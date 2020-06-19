The Rise Of Robinhood Traders And Its Implications

Short sellers, in particular, need to embrace the new reality and factor in the Robinhood effect in their models.

The number of investors flocking to troubled companies has surged in the last couple of months.

Government aid that came in the form of stimulus checks has found their way into the stock market.

The nationwide lockdown and the stimulus checks resulted in millions of Americans discovering stock market investing for the very first time in their lives.

It's no secret anymore that a group of amateur traders using the zero-commission trading app Robinhood is disrupting long-standing norms in capital markets. Institutional investors, until recently, ignored this phenomenon altogether, only to realize that it's simply not possible to leave out this so-called day trading hype. More than long-term oriented investors, short-sellers of every scale and size should pay close attention to this new breed of traders, and their actions. In this article, I will provide practical examples that would help you understand the thinking behind some traders, highlight some of the recent remarks on Robinhood day traders by highly regarded investors, and present a case for what would ultimately happen as a result of this development.

This is how we got here

Everything seemed to be normal for both investors and the United States economy until COVID-19 wreaked havoc in March. As a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the virus, Americans received stimulus checks to survive the lockdown. Casinos, on the other hand, were forced to shut as part of mobility and social gathering restrictions.

A few things happened as a result of this shutdown of the economy.

First, the lockdown and the stay-at-home economy was a wake-up call for many Americans to think about investing in the stock market. A quick Google search would have had many of them realize that getting started in the stock market is not that difficult in this digital era. Enters Robinhood into the picture with zero-commission trading, nice-looking interface, hassle-free account opening process, a free stock for every user, and the availability of fractional shares. Robinhood reported a record number of 3 million new accounts in the first quarter of this year as many Americans found love with the stock market for the first time in their lives.

Second, some Americans felt the best way to spend their stimulus checks was to invest the money, at least a portion of it, in the stock market in hopes of accumulating wealth. As illustrated below, Americans earning between $35,000 and $75,000 annually traded stocks over 90% more than the week before receiving their stimulus checks.

Even 6-figure earners who bring in less than $150K per annum took a new interest in trading stocks. These numbers can be used to reasonably conclude that stimulus checks have renewed the interest in Americans to invest/save.

Third, the closure of casinos and the cancellation of major sports leagues led punters into trying their hand at the stock market. This is what the CEO of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy had to say about gambling and investing on CNBC.

It's the combination of no sports - so you can't bet on that - and you can't go outside. There's a lot of people sitting in front of their computers who ordinarily can't be day trading. For a gambler, investing has a ton of similarities.

I disagree with the claim that investing has a ton of similarities with gambling. Anyways, Dave revealed funding his brokerage account with a six-figure amount during the lockdown, an account that only had $50 before the issuance of the stay at home order.

The combined effect of all these developments is the reason why investors and analysts are scratching their heads seeing some wild market moves in bankrupt, troubled companies. Robinhood user positions in S&P 500 stocks have soared to record highs over the last couple of months.

More on the bets of this new breed of investors below.

Traders are little aware of the catastrophe that awaits them

Whenever a Dubai resident realizes I'm involved with U.S. stocks (I live in Dubai), his obvious question would be whether I believe investing in American stocks is the best way, as far as I believe, to accumulate wealth in the long run. My answer, throughout the years, has been a resounding "yes". Because of my findings in this research, I've decided to add a risk disclosure to my answer the next time around.

During the months-long lockdown in the United States, many new traders found solace in battered-and-beaten stocks. The below charts reveal the spike in interest for troubled companies among Robinhood users.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

The Boeing Company (BA)

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Genius Brands International (GNUS)

Hertz Global (HTZ)

The list goes on. As I found on popular forums such as StockTwits and Reddit, many of the users who were getting into these stocks in the last couple of months had little to no idea about how bankruptcy works and the fact that common shareholders usually end up with nothing when existing shares get canceled out. More surprising is the fact that some traders were not even aware that the financial performance of a company matters to investors.

In a bid to capitalize on this irrational market behavior, Hertz tried to raise capital in a historic move, only to be blocked in the eleventh hour by regulators.

To sum it up, a catastrophe awaits the investors who are betting on troubled companies without doing any due diligence.

Leon Cooperman opens up on the subject

Speaking on CNBC's Halftime Report on June 15, billionaire investor and CEO of Omega Advisors Leon Cooperman said Robinhood traders are "doing stupid things". Commenting further, he said:

The gambling casinos are closed and the Fed is promising you free money for the next two years, so let them speculate. Let them buy and trade. From my experience, this kind of stuff will end in tears.

