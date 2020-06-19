I believe the risk/reward ratio is not balanced, with potential rewards slightly outweighing the low risk.

Introduction

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has suffered a significant decline during the market sell-off in March. The stock shortly tumbled below 7$ a share, and it is now still around 20% short from its pre-COVID-19 levels. Infosys has a strong balance sheet, it's achieving high revenue growth, and the company is paying a small but constant dividend. I believe the risk/reward ratio is not balanced, with potential rewards slightly outweighing the low risk.

Source

About Infosys

Infosys is an Indian multinational corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. Its headquarters are in Bangalore, India, and the company has more than 1000 customers all over the world.

Note: The financial year ended on March 31st, 2020.

Strong Cash Position and No Debt

Infosys closed the year with an extremely strong balance sheet. Cash at the end of the year was $3.6 billion and the company has practically no debt. Moreover, the company recently launched a program to be more conscious of costs and conserve cash.

Despite the big cash pile, the company is not shying away from strategic acquisition opportunities. Last year, the company spent around $130 million to acquire Stater and its technology platform, while another $200 million acquisition was announced for US-based Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) partner Simplus. The latter will help to create a strategic combination set to accelerate Infosys's growth in becoming the strongest partner in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Revenue & Customers Growth

Over the last year, despite the slowdown due to COVID-19 in March, revenue grew 9.8% on a constant currency basis. Particular growth was achieved in five business segments, communication, energy, utility, resources and services, manufacturing, high-tech and life sciences, which achieved recorded double-digit growth in FY20.

Source: Infosys annual report

Over the last 5 years, Infosys has managed to achieve a constant YoY ~8% increase in revenue, while maintaining net profit above $2 billion for the whole period.

Source: Infosys annual report

Promising signals of accelerating growth also come from the increase in the number of customers. In FY20, the number of clients increased by 10% YoY. Considering the average over the previous three years was slightly more than 5% YoY, the growth rate has almost doubled.

Challenges Create Opportunities

Infosys's clients range across multiple industries and sectors. Many clients could be severely affected by the COVID-19 and this could result in an increased focus on reducing expenses and conserving cash. Companies could pause, delay or cancel some projects or reduce volumes and therefore require less assistance. For these reasons, Infosys could experience near term weakness especially in the area of discretionary spending.

However, Infosys is reacting to the crisis in a proactive way. Recently, the company announced its enterprise-grade "Return to Workplace" solutions to help clients offer safe workplaces to employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infosys will be offering a comprehensive framework based on several technologies such as cloud technology and edge computing solutions, but also contactless biometrics, screen body temperature, trace virus contraction, check for mask compliance, all to enable organizations to ensure the safety and wellness of staff are preserved.

Many companies could also choose to switch their fixed costs for variable costs, laying off permanent employees while hiring large contractors such as Infosys for critical projects.

Overall, Infosys could use this opportunity to capture additional growth due to the increased need for digitalization and the change in consumer behavior caused by the pandemic. Over the past 3 years, Infosys has been focused on growing the digital side of the business.

Source: Infosys annual report

This digital and core transformation could present a long-term opportunity for the company.

Valuation and Price forecast

With a P/E of 18, Infosys valuation is very reasonable. Looking at the options market, Infosys's option implied market price is slightly skewed upwards, especially in the short term, indicating that the markets are predicting slightly higher prices.

Source: Optionssay.com

Conclusion & Takeaway

Infosys stock price is still 20% lower than the pre-COVID-19 levels. Despite the short-term challenges, the company's balance sheet is healthy and the core business is still growing. This shift to digitalization could present a long-term opportunity for the company. I rate Infosys a BUY.

