VC Deals: DoorDash Gets $400M Funding Delivered

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), KKR, and Baillie Gifford were in talks to join a $750M round for Fortnite creator Epic Games at a $17B valuation, according to Bloomberg. Fortnite has remained popular during the pandemic, and Epic’s Houseparty app, which integrates video calls with trivia and games, has become a breakout hit. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) holds a 40% stake in Epic.

Uber Eats (NYSE:UBER) and Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) competitor DoorDash (DOORD) confirmed adding $400M in equity financing at a $16B valuation. Business has surged since the coronavirus pandemic with DoorDash holding a 45% share of the U.S. on-demand food delivery market, according to Edison Trends data. Durable Capital Partners and Fidelity led the round, which could push DoorDash closer to going public.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) invested another $200M into solid-state battery company QuantumScape. The startup, spun out of Stanford University, formed a joint venture with Volkswagen in 2018 to develop its battery tech then produce them at scale. The new funds are meant to accelerate the JV’s work. A pilot plant for the industrial-level production should be finalized later this year.

Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) participated in the $80M Series E for “headless” content management system company Contentful. Sapphire Ventures led the round and General Catalyst participated. The startup says it has 2,200 paying customers, including Spotify, Telus, and Urban Outfitters. The new money will help expand the go-to market and R&D efforts.

Comcast Ventures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) participated in the $30M Series B for security analytics startup Uptycs. Sapphire Ventures led the round for the startup, which offers a security analytics platform that lets security teams search through recorded data to find out how a data breach happened. Uptycs plans to double its workforce from the current 65 within the next year.



