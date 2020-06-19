Oil prices have recovered nicely since the bottom reached in March of just under $17/barrel for WTI. We are currently at over $38/barrel, which is more than double from the lows we saw this year. It is nevertheless not nearly enough to sustain the shale industry overall and we may yet see another crash in prices this year and perhaps even next year, depending on how the pandemic will progress and on how the global economy will deal with the damage. Few shale producers can withstand the current oil price environment, which is why we are seeing the collapse in shale drilling. The industry will never be the same again, and production will never again reach the recent peak either, regardless of how high oil prices will rise in the future. Oil majors such as Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) will become the main producers in the shale patch. But there will be a few shale companies left standing as well and I do believe that EOG (EOG) will be one of them, which makes it an interesting potential investment option.

The Shale patch is collapsing

The fact that shale drilling collapsed in response to the dramatic collapse in oil prices this yeas did not surprise anyone. A less talked about detail is that drilling started declining more than a year before the pandemic hit the world's economy.

Source: Trading Economics.

For many reasons I find the 2019 drilling data and trend to be more interesting than the spectacular decline we are seeing, just in the past few months. What this tells us is that beyond the current crisis, whenever things will stabilize and oil prices will recover, recovery to 2019 price levels will be nowhere near enough to get shale drillers to drill more. The average WTI price for 2019 was just under $57/barrel. The fact that it led to a decline in drilling already last year means that even if we were to return to a price range like we saw last year, drillers will still be mostly looking to cut costs in order to cope with the price environment. Looking beyond this crisis few shale drillers will be able to secure funds for capital spending. It will have to be mostly internally financed.

EOG is producing decent results even as oil prices collapsed this spring

For the first quarter of the year, EOG managed to pull off a minor miracle by posting a $9.8 million operating profit, on revenues of $4.72 billion. Net interest expenses were $44.7 million, which is down from $54.9 million for the same quarter from a year earlier.

Source: EOG.

EOG's debt situation is perhaps the most reliable indicator of its overall viability. As the chart shows, its debt to capitalization rate has been headed in the right direction for some years now. Its actual debt increased from $4.16 billion at the end of 2019, to 4.7 billion by the end of the first quarter of this year. I don't believe the positive trend in regards to EOG's net debt to capitalization will last. In fact, the current quarter may mark a turning point for EOG in this regard. It is not just a matter of lower oil prices, but also the less talked about the matter of dwindling prime acreage. The low hanging fruit effect will increasingly squeeze EOG's profitability, just as it is doing it for the industry overall.

EOG is one of the prettiest contestants within an ugly crowd

While the profitability prospects of EOG are not particularly appealing this year, as is the case with the overall shale industry, it is what can be called the prettiest contestant in an otherwise ugly crowd. Countless shale drillers went bust in the past half-decade or so. Many of the ones remaining are just managing to hang on. Chesapeake (CHK) is one of the more famous companies that fit this category. As I pointed out in the past few years, it just lacked the acreage quality needed to at the very least survive, and now it seems that all it took was a few months of hardship due to the oil market for it to reach a crisis point, where we are now talking about default.

There are a number of seemingly solid companies, such as Continental Resources (CLR) which could potentially make it past this crisis. In the first quarter of this year, it registered a loss of $186 million, compared with a similar size profit in the same quarter from a year earlier. Interest on debt remained stable, but its total debt increased to just under $6 billion compared with $5.3 billion at the end of last year. Comparing EOG versus continental in this regard, Continental's debt/quarterly revenue ratio was 6.81, in other words, $6.81 in debt for every $1 in quarterly revenues, versus EOG's ratio of 1 for the first quarter. While both companies will likely see a deterioration in this regard in the coming quarters, EOG is clearly doing far better.

After the crisis, EOG will have an opportunity to expand its resource base, but the quality is questionable

Continental will probably survive the current crisis, as long as oil prices will rise above $50-$60/barrel no later than the end of next year. A few others will make it as well, but a lot of companies will fail. Continental will be left in a very poor financial position by the time this crisis is done, therefore it will have to consider selling some of its quality assets. The main buyers will likely be the oil majors. EOG will also likely have an opportunity to expand its existing resource base through acquisitions from failing or struggling peers. It needs to do it because its Eagle Ford acreage which used to be its core asset is now increasingly looking like a spent resource not just for EOG but for the entire industry.

It remains to be seen what kind of quality will be available for sale. EOG will have many competitors with much deeper pockets, who will all be looking to get the best acreage they can, in order to at the very least keep losses minimal in case that oil prices will not rise all that much in the coming years. The reality of the shale industry is that most of the prime acreage has already been drilled, with very few pleasant surprises left to be had, given the extensive drilling that already occurred in the past decade. We should keep in mind that the companies that will be up for being carved up will be in that position precisely because they were mostly sitting on acreage which did not cut it.

Source: EOG.

EOG's strength in the Eagle Ford came from the Eastern part of the field, mostly from acreage in Karnes and Gonzales counties. Karnes County happens to be the field's largest producer, responsible for about a fifth of oil output from the field. EOG focused mostly on those two counties in the past. It has just over 5,000 wells on its Eagle Ford acreage, meaning that it now has an average of one well for every 100 acres it is sitting on in the field. Keeping in mind that some parts of the acreage are probably not viable and also assuming that EOG did what most commodities extraction companies tend to do, namely produce the most profitable resources first EOG's Eagle Ford production is set to decline. The profitability of drilling the remaining 2,200 potential spots is questionable within the current oil price environment. Even if oil prices were to increase to last year's levels, this is mainly Eagle Ford's second-tier acreage, which as we saw with the likes of Sanchez Energy it makes it very hard to break even.

The Eagle Ford acreage is currently EOG's largest producer of oil. If it is to maintain or even expand production in the coming years it will need new viable acreage. New acreage will become increasingly available in the coming years, as more and more companies will either go bust or they will be forced to downsize in order to pay down debt. EOG has the financial strength needed to participate in the cannibalization of the rest of the industry. This will continue to be the case, as long as the current crisis and the resulting oil price weakness will not persist far beyond this year. If it does, then only the strongest oil majors will be left in play as potential buyers of what will likely be a growing tide of shale assets that will go up for sale. EOG will not be among those who will be selling prime acreage if such a scenario will unfold, but it also won't be one of the main buyers. It will have to settle for a very slow but very steady decline in production and eventually in its stock value. The bottom line is that EOG is still looking good but it needs this crisis to end soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

