With the planned Arizona fab limited in scale, it is unclear if the revenue loss can be filled in the near-term.

Despite the threat of c. 20% of its revenue from Huawei at risk, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (NYSE:TSM) shares have remained resilient, and as such, I am not prepared to get constructive on the stock just yet. Alongside the impact of further restrictions on its second-largest customer, Huawei, the overhang from COVID-19 could also dampen the sales outlook following inventory builds in the first half of the year. With major customers also diversifying some of their advanced product orders to the likes of Samsung over the next year, and the ripple effect from US-China tensions far from certain, TSMC's shares present an unfavorable risk/reward at the current c. 21x P/E multiple.

US Restrictions Challenge TSMC's Value Proposition as "Everyone's Foundry"

The US Commerce Department published an amendment to its entity list restrictions for Huawei in mid-May, which was perhaps worse than many had expected. The restrictions effectively require a US equipment license to fab chips for Huawei, directly impacting most key players in the semiconductor supply chain such as TSMC.

Now, TSMC has argued that the construction of its US fab could offer some longer-term buffer against a Huawei restriction, but over the next year or two, it is hard to envision a scenario where Huawei's declining contribution is offset one-to-one by new demand from US customers, for instance. Even if TSMC successfully substitutes capacity, the US restrictions affect TSMC's ability to be "everyone's foundry," as TSMC now risks losing out on China's growth going forward.

At a macro level, the Chinese supply chain and national policy are increasingly encouraging localized design and manufacturing, and by extension, less reliance on overseas suppliers. Not only is this significant considering China's current 20% contribution to TSMC's sales via Huawei, but TSMC could also face lower growth prospects over the medium to long term as nationalization picks up following the Huawei ban. This is a concern considering China already contributes c. 61% of chip consumption worldwide, rising from c. 42% in 2009.

Implications of TSMC's Arizona fab

Instead, TSMC has seemingly opted to side with the US, announcing plans to build and operate a new fab in Arizona, with federal and state support. According to recent disclosures, the new facility will have a capacity of c. 20kwpm and will be based on the company's 5nm technology. Construction is targeted for 2021, with mass production set for 2024.

On balance, this comes across as a timely goodwill step from TSMC, likely aimed at alleviating the impact of ongoing US/China tensions. As things stand, the capacity planned is not significant. Relative to the company's current capacity, for instance, the new Arizona facility will represent c. 2% of the total capacity on completion. Incidentally, this brings the Arizona fab's capacity broadly in line with the Nanjing fab's current 20kwpm.

Another key unknown is the Arizona fab's margin profile. If TSMC's other offshore manufacturing facilities are any indication, the profitability of this new facility will likely be lower than at TSMC's Taiwan facilities. This would make sense, intuitively, considering the higher labor and utility costs in the US, though there could also be upside should subsidies or tax support from the US government outweigh the incremental costs. Even if the new fab does dilute TSMC's margins and returns, the impact should be relatively manageable considering the smaller scale of the US operations.

At present, there has not been any firm indication of increased US outsourcing to TSMC on the back of its fab investment in Arizona, nor has there been any signs TSMC will be treated differently by the US government.

Huawei's Latest Analyst Meeting Offers Some Reprieve

Huawei's recent virtual analyst meeting offered some insight into the state of things. At the meeting, management acknowledged the "massive impact on the company's operations," which makes sense, considering the scale of purchases (c. $18.7 billion) of US products last year.

It remains unclear, however, if the restriction applies solely to HiSilicon (Huawei's internal chip designer), or if it also applies to Huawei as a whole. Separately, a recent article by the Economy Daily did report a $700 million rush order from HiSilicon to TSMC, though it is unclear if these wafers will go into production given its proximity to the effective date of the new US restrictions.

The pessimistic view is that Huawei's ban will result in c. 20% of HiSilicon's direct revenue at TSMC at risk of being zeroed out. I am a bit more optimistic and see around half of the revenue loss potentially being offset by incremental smartphone orders.

Potential Capex Cut Ahead

In the longer term, I have little doubt in TSMC's ability to maintain its technology leadership within the foundry space, but in the short term, I am a lot less upbeat on Huawei risks. As things stand, I think TSMC will need a few quarters, at the very least, to digest the significant revenue loss from Huawei. With N5 only having two customers (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and HiSilicon) at present, and Samsung emerging as an increasingly serious competitor, foundry economics could turn a lot more challenging in the near-term.

The second-order effect could be worse, likely stretching beyond TSMC, and across Huawei's supply chain. Further escalation could also see key customers such as Apple and Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) demand negatively impacted as well. Therefore, should the US government's restrictions on Huawei's license approval hold firm, I would not rule out a capex cut ahead.

The 120-day grace period is also an important near-term consideration, as it allows foundries to continue shipping wafers for Huawei and its affiliates, helping to cushion the sales impact. However, I would point out that the grace period is limited to wafers already in production before May 16, 2020, and therefore, any demand front-loading is likely to be limited. The impact should be only partially felt in Q4 '20, but for FY21, the demand shortfall should prove significant, as it is unclear to me if TSMC's other customers can successfully offset the revenue loss from Huawei. At c. 21x P/E, the heightened uncertainty does not seem to be reflected in shares at present, and as such, I remain cautious on shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.