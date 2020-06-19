Value, Growth, Large And Small Caps That Will Come Out Ahead Post-Crisis

While the S&P500 and large caps have been the least impacted during the sell-off, small caps have provided much opportunity in the recovery.

In this article we look at the market more broadly, from varying asset classes to value and growth factors.

I have been following US small cap value during COVID through my Crisis Composite strategy, which has been outperforming to date.

I have been tracking performance of US small cap value through the crisis via my Crisis Composite strategy, which is detailed in Quantitative Crisis Investing - Part 1 - The Crisis Composite Ranking System. I published this first piece in late April, and followed up with a real-time performance update, +59% In 6 Weeks - The 'Crisis Composite' Strategy (Small Cap Value) Crushes The Market, in early May.

In writing my next strategy performance update installment after 12 weeks past the market bottom (hopefully the bottom), I thought it may be prudent to look at small caps more broadly during the crisis via ETFs. It has been interesting, as several of the value strategies that I follow have outperformed benchmarks and the broader market since the market bottom. Compared to recent years of value underperformance, there is a notable change in the market; temporary or not, only time will tell.

After gathering my thoughts, I then expanded my study to look at performance of varying market cap sizes (large caps, small & microcaps) against value and growth factors, through the respective ETFs available to the market.

The aim with this study is to see how particular factors are performing during the crisis, and hopefully to identify some potential alpha opportunities.

Basis of Study

For our comparison, we will use the S&P500 (SPY) for our broad benchmark of market performance, and compare to the following ETFs:

IWC - Microcaps

IJR – S&P600 Small Caps

IJS – S&P600 Small Cap Value

IJT – S&P600 Small Cap Growth

JKF – Large Cap Value

JKE – Large Cap Growth

While these ETFs are fairly well covered, the scope of this piece is not so much a deep dive into each, but to review recent performance pre-COVID, and how each has performed during the crisis. This will then also provide some context for future articles when I discuss some of my stock strategies (including the Crisis Composite system).

We will look at 4 periods:

Last 5 years, pre-COVID, 01 Jan 2015 – 01 Jan 2020

1 year before COVID, Feb 2019 – Feb 2020

Crisis sell-off, Feb 2020 – 23 Mar (bottom)

Crisis recovery, 23 Mar to today

While I usually look at longer periods when evaluating performance, the intent here is not so much the long term performance of each of the factors and asset classes above, but how the balance between them has been shifting during this crisis, and to potentially get a handle on any trends or shifts in performance going into the future.

The Broader Market

In recent years, investing in US Large Caps has been a good bet. Simply investing in SPY is simple, inexpensive, and has provided very good returns.

Small and micro caps in general have lagged, as the plot below shows:

Source: Portfolio123

The S&P500 has returned over 70% in the last 5 years, compared to our small cap ETF returning 58%, and IWC (micro-caps) at 38%.

The divergence is particularly notable when we look at the year just prior to COVID:

Source: Portfolio123

Small and microcaps were in negative territory for much of 2019, with a ramp up in the last quarter and early 2020.

From the beginning of the COVID sell-off to today:

Source: Portfolio123

From the top, 19 Feb, to 20 March (the current “bottom”), the broader market S&P500 shed nearly 30%, while both our small and microcap ETFs plunged 40%. This is not particularly surprising, with small and microcaps being perceived as less able to weather the uncertainty of a crisis, they sold off to a higher degree than the larger caps.

Broadly speaking, small and microcaps dropped more significantly than large caps in the S&P500 during the sell-off, but have rebounded at a faster rate than large caps, also shown in the plot below, from the bottom to today.

Source: Portfolio123

From the bottom to the recent high on 08 Jun, microcaps have recovered the quickest, followed by smallcaps, both outpacing our large caps. With the selloff of last week all have dropped, however relatively proportionately, with microcaps still leading the rebound.

While large caps suffered the least during the sell-off, it has been the small and microcaps leading the charge on the recovery so far. For the buy and hold investors already invested in large caps, this is good news as stocks are only -10% from the high at the start of the COVID crisis. For those previously in small and micro ETFs still have a way to go to get back to levels prior to COVID.

