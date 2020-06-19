The company has received FDA and EMA approvals for its two LDL-C lowering compounds – the U.S. launch of one – significant early formulary coverage, and a record licensing deal.

Today, we revisit Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) we had as an option play of the week in mid-November to Biotech Forum members exclusively via a simple covered call strategy. The shares shot up from $40 to $70 in a few months before the COVID-19 meltdown. The March $45 call strikes should have either been assigned or easy to 'roll' and pick up another option premium.

While Esperion is above our initial buy-write recommendation trading level, it still makes a good covered call opportunity at current prices. We update the investment thesis on Esperion and highlight a good current covered call opportunity in the paragraphs below. As they say, 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'

Company Overview

Esperion Therapeutics is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered low density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) lowering medications. It owns two recently approved non-statin therapies: Nexletol, an inhibitor of ATP citrate lyase, one of the enzymes involved in the liver's biosynthesis of cholesterol upstream of HMG-CoA reductase - the enzyme blocked by statins - and Nexlizet, a combination of the active ingredient in Nexletol (bempedoic acid) and cholesterol inhibitor ezetimibe. Since receiving approvals for its two assets in late February 2020, its stock has been on a wild ride, trading (intraday) over $70 on the day Nexletol was approved (February 21st), only to crater below $25 (intraday) on March 16th. The stock currently trades in the mid $40s and has a market cap of approximately $1.2 billion.

Recent Developments:

The company had an extremely active opening four months to 2020. In addition to two FDA approvals for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease indications (after maximum statin tolerance), Esperion launched Nexletol on March 31st, after training a 300-person U.S. sales force that will call on ~36,000 healthcare providers. In its limited window, Esperion was able to recognize $900,000 of net product sales in 1Q20, its first ever as a company. It also achieved its managed care coverage goals with 50+% commercial coverage and 20+% Medicare Part D coverage for both its therapies by the end of 1Q20 - trending towards 75% and 50% (respectively) by the end of 2Q20. Nexletol's daily price tag is ~$10-$11 with a patient monthly co-pay of ~$10 on the commercial side and $45 for Medicare part D recipients.

The Nexletol approval triggered a $25 million payment from Oberland Capital as part of their revenue interest purchase agreement (RIPA). To date, Esperion has received $150 million from Oberland pursuant to the RIPA and is eligible to collect (at its option) another $50 million upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones. In return, Oberland will receive tiered payments initially ranging from 2.5% to 7.5% of net sales. Those payments will step down to less than 1% upon certain revenue achievements and eventually zero upon full repayment.

Licensing Deals:

Esperion then received European approval for its two therapies in April - trade-named Nilemdo and Nustendi (combo therapy). The European launch - expected in 3Q20 - will prompt a $150 million milestone payment from marketing partner Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF). Esperion is also eligible to receive up to ~$600 million of additional regulatory and commercial milestones from Daiichi, as well as 15%-25% royalties.

Also, in April, Esperion inked a licensing agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OTSKF) for Japan. The largest Japanese exclusive rights agreement in history provided Esperion with $60 million upfront and up to $450 million in potential development and commercial milestones, as well as 15% to 30% tiered royalties. Additionally, Otsuka will foot the bill for all development, regulatory, and commercial costs (up to $100 million).

The company further indicated that it was in talks for a rest of the world licensing deal, for which it anticipates receiving a significant upfront payment by YE20.

Target Market

The U.S. launch (including Nexlizet's debut on June 4, 2020) will target the 18.3 million patients who are either on a statin yet require additional LDL-C reduction (8.7 million) or are not on statins due to tolerability concerns (9.6 million). Currently, other options include monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting the PSCK9 protein - the removal of which enhances the liver's ability to remove LDL-C from the bloodstream - such as Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron's (REGN) Praluent, which have made inroads but are still relatively expensive (~$4,500 annually despite a 68% price reduction in 2018) and require once or twice-monthly subcutaneous injections with occasional side effects including kidney and liver problems, diabetes, and dementia.

Challenges:

However, the $20 billion worldwide LDL-C lowering landscape is likely to be altered by a PSCK9 targeting RNA interference therapy from The Medicines Company and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) called inclisiran. Novartis AG (NVS) purchased The Medicines Company in November 2019 and an NDA for inclisiran was submitted to the FDA in December 2019 and is on track for approval in December 2020. The twice-a-year injectable demonstrated positive efficacy and safety data from three Phase 3 trials, achieving a 54% placebo-adjusted LDL-C reduction at day 510 (p<0.00001) in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and elevated LDL-C despite maximum dose LDL-C lowering treatments. By comparison, Nexletol provided a mean LDL-C reduction of 18% in patients who were already on moderate or high-intensity statins, whereas Nexlizet decreased LDL-C by 38% compared to placebo.

