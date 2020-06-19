Evaluating Open-End Fund Alternatives To CEFs

Our main takeaway is to avoid large-AUM ETFs such as PFF, consider allocating to individual preferreds as well as actively-managed funds.

We take a look at open-end funds in the preferreds sector, focusing particularly on ETFs.

One way investors can do this is to partially reallocate from CEFs into OEFs which tend to boast lower drawdowns and volatility.

The sharp market rally since March as well as the risk of a second wave may be prompting some investors to consider options to derisk their portfolio.

With the market powering ahead in a very strong rally since its March drawdown some investors may be looking to take some chips off the table. In this article we take a look at open-end funds alternatives to closed-end funds in the preferreds sector. Open-end preferreds funds have tended to exhibit about half the drawdowns of CEFs so they offer a safer alternative without leaving the market or going into cash.

Our main takeaways are that first, the popular iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) has likely become too big causing it to be a consistent underperformer in the preferreds sector. Secondly, investors may want to consider allocating to individual preferreds, particularly if they want to diversify away from financials. And thirdly, although the benefit of active management appears to have decreased since the financial crisis, it remains one way to avoid underperformance in the sector.

An open-end active preferreds ETF that remains on our Focus List is the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE). In passive funds we also like the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK) which is entirely investment grade, has a slightly higher utilities allocation than the other two large passive ETFs and has the smallest AUM of the big three funds which likely allows it to minimize the performance drag of its turnover activity.

Risk / Reward of CEFs vs. OEFs

The obvious attraction of CEFs versus OEFs is their higher yield. The chart below plots the differential between the average preferreds CEF yield and the ETF benchmark, in this case the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF. Currently, this differential is still relatively healthy at about 2.5% supported by lower asset prices and reduced leverage costs. If the market continues to rally, however, we can expect this differential to tighten below 2% at which level CEFs will become marginally less attractive.

The downside of CEFs versus their OEF counterparts is their higher drawdowns and volatility. The risk of higher volatility is exacerbated for leveraged funds because of the potential need to deleverage. Deleveraging amid a drawdown can lock in permanent capital losses and lead to lower future income. The chart below shows historic drawdowns for various fund types in the preferreds sector.

Return Comparison

Let's zoom out a bit and see how different preferred stock fund types have performed relative to each other over the longer term. Over the last decade CEFs have sharply outperformed open-end funds - no surprise since they are leveraged instruments and preferreds have done fairly well over the last decade. CEFs returned about 10.7% per annum, mutual funds 7.4% and ETFs 6.2%. Mutual funds also boast just over half the volatility of ETFs, though this is probably overstated due to the additional noise generated by the ETF premium/discount volatility.

Aggregate statistics hide a lot of useful information so let's break down how individual funds have done over various timeframes. We limit our analysis to diversified open-end funds.

This chart tells us the following:

Over the last 10 years mutual funds beat ETFs by about 1% per annum

Over the last 3, 5 and 7 years mutual funds beat ETFs by more modest amounts of 0.45%, 0.17% and 0.24% respectively

This seems fairly conclusive. However, if we look at the top performers across various timeframes we find something odd:

Mutual funds are the top 2 winners over the last 10 years

Over the last 7 years, the top 2 winners are ETFs

Over the last 5 years, the top 2 winners are ETFs

Over the last 3 years, 2 of the top 3 winners are ETFs

Over the last year, the top 2 winners are mutual funds

Year-to-date (not shown in the chart), the top 2 winners are ETFs

This presents a much more balanced picture and suggests the following dynamic:

Active management was a much bigger deal in the early part of the last decade which allowed mutual funds to bank bigger gains than ETFs due to individual stock picking

The aggregate performance of ETFs is skewed by PFF which is a big performance outlier

If we take out PFF, then mutual funds and ETFs are pretty evenly matched in total returns over various timeframes in the last 7 years. Does this mean that active management is dead? We don't think so, but first we need to look at why PFF underperforms.

Explaining PFF Underperformance

What could explain PFF underperformance? PFF is the worst performer across all timeframes in the chart above.

One reason could be its lower credit quality and unrated allocations. This may explain its current underperformance given lower asset prices of lower-quality preferreds but it doesn't explain its underperformance during periods when preferreds rallied.

Source: Invesco, BlackRock, State Street

The second reason could be its floating-rate allocation. PFF has 23% in floating-rate securities whereas PGX only holds fixed-rate payers. PSK can hold both types of payers. Interest rates have been moving steadily lower in the last decade causing floating-rate securities to underperform given their decreasing coupons.