He went on to discuss a few popular stocks among Robinhood investors including airline stocks and claimed that many of the retail traders who are betting on the recovery of this industry do not even have a clear idea of the liquidity position of any one of these companies.

Living proof of what I'm talking about

Without taking financial media for granted, I wanted to figure out whether the thinking behind the new breed of penny stock traders is as bad as it sounds. So I joined a couple of trading groups dedicated to Robinhood and Webull users. Below are some of my findings. I had my jaws dropped in disbelief at first, and now I'm quite used to seeing these claims, remarks, and suggestions. All the below images are courtesy of Facebook.

This user suggests traders should invest in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG), and his investment thesis is that the company filed for bankruptcy. Even if you assume he might not be serious with this post, the comments section is full of traders evaluating the bright future of the company.

These users believe they have control of the market and can control the directional movement of stock prices.

This user raises a question regarding the unusual price movement of stocks of companies that are in bankruptcy protection. In this thread, another user seems to be confused and asks what "chapter" means in Chapter 11.

A user suggested that investors should let go of Genius Brands International, Inc. in favor of Urban One, Inc. (UONE) which seems to be on a hot streak for no apparent reason.

This user reveals three companies that she is interested in buying. Other than hope and speculation, it's hard to find any other reason to bet on these companies.

I could give hundreds of examples, but the point has already been made. The new breed of investors, just like the financial media suggests, have no clue as to what they are doing at the moment or what they are getting themselves into.

There's more than what meets the eye as well. Below is the headline of a news item reported by Forbes on June 17.

A quick look at what has happened reveals the youth did not, in fact, owe any money to Robinhood as well, but his lack of understanding of options trading mechanisms and a malfunctioning user interface has led him to this horrible decision.

This needs to stop, no doubt. A more important question would be how regulators or any other stakeholder can stop such tragic incidents in the future. Until rationality prevails, investors need to embrace this new reality and be cautious of wild market movements, especially traders who short sell stocks.

Short sellers need to account for this irrationality in their models

Short sellers of stocks should not take the Robinhood effect lightly. Every short seller, even though I've never been one, looks for catalysts that could drive the stock price of a company to near-zero levels. Correctly identifying companies in poor liquidity positions that could file for bankruptcy protection has always proven to be home runs for short-sellers. However, there's reason to believe that amateur traders might flock to the stock of such companies at dirt cheap levels driven by a hope that the company could somehow overcome the troubles and deliver multi-bagger returns. If we look at Hertz Global Holdings for example, the stock soared from just 56 cents on May 22, four days after filing for Chapter 11, to $5.53 on June 8, surging 887% for no apparent reason other than shorts having to cover their positions in a hurry given that a group of traders was pushing the stock higher by sweeping the board.

Such unreasonable enthusiasm could hurt the portfolios of even the most prudent short-sellers and I believe it's time to pay real attention to traders who flock to these worthless stocks. A good strategy would be to attach a premium to intrinsic value estimates of troubled companies to account for the expected irrational behavior of the market and to use a higher required rate of return to reflect the additional risks brought on to the table by these traders who are purely driven by sentiment and hope.

Here's how all this might come to an end

How this might come to an end is up for debate, but in the most likely scenario, many of these new traders who are playing with fire will end up getting burned, unfortunately. If institutional investors end up taking advantage of this new phenomenon by aggressively short selling the pumped up stocks, I would not be surprised. For the first time in 163 articles, I'm quoting Jim Cramer as what he has to say about smart money playing with Robinhood traders makes sense to me. He recently said:

It's a game. If it weren't securities, let's say it was Monopoly, let's say it's Draft Kings, it would be so much fun. Pick a couple of stocks, you gun them in the morning, and then you hope people are stupid enough and they buy them.

Not stopping there, he Tweeted the below on June 12 as well.

Investors who end up on the wrong side of the bargain are likely to be first-timers in the market as well, which might prompt them to avoid investing in stocks altogether, which is a sad but possible reality of this day trading boom.

Takeaway

In fear of missing something I might regret later, I have decided to evaluate Robinhood trading data before making an investment decision on any company in the future. Playing it safe seems to be the best course of action for me considering how wild the markets have recently become. However, I do not expect this to last a long time. Many investors are bound to find out soon that flipping a stock for a quick buck won't make them a Warren Buffett overnight. It takes decades, if at all.

Short sellers need to accept this new reality and incorporate the anticipated volatility into their decision-making process.

Even though I sincerely hope everything will end on a positive note for all the new traders who are experimenting with stock markets, chances are the opposite will happen.