Although management claimed in its April 2020 corporate overview that four out of five patients would prefer a pill to daily injection, assuming approval, inclisiran will cut into Nexletol and Nexlizet's maximum statin tolerability market share as the ease of administration and compliance advantages over mAbs enjoyed by Esperion's therapies swing in favor of Novartis with its twice-annual, healthcare professional-administered injection. This prospective upcoming change in the competitive environment curtailed enthusiasm for the first non-statin approved for this indication since 2002 and the first non-statin combination therapy every approved - the sales of which are still forecasted to attain blockbuster status.

Inclisiran is not the only challenge facing Esperion. Some analysts were disappointed that its therapies were approved in a secondary setting - after maximum statin tolerance - and not as a primary option. Also, there was some hand-wringing concerning the drug-drug interaction language that recommended against concomitant use with higher doses of simvastatin and pravastatin due to increased adverse events.

One advantage that Esperion enjoyed over Novartis' inclisiran was the approximately nine-month and seven-month head-starts for its therapies in the U.S. (assuming inclisiran's approval). However, with COVID-19 shutting down the economy, their leads are likely to be somewhat mitigated as virtual outreach to healthcare providers is currently the only method of marketing Nexletol. Face-to-face interactions with HCPs started to commence on a limited basis in mid-May. Even before COVID-19, Esperion had not planned to provide 2020 net sales guidance for its newly approved assets. And although a slightly clearer picture will emerge with an entire quarter of Nexletol sales under its belt when Esperion reports 2Q20 earnings, Nexlizet is expected to be the bigger breadwinner.

CVOT

Also impacting future sales is the ongoing Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial (CVOT), for which Esperion completed enrollment in September 2019. It is designed to evaluate whether bempedoic acid reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in 14,000+ patients with statin intolerance or aversion who have CVD or are at high risk for CVD. Initiated in 2016 with an estimated study duration of 4.75 years, the trial is intended to support label expansions for cardiovascular risk reduction indications in the U.S. and EU sometime in 2022. From a financial standpoint, Esperion is eligible to receive a substantial regulatory milestone payment from Daiichi if it obtains this indication from the EMA. The size of the payment is further contingent on the range of relative risk reduction in the CVOT study.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Despite competitive and labeling concerns, the company is in solid financial shape. With $157.3 million on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2020, $60 million received from Otsuka in April, $150 million coming from Daiichi in 3Q20, and a significant upfront payment for rest of world marketing rights likely before year's end, Esperion will have plenty of cash to handle the ~$275 million of operating expenses it expects to incur in the final three quarters of 2020. Sales of Nexletol and Nexlizet as well as royalties from their European counterparts will add to its stash, giving management confidence that it will enough funds to take the company to profitability.

Street analyst sentiment is generally positive - and in some cases, extremely so - towards Esperion with seven buy, one outperform and two hold ratings. The current median analyst twelve-month price target is just over $75.00 a share. However, the spread in targets is extreme, ranging from $42 (Northland Securities) to Needham's $158 objective as far as ratings issued in 2020.

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) was the last analyst firm to 'chime in' on Esperion. Last week, it reissued its Outperform rating and $87 price target on the stock with the following commentary.

Mgmt commented in the past week or two it has seen encouraging signals that suggest script numbers should begin to inflect; accordingly, we expect prescriptions should show meaningful expansion over the remaining weeks of June based on strong commercial coverage, improving patient flow metrics, expanding physician-rep touch points, and the greater appeal of FDC Nexlizet. We expect that it may take an additional ~1-2 months for investors to more confidently estimate the drugs' LT trajectory (allowing for patient flow to normalize and at least a full month of the Nexlizet FDC launch)".

CEO Timothy Mayleben, who has been a consistent sponsor of his stock, used the nosedive in share price from the 70s as a buying opportunity, purchasing 7,500 shares in late February and early March between $43 and $49 per share.

Verdict

At its current market cap, Esperion trades at approximately 1.3x's future milestone payments still potential forthcoming from the Otsuka and Daiichi licensing agreements. Unlike most licensing deals, these milestones have a strong likelihood of triggering. Even after removing the $150 million that Esperion essentially 'owes' Oberland, Esperion has $900 million of net milestone 'receivables' and a $1.2 billion market cap. Add to the milestone figure royalties from those agreements, domestic sales of Nexletol and Nexlizet, and an imminent rest of the world commercial rights deal, and it is easy to see why some Street analysts are wildly bullish on Esperion. Inclisiran is looming, but there is plenty of space in the $20 billion LDL-C lowering market. It makes sense to use the buy-write strategy outlined below to action the recently discounted price to establish a position in Esperion.

Option Strategy:

Using the December $50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $38.00 to $38.50 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is solid at this strike price. This strategy provides approximately 25% of downside risk protection and a better than 30% potential return in six months

