virus. Antibody tests are a type of serological test and are helpful in providing information about a population's exposure to virus.

Chembio's antibody test was one of the first antibody tests authorized by the FDA for testing COVID-19 infection. The regulatory body had based its decision on the information provided by the company at the time of application. However, later as the FDA gathered more information about the efficacy of various test kits, it found that the test generates a higher than expected rate of false results. It was also observed that its false results were higher than what was shown on its authorized label.

The FDA believed that in the wake of this information, it is appropriate to revoke EUA for the test kit, so as to safeguard the public health or safety. Jeff Shuren, M.D., director of FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health said, "By continuing to monitor authorized tests and emerging scientific evidence, we are able to make changes when appropriate - including taking action when a test's benefits no longer outweigh its risks."

The FDA is collaborating with the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute to fortify its expertise regarding diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The agency is carrying out continuous review of various tests authorized by it.

Chembio stock reacted negatively to the news and tumbled in the market. The FDA has carried out such review for four diagnostic kits, three of which passed the muster.

