Do you want to make an investment in the company left holding the carcass, or in the beast that just created the carcass after lunch?

It's better to invest in the disruptors as opposed to the disrupted.

Stocks included in acronyms like FAANG come along very seldom, but when they do, they disrupt entire industries.

You need to be good, really good, to even be mentioned in the same breath as the FAANG stocks.

Back on Aug. 2, 2019, the title of my article about a stock that begins with "S" was Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Is One Of The Best Growth Stories In The Market Today." Now that I have disclosed the name of the stock that begins with "S," let's see how it has done since I made that bold claim last fall.

Shopify was trading at what seemed like a very high price of $327.41 at the time. Consider that Shopify now trades at over $860 today. That price of $327.41 back then seems cheap now. Will today's price of $860 seem cheap at some time in the future? More on that later in this article.

The stock is now up 162% since that article that I wrote just over 10 months ago. During that same period of time, the S&P 500 is up a meager 8.7%. The difference between those two returns is called alpha. Isn't that what we are seeking here on this site called Seeking Alpha?

Alpha is sought by investors from all walks of life, but it's an elusive target to chase. Some seek it in beaten-down stocks that seemingly have nowhere to go but up. Some recent examples of this bottom-fishing quest for alpha could be found in the cruise ship, airline, or hotel stocks. These stocks have been beaten up so badly by the COVID-19 pandemic, they seemingly have nowhere to go but up.

I see this kind of investing as a temporary "sugar high," however, as investors pick through the road kill left behind by an unpredictable pandemic that changed certain sectors for a long, long time. I don't see this style of investing as a sustainable source of alpha.

Others look for alpha among stocks trading for pennies. Their mantra is: If this stock can just go from three cents to thirty cents, I will have a 10-bagger on my hands. In addition to this, they claim that they have a shot at turning a few hundred dollars into a few thousand dollars. Unfortunately, they are much more likely to turn a few hundred dollars into just a few dollars as they sift through the pink-sheet garbage pile of publicly-traded companies.

Others seek alpha by buying stocks that are trading at an intrinsic value that is, according to their calculations, much higher than where the stocks trade at currently. These are very patient value investors that invest in quality companies that for some reason or another are currently out of favor. This process takes much patience as you wait for the stock to catch up to your numbers. Hopefully, your numbers are right.

I grew up on the West Coast where the so-called "momentum" style of investing was practiced by the chart-reading, relative strength crowd. They looked for explosive growth coming from new disruptive products that had very fast-growing sales and earnings. In fact, the faster the better. And even though valuations were swelling to nosebleed levels, this crowd did not seem to care much.

In fact, the letter "V' was not even in their acronym called CANSLIM. Price to earnings, price to sales, price to book value, and price to cash flow were way down the line in their order of criteria for picking their stocks.

The funny thing about these two very different and distinct styles of investing is like the Republicans and Democrats of today, either side rarely crosses over to the other side of the aisle. A value investor would almost never be caught with a high PE stock while a momentum investor would rarely hold a low PE stock, as there must be something wrong with a stock trading at such a low multiple.

I have to admit, in the early days of my now 23-year career in the industry as a professional money manager and analyst, I leaned heavily toward the so-called fast lane of the market. As an analyst, I called on the growth funds, not the value funds. The names that I wrote about were from the high relative strength side of the aisle, not the low PE side.

But during the bursting of the dot-com bubble during 2000-2001, we learned that at the end of the day valuation really does matter. After the crash of the Nasdaq during this same period of time, momentum investors were either out of a job or took a crash course on value investing. Unfortunately, we learned that value investing had its drawbacks also: Many so-called value stocks were cheap for a reason, they were not growing anymore.

Many of the value investors were left holding the bag after the financial crisis and the great recession of 2008-2009. Stocks that they thought were dirt cheap at the time suddenly got a whole lot cheaper. It was during this period of time that I combined these two disciplines into a methodology that I call Best Stocks Now.

I recognized the extreme value of a high relative strength stock with a disruptive product, but I also realized that valuation also matters. I decided to join the two very disparate methodologies in holy matrimony, and hopefully, they can live happily ever after.

So, let's once again apply my Best Stocks Now Methodology that combines momentum with valuation to a stock that I boldly claim could join the very elite ranks of FAANG someday.

We did an updated article on Shopify back on May 7, but there have been two major news items on the stock since then that make the story look even better. In the May 7 article, we wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic would rapidly increase the speed of virtual storefront adoption away from the declining bricks and mortar model.

In that article, we also had the audacity to raise our five-year target price to a whopping $1,250 per share. Just a little over two months later we already are about one fourth of the way there. We also pointed out in that article that Shopify is No. 2 now behind only Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the e-commerce space. That statistic in and of itself ought to cause the reader to sit up and take notice. Also, consider that Shopify has only been a publicly-traded company since early 2015. That is one meteoric rise by a company in one of the fastest-growing sectors in the economy today.

Shopify was a $94.5B market-cap company when I began this article. It hit $100B on Thursday as I finish up the article. It received a street-high $1,000 target price from RBC Capital on Thursday. The shares ended up 5.7% for the day. In addition to this, Walmart (WMT) announced a partnership with Shopify to open the Walmart marketplace. Walmart intends to onboard 1,200 Shopify sellers this year.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

With just $1.73B in annual revenue, Shopify now trades at a price/sales ratio of 28.47. But stocks trade on future expectations, and those projections are extremely lofty. When I wrote my article on the shares back on Aug. 2 of last year, I published a five-year target price of $636 per share. That seemed like the impossible dream with the stock trading at just $318 at the time.

I was not dreaming however. I was using my proprietary five-year valuation formula that's at the center of the valuation aisle of my value/momentum equation. The stock already has crashed through that target price in less than one year. So, what's my current five-year target price?

If you think I was crazy when I wrote my August 2019 article, wait until you see my latest five-year target price.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

I like stocks that currently have 80% or more upside potential over the next five years. Believe it or not, Shopify still meets my valuation criteria. But, don't forget, the stock also has to meet my performance criteria so that we can still be happily married for the time being.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

When I compare Shopify's one-, three- and five-year returns against the rest of the securities in my database, it does not get much better than this. The shares have delivered more than enough alpha for even the greediest investor.

As you can see from the graph below, the relative comparison of Shopify vs. the S&P 500 is almost off the charts.

When I use my proprietary Best Stocks Now formula to rank the shares of Shopify to the other 5,223 stocks in my database, it currently comes in at number 148 overall. My affection for SHOP continues, and I continue to own the shares in my Ultra Growth portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.