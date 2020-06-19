On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) announced that it is in talks to divest its stake in Turkish mobile network operator Turkcell Iletsim Hizmetler A.S. (TKC) for $530 million. The Turkish sovereign wealth fund agreed to this deal the next day. This is something that has been expected for quite some time as Telia has been in the process of withdrawing from all of its operations outside of the Nordic and Baltic regions for quite some time. In addition, Turkcell has quite frequently been a drag on Telia's results for quite some time now so it makes some sense that Telia would be seeking some sort of divestment of its stake in Turkcell. As both entities have now agreed to this deal, it makes sense to analyze what impact this will have on Telia Company going forward.

Telia And Turkcell

Turkcell was founded in 1994 with the intent of constructing the first mobile GSM network in Turkey. The company is currently the largest mobile operator in that country, currently boasting more than half of the nation's market share.

Telia first became involved with Turkcell in 2005 when Çukurova Group sold a sizable stake in the company to TeliaSonera, which led to some disagreements about whether or not that agreement was valid. This caused TeliaSonera to take the issue to the International Chamber of Commerce, which in August 2009 ordered that Çukurova must agree to the sale and deliver all of the remaining shares to TeliaSonera. TeliaSonera ultimately changed its name to Telia Company and naturally still retains its ownership stake in the Turkish firm. Today, Telia owns 47.1% of Turkcell Holding, which owns 51% of Turkcell.

Telia has partnered with Turkcell in a number of ventures outside of Turkey over the years. These include joint ventures in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Moldova. These are all emerging markets that are found in Eastern Europe and Central Asia and as such, they represented significant growth potential for Telia Company. The Swedish firm has since divested its stakes in these joint ventures.

Turkcell has long been a source of income for Telia Company. This is due to the dividends that it pays out. As is the case with all telecommunications companies, Turkcell historically pays out a reasonably solid yield, although it was forced to not pay any dividend from 2010-2014 due to a shareholder dispute between Alfa Telecom, Çukurova Holdings, and Telia Company. The primary argument did not involve Telia though as it involved a shotgun clause between the other two investors. Surprisingly, back in 2015, the companies agreed to pay out a dividend corresponding to the 2010-2014 fiscal years. Turkcell has paid out a sporadic dividend since then, although it has naturally been much smaller than the one in 2015:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As one of the stockholders in Turkcell, Telia is entitled to receive this dividend. This naturally boosts the company's net income and free cash flow during those quarters when it is paid out. Naturally, if Telia Company divests its stake in Turkcell, it will no longer be entitled to this money, which would have a negative impact on Telia's free cash flow.

Turkcell's Opportunities

As noted in the introduction, Telia Company has had some problems with Turkcell in the past. These problems were mostly related to the shareholder disputes that were already discussed. Fortunately, those disputes now appear to be resolved, at least somewhat, as the companies involved decided a few years ago to reinstate the dividend and make an attempt to get back to building the business.

Another problem that has been plaguing Turkcell is the fact that it is located in Turkey itself. Over the past few years, investors have generally been fearful of Turkey. Turkey's President Recep Tayipp Erdoğan is considered by many to enjoy a near-dictatorial control of the nation and under his administration, the Turkish government has engaged in actions that are quite hostile to foreign investors. For example, the nation arbitrarily launched an investigation into JPMorgan (JPM) on charges of misleading investors when the bank questioned the quality and quantity of the nation's currency reserves. His administration also forbade banks from lending lira to foreign institutions. This essentially made it impossible for foreign investors to get their money out of the country. These are the kind of issues that make investors fearful of the risks of investing in a nation and may be one reason why Turkey's market may be one of the most undervalued in the world.

These problems with the country itself unfortunately mask some of the positive fundamentals with Turkcell's business. In the first quarter of 2020, Turkcell's first quarter 2020 results show the company's revenues rising 17% year-over-year (19% in Turkey). The company also saw its average revenue per user increase by 21.5%. The company boasted a 63% market share in postpaid mobile, which easily gives the company an overwhelmingly commanding presence in the Turkish market. Turkcell also saw its international revenue increase by 32% year-over-year when measured in Turkish lira. All together, the company saw its EBITDA increase by 23% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter. Thus, the company itself showed very strong performance despite the fact that investors seem to be afraid of the company.

There is the potential for another problem to occur in the near term, which could pose an issue for Telia Company. In April, the Turkish parliament passed a law that caps dividend payouts at 25% of net income until September. This is presumably intended to stop the outflow of capital from the country that was triggered by investor fears about Erdoğan's policies. Turkcell has a targeted payout ratio of 50% to 80% of net income so this law effectively forces Turkcell to cut its dividend by at least half and possibly more. This law might actually be one thing that prompted Telia to execute this sale now since it effectively reduces the Swedish company's free cash flow from Turkey in addition to all the other issues that it was having with this investment so the risk may simply be too great now.

The Impact Of The Sale On Telia

As noted in the introduction, Telia Company announced the sale of its stake in Turkcell Holdings, which holds 51% of Turkcell for approximately $530 million. The buyer is the Turkey Wealth Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of the Turkish state. This buyer actually makes some sense since it fits in with President Erdoğan's apparent objective of keeping Turkish wealth inside the nation of Turkey. While both the parties to the transaction have agreed to it, neither side has announced when the deal is expected to close. Thus, we have no way of knowing when the effects of the deal will begin to affect Telia in the way that is discussed below.

Once the deal is ultimately consummated then Telia Company will receive $530 million in cash. This price represents a 54% discount over the fair value of the company's stake according to Renaissance Capital. This is substantially less than the 20% discount that analysts at DNB Nor in Stockholm were hoping for. It is almost certainly less than the value of the stake as listed on Telia's balance sheet. Thus, it seems quite likely that Telia Company will have to take a writedown during the quarter that the deal closes in. This could very easily be a fairly large writedown given the size of the discount. Investors in the company should not be surprised to see this in a future quarter should this deal be consummated as expected.

As already mentioned, by divesting its stake in Turkcell, Telia Company will no longer be eligible to receive the dividend paid out by Turkcell. Fortunately, due to Turkcell's sporadic dividend and currency fluctuations, this amount is not always very much. In 2019, Telia Company received a total of SEK 198 million ($21.05 million) in dividends from Turkcell, down from SEK 764 million in received dividends in 2018. Telia Company as a whole generated SEK 7.601 billion ($810 million) in net income in 2019 so Turkcell's dividend only accounted for 2.60% of the company's net income from continuing operations last year. The loss of this money will likely not have a significant impact on Telia Company's overall results.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the sale of Telia Company's Turkcell Holdings stake marks the end of an era, although it is not something that is particularly surprising given the quarrel that the company has been having with the other major stockholders in the Turkish firm. When the deal is ultimately consummated, it will result in a fairly sizable writedown and a minor reduction to both net income and free cash flow. This deal also serves to continue the company towards its goal of withdrawing from its operations outside of the Nordic and Baltic regions.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.