In a recent commentary, we stated that we may have seen an intermediate top in equity markets in the US. As we can seen from the daily chart of the S&P 500 below, price roared out of an intermediate and most likely a yearly cycle low in March to eventually top out on the 8th of June this year. We assumed at the time that the second daily cycle which bottomed on the 13th of May topped early which meant that the intermediate cycle low had been confirmed.

However, since the price topped out on that date, we have not seen the aggressive down move which is always associated with intermediate cycle declines. In fact, the price bottomed quickly thereafter (on the 15th of this month) and now in pre-market trading (on the 19th), price is once more trading back up above its 10-day moving average. Therefore, if momentum continues and price takes out those June 8th highs, the intermediate decline which we had been expecting sooner will be delayed for at least another month or two.

So, then the obvious question is how do we modify our more shorter-term trading strategies with respect to where equity markets are currently cycling? One stock we are watching which is placing the odds in our favour is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). WBA is attractive to us because of:

The dividend aristocrat nature of this stock The company's present valuation. The return of the majority of Walgreens to regular hours Strong operating cash flow numbers. Strong profitability metrics such as its ROE and ROA. Shares are liquid meaning WBA is ripe for option strategies

On the valuation side, for example, its forward GAAP earnings multiple (10.8) is half as cheap as the industry and 40% lower than Walgreen's 5-year averages. From a valuation perspective, Walgreens remains a screaming buy in our opinion.

However, considering where we are in the intermediate cycle of the S&P 500, we would recommend the covered call strategy in WBA at present. We acknowledge that WBA is a dividend aristocrat and that investors can dollar-cost average into the pending downswing. The covered call though does not have to be used for the entire basket of shares the investor may be holding. Being a neutral to bullish strategy, one can simply sell one call option against every 100 shares of stock which the respective investor already has in his or her portfolio.

There is no getting around the fact that covered calls add huge amounts of passive income to one's portfolio every year depending on how often they are used. In essence, the traders/investors who are on the other side of these trades (call buyers) essentially want to give you money solely because you own long stock in your portfolio.

Covered calls many times get a bad rap because investors do not want to give up their stock. This is the premise of the covered call. When one sells these options, one is giving the call buyer the right to take stock away from them at some point in the future.

Selling covered calls aggressively against long-stock positions serve the exact same purpose of the dividend growth investing strategy. Both the strategies reduce the initial cost basis of the investment over time. The only difference is that shares may be “called away” from the investor when selling out of the money covered calls.

The problem though with having a mindset of being married to one's stocks is that many times, one is simply leaving easy profits on the table. Look at the long-term chart of WBA below. Shares topped out at over $85 a share back in 2015 and have been making lower lows since then. Suffice it to say, if one had aggressively sold covered calls in WBA every month/quarter over the past 5 years,

One would have most likely not lost their shares and collected every dividend payment. One would have significantly reduced the cost basis of their shares during this time frame from the call option premium.

Remember, the risk is really only to the upside with this strategy. The risk is essentially the “missing out” of future gains if shares were to spike. With respect to the downside, adopting this strategy is no different to one's normal long passive strategy. It is all about reducing the cost basis of the investment. The further we go out with our strike price selections, the more probability we have that our shares will not be called away.

To sum up, readers will know that we like to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible with our trades and investments. Considering where the S&P is trading in its current intermediate cycle, we believe aggressive covered call selling in Walgreens Boots at present is a very attractive strategy. Remember, even if we lose our basket of shares at expiration over the next month or two, we are pretty confident that we would be able to buy back shares at similar levels in the not too distant future. We will put this trade on shortly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.