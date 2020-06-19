AWS will play an increasingly smaller aspect of the overall narrative here.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) is an unstoppable beast. I lay out my argument for why Amazon could be valued at close to a $2 trillion market cap, for at least 50% upside potential. Today, investors are still not too late.

In fact, I make the assertion that Amazon's AWS will not be as relevant in the near term, and that investors should once again zero in on Amazon's retail operations.

Saying that, even though AWS provides Amazon with a steady and respectful cash flow stream, the medium-term opportunity here is solely contingent on Amazon's toll bridge - retail. Here's why:

Hate Amazon Or Love Amazon, You Can't Beat It

Amazon is the essence of capitalism. It took way too long for me to appreciate this aspect. Starting in January of this year, I came out with an article titled 'Why I'm Now More Bullish Than Ever', wherein I expound my rationale for my about-turn - from an outspoken critic to a proud cheerleader.

Amazon is an absolute machine. Most readers are more likely than not already shareholders, so this argument will be met with applause. Saying that many, including shareholders, will declare that it's too punchy a valuation to get involved with Amazon now.

However, I charge that it's not too late. In fact, I do contend that there's ample runway on this steamroller.

AWS Still Crucial, But Less So

To explain my present stance, I wish to elaborate on my thesis. In the past, looking back starting 2012-2016, the bulk of the driving story was partially its retail operations as well as its prospective cloud business. However, starting in 2016, I contended that the bulk of the driving force of Amazon's returns would be mostly driven by its cloud operations. Investors may well debate this, but AWS did provide Amazon with huge sums of capital that it needed for this next stage.

At the time, not only was the cloud growing fast but AWS was opening and leading this rapidly-developing sector. However, once more, its narrative is about to change.

What makes me say so? Surely, Amazon's AWS is still important? Indeed, AWS is still crucial, but not as important to Amazon's medium-term future.

In fact, we can already see that during Q1 2020, as 'shelter-in-place' became the norm in March, Amazon's AWS revenue growth rates actually decelerated from its 2019 revenue growth rate of 37%, and went into Q1 2020 with revenue growth rates of just 33% compared with the same period a year ago.

Again, I'm not implying that AWS is unimportant. My sole contention is that it is not as important to the growth narrative as it has been of late. So what should investors think about going forward?

Obliterating The Retail Landscape

Amazon's retail operations have a few critical advantages over its peers.

1) Consumer habits are incredibly difficult to break. Consumers by default will look on Amazon for all their shopping news (at least in the West). This is a brainless activity. This has been known for a long time and doesn't add anything new to my thesis. Were it not for the second aspect.

2) Amazon is under investigation for unfair practices. The problem being that Amazon is able to not only price its products ahead of other sellers, but it can indeed raise the prices of its own products without any competition. Raising prices on products, knowing that consumers are not in the habit of price checking elsewhere for the same product, it's simply too much trouble. Further, Amazon has built a significant amount of trust or goodwill with consumers over time.

Put another way, consumers are time-pressed and are willing to pay for the lowest friction transaction.

Essentially, this is akin to a toll bridge, where consumers pass every day, and on different days, the toll road can charge different prices for the same product. When there's too much product that is not selling particularly well, the price goes down, and when there's a large demand, price rises mimicking real-time demand.

3) Also, the amount of infrastructure Amazon has built to get consumers their products within just one day is unparalleled. The amount of capacity it has built has now put Amazon too far ahead of the competition to afford any opportunity to any peers, irrespective of size.

What's more, during the lockdown, as consumers developed new habits, consumers' passion for physical shopping has slumped and is highly likely to continue deteriorating.

Furthermore, in the long run, as white-collar workers became more in the habit of working from home, there's less need to live in highly-urbanized areas.

These areas are often dirty, house prices are high, and quality of life is low. Consequently, as workers move out to suburbia, the ability to drop into malls and other shops will become increasingly challenging to do in the spur of the moment.

Altogether, this creates a further tailwind to Amazon. Then, the next leg being, that high streets start to close down their shops, and with fewer and fewer shops, this creates a vicious circle where high streets become unappealing ghost towns. And who is the one clear winner from all this? You got it!

Valuation - Still Undervalued

In the past, I was an outspoken critic of Amazon.

When investors were pounding the table arguing that Amazon could be worth $2 trillion, I passionately disagreed. In my naivety, I failed to comprehend the ultimate underlying dynamic.

I would like to believe that today, I'm a better investor. And that it's better to be a late convert to this religion than never at all.

Everyone knows that Amazon is not priced off its bottom line. Amazon is solely priced off its top line and its ability to grow its revenues. Indeed, the tailwinds articulated above imply that Amazon's runway is not likely to stop anytime soon.

Accordingly, despite its scale, it's not impossible for Amazon to continue growing its revenue growth rates in the 20% to 25% range.

Thus, given that investors are only being asked to pay 4.5x sales, I can easily see that with enough stability in its revenue growth rates, if Amazon continues to grow in the 20% to 25% range, it would not be unreasonable for investors to pay 5.5x for Amazon's trailing sales.

Specifically, given that over its trailing twelve months, Amazon reported $300 billion in revenues, over the next two years, Amazon could make $450 billion in revenues. If we put on a 5.5x multiple to its sales, this would imply that Amazon's valuation would reach $2.4 trillion.

However, then applying a 15% margin of safety to this valuation, we reach around $2 trillion market cap over the coming two years' time.

The Bottom Line

Amazon's retail operations are not slowing down. The amount of investment required for any business to compete with Amazon is insurmountable. Amazon's runway remains very long.

All considered I lay out the argument for why I believe Amazon's revenue growth rates could continue to grow in the 20% to 25% range.

Moreover, given the consistency, predictability, and strong visibility into its near-term prospects, I deem it reasonable to assert a 5.5x multiple to its revenues. This would minimally see Amazon's valuation increasing by 50% over the coming two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.