It Will Be A Summer Of Consolidation (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 6/15-6/19)

The most likely trading scenario for the next three months is for consolidation.

The first section of my Friday market column uses the economic analysis methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which classifies indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental. The purpose is to determine the current economic trajectory of the US economy. The second section looks at the macro-indexes using widely used and traded ETFs. This analysis helps to inform my ETF recommendations.

Let's start with the economic data

Long-Leading Indicators:

The financial market indicators remain very supportive of activity: Bond yields (left) have returned to low and stimulative levels thanks to the Fed's numerous market-supporting programs. The central bank is also pumping as much money (right) as possible into the economy. However, 2Q20 corporate earnings are going to be very weak:

For full-year 2020, total earnings for the S&P 500 index are currently expected to be down -24.1% on -5.7% lower revenues. This is down from close to +8% growth expected at the start of the year. For reference, S&P 500 earnings declined -19.1% in 2008 and -3.4% in 2009, though that was admittedly a different type of downturn.

Weaker earnings mean businesses will be investing far less in new equipment and employees.

Long-leading indicators conclusion: while financial indicators are strongly positive, weak corporate earnings mean investments will be on hold for the time being.

Leading Indicators

This week, the Census released the latest 1-unit building permits data, which showed an increase (emphasis added):

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in May were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,220,000. This is 14.4 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised April rate of 1,066,000, but is 8.8 percent (±1.0 percent) below the May 2019 rate of 1,338,000. Single-family authorizations in May were at a rate of 745,000; this is 11.9 percent (±1.9 percent) above the revised April figure of 666,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 434,000 in May.

Here's the chart: Activity has returned to levels from early 2016 when the recovery was seven years old.

Other indicators are also positive. US treasury market spreads have "un-inverted" while the stock market has rallied strongly. Riskier bond yields have moved lower as well.

However, the labor market is in its worst shape since the Great Depression: The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is at its highest level in the last 50 years. There are now over 40 million people unemployed.

Leading indicators conclusion: most of this data is improving. However, the labor market damage is severe and will hinder the recovery for some time.

Coincidental data

The Census released the latest retail sales report this week, which showed a sharp rebound (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for May 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $485.5 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the previous month, but 6.1 percent (± 0.7 percent) below May 2019. Total sales for the March 2020 through May 2020 period were down 10.5 percent (± 0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The March 2020 to April 2020 percent change was revised from down 16.4 percent (± 0.5 percent) to down 14.7 percent (± 0.2 percent).

The chart shows that the rebound was strong: This likely shows the positive impact of the massive amount of federal stimulus, which placed a large amount of cash into the hands of consumers. The strength of the rebound is obviously positive. But we'll need additional reports to confirm the trend.

The industrial production data was less impressive (emphasis added).

Total industrial production increased 1.4 percent in May, as many factories resumed at least partial operations following suspensions related to COVID-19. Even so, total industrial production in May was 15.4 percent below its pre-pandemic level in February.

The charts place the release into a 5-year context: Here, the data has a long way to go to recapture the gains from the last expansion.

Finally, remember that the labor market is in terrible shape: Most of the job gains of the last 10 years have been wiped out.

Coincidental data conclusion: the main data is moving in the right direction. While the retail sales news is welcome, the damage to industrial production and the labor market is extreme and will take some time to heal.

Overall economic analysis: the economy is in a recession. Now we're looking for "green shoots." What's interesting this time is the potential speed of the recovery. The recession started in February, yet we're already seeing a potential bottoming and all-out reversal in some of the coincidental numbers. This is a function of the recession's cause - the US voluntarily shut its economy down for health reasons and has voted for massive stimulus to get out of the slowdown.

Data is moving in the right direction. But the damage has been severe and will take some time to recover.

Today, I'll be gazing into my crystal ball to offer this analysis for the next 3-4 months: expect the stock market to consolidate.

To explain that conclusion, let's go back to February when we voluntarily started a recession for health reasons. Fairly quickly afterward, the Federal Reserve and Congress enacted a massive amount of stimulus. Let's take that information and apply it to a chart of the SPY: We can attribute the sharp drop from late February through late March to the bad news related to the virus and the sharp counter-rally to fiscal spending from Congress and the Fed.

While the stock market is saying V-shaped recovery, the bond market is saying we'll have a much slower and longer slog. The entire treasury market has been pegged at high levels despite the stock market rebound. This market is saying there will be little to no inflation in the near and intermediate future, which is another way of saying growth will be low.

The latest Fed projections support the treasury market's conclusion about future economic activity: No Fed governor is predicting growth this year; some are predicting a contraction through next year.

I think the bond market is right for two reasons.

1.) The labor market is in terrible shape. In the period of 3-4 months over 40 million people have become unemployed. The labor force participation ratio and the employment/population ratio have collapsed. As I noted above, total payroll employment is now very near the same level as 10 years ago. That represents a massive decline in demand from consumers, which represents about 70% of US economic growth.

2.) Corporate profits will be terrible this quarter and probably next quarter. That will depress corporate demand for new equipment and new hires. The latter is especially problematic since weak employment growth plays into the first point.

Bulls have support from expansionary federal policy. Bears have support from weaker economic growth. Assume these forces balance each other out and you have a consolidation in the equity markets that will probably look like this: We already have a downward sloping top trend line in blue. This line might change and move a bit higher but I don't see a major move beyond 335. Corporate profits will take too large a hit in the second and third quarters to support higher valuations. The red line is entirely theoretical. Most importantly, there are three arrows that show advances and declines that more or less trade sideways.

Add in the summer doldrums - when traders are less active - and you have the recipe for a few months of sideways consolidation.

At least, that's the way I see it now. Given the newsflow these last few months, we could see a major change in the next few weeks.

Until then, have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.