That said, there is also an opportunity here. Much of investing performance has to do with entry and exit dates. Take the previous two plots for example. If holding on to SPY, IJR or IWC, investors would be seeing a gradual recovery from the lows. However for those investors willing to take advantage of the recovery of the small and microcaps, it has been a great time to take a position in IJR or IWC (or other small/micro strategy) in the past few months post 23 March. I am not suggesting timing the market bottom, but there has been ample opportunity since 23 March to take advantage. Just take the last month for example:

Source: Portfolio123

Small and microcaps have clearly outperformed large caps in the last month. Granted, this is a very short period to compare performance, but the point is that an investor did not have to time the bottom perfectly to reap the rewards of the small/microcap recovery.

The small/micro recovery forms the thesis for the Crisis Composite investing strategy which I have been touting since April. Historically, small and microcaps have outperformed during and post crisis (particularly value, more on that later).

Now that we’ve looked broadly at stocks based on market cap only, let’s dig deeper into growth and value.

Footnote on Weighting

A key difference in index investing and individual stock strategy investing is the weighting of holdings. While SPY is market cap weighted (larger stocks receiving greater weightings in the index), my stock strategies are equal weighted (however on Portfolio123 you can weight stocks however you wish, I am planning on publishing a future article on weighting strategies). The top 30 stocks as ranked by the Crisis Composite system, for example, are all purchased in equal weights, i.e. in a $30k portfolio, $1000 of each stock is purchased.

The S&P500 is available as an equal weight ETF as well, take Invesco’s RSP. For comparison, let’s repeat the same time periods above, comparing the market cap weighted SPY and equal weighted RSP.

Last 5 years:

Source: Portfolio123

Both have performed respectably, however SPY (market cap weighting) has outperformed over the last 5 years. This is particularly true for the 1 year period just prior to COVID:

Source: Portfolio123

Now let’s see what has happened during the crisis:

Source: Portfolio123

And finally, since the bottom:

Source: Portfolio123

Even with the violent sell-off last week, RSP has been edging past SPY since the crisis bottom. Let’s see if this trend continues.

Summing it up, while the S&P500 has been the least impacted to date by COVID in comparison to small caps, microcaps and S&P500 equal weighted (IJR, IWC, RSP respectively), since the bottom there has been a notable shift in performance, where all noted indices have outperformed SPY.

Let’s now see how growth as a factor has performed during this crisis.

Growth Indices

For our growth evaluation, we will compare SPY against:

IJT – S&P600 Small Cap Growth

JKE – Large Cap Growth

The plot below covers the 3 ETFs above, plus the broader small cap IJR for reference, for the last 5 years:

Source: Portfolio123

Not surprisingly, large cap growth (JKE) has outperformed all other indices/ETFs over the last 5 years, with more than a two-fold increase in performance from the late 2018 sell-off to the beginning of this year. Small caps and small cap growth have both lagged the SPY over the period.

This gap is particularly pronounced in the last year just before COVID:

Source: Portfolio123

The ETFs have been impacted differently by COVID:

Source: Portfolio123

Again not surprisingly, small caps were hit harder during the sell-off. During the recovery, large cap growth JKE has returned to levels just before the sell-off, where SPY, IJT and JKE have yet to reach this level.

Now looking only at the recovery:

Source: Portfolio123

Small caps and small cap growth had zoomed past SPY and large cap growth as of last week, however have been knocked down recently, but still edging past SPY. Growth ETFs are roughly at the same level today (~+40% since the bottom).

As we saw with the broader indices, growth small caps are recovering faster, or at least in line, with SPY. Will this trend from large cap to small cap continue? Only time will tell. While I would not normally put much faith in a short period such as 3 months, however historically after each major sell-off it is not uncommon to see a change in investor sentiment.

Value

For anyone following value in recent years, there should be no surprise of the seemingly chronic underperformance. If we take the last 5 years, you can see just how poor value has performed. As we did for growth, we’ll compare ETFs to SPY:

IJS – S&P600 Small Cap Value

JKF – Large Cap Value

Over the last 5 years, ending 01 Jan