A third factor could just be its large size which can make the fund push prices of its underlying assets against itself, particularly when adding or removing securities. PFF at $15bn AUM is much larger than the average preferreds fund and it only allocates to the less liquid exchange-traded retail preferreds market.

Open-End Fund Selection Approach

So, how should investors approach open-end fund selection in the preferreds sector?

First, it may be useful to diversify across funds. We only know in retrospect what the worst performing fund is going to be. Diversification avoids the bad luck of having picked the one worst fund.

A second approach, which to be fair is only possible in a handful of sectors, is to pick individual securities. This is particularly true if investors want to diversify away from financials exposure if they already hold a large allocation to a preferreds fund. Picking individual preferreds can increase allocations to higher-quality sectors like utilities and equity CEF preferreds.

A third approach is to go with an active fund. Active funds do have higher fees which create larger return drags than is the case for passive funds, however, they should also be able to avoid some potential potholes and take advantage of both the institutional preferreds market as well as some of the inefficiencies of the retail preferreds market. They can also avoid negative yield-to-call securities.

The following chart shows the worst-performing mutual fund over a given time frame versus the worst-performing ETF. The chart shows that the worst-performing mutual fund has outperformed its ETF counterpart by about 1% over various timeframes, supporting the argument for active management.

Source: Systematic Income

Finally, a fourth approach might just be to avoid very large passive funds such as PFF at $15bn and possibly PGX at $5bn. One piece of evidence that size might be an important factor comes from the following chart which plots annual returns of PFF and its sister passive ETFs. PFF has underperformed to a greater extent in recent years, presumably when its size has gotten larger.

Source: Systematic Income

How 'Bout Them Drawdowns

Also relevant for investors who are looking at open-end funds as a way to derisk their preferreds holdings is how mutual funds and ETFs have performed through this last drawdown. The chart shows that mutual funds outperformed in March and had a lower bounceback. This suggests that the mutual funds were higher-up in quality moving into the crisis. This doesn't explain why ETFs were able to recover and gain ground over the mutual funds by the end of March, however. This dynamic suggests that mutual funds might continue to suffer smaller drawdowns if we see another period of market weakness.

Source: Systematic Income

To make sure we are not losing any details when we aggregate across different fund types, we plot individual ETF and mutual performance. The chart below shows that the performance across ETFs (red lines) and mutual funds (green lines) is pretty consistent and without big outliers.

Source: Systematic Income

Price vs. NAV Divergence

CEF investors are very familiar with the fact that CEF prices can diverge from their NAVs for a whole host of reasons such as risk appetite, distribution yield, manager quality etc. However, ETF fund prices and NAVs can diverge as well. This rarely happens outside of liquidity crunches because the ETF creation/redemption process typically keeps prices and NAVs well aligned. However, when liquidity disappears and ETF volumes spike, ETF discounts will tend to widen. In other words, prices will underperform NAVs since NAV will tend to be stale in a sharply falling market.

For example, the chart below shows the discount to NAV of the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD). In the third week of March, the discount moved sharply wider to nearly 30% - an unheard-of level for ETFs. There has been a lot of debate whether prices or NAVs were more "right" in March, however, for our purpose here it doesn't really matter. What matters is the fact that prices of fixed-income securities tend to underperform their NAVs in a panic-driven market.

Source: VanEck

What this means for investors is that it is better to be a seller of a mutual fund position in a crisis than of an ETF position. This is because mutual funds "trade" at their NAV while ETFs trade at their secondary market price. And because NAVs tend to be stale in a panic-driven market the mutual fund may hold its value better than an ETF. In a perfect world, this type of relationship would not exist because mutual funds would be arbitraged against ETFs with traders selling mutual funds and buying ETFs, however, since mutual funds cannot be sold short this arbitrage doesn't work.

A consequence of this is that holders of mutual funds that hold through the panic will end up subsidizing panic sellers. This suggests that buy-and-hold investors may be better off in ETFs, all else equal.

Conclusion

A recent survey by the Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey has 78% of respondents say that they believe the market is overpriced - the highest level since the survey began over 20 years ago. No doubt many income investors agree and may be looking to derisk their portfolios by partially reallocating their CEF positions to OEFs which tend to exhibit lower drawdowns and volatility. In order to decrease the likelihood of picking underperforming funds, some of the strategies that investors can use in allocating to OEFs are to consider active management, diversify across funds and to avoid very large-AUM passive funds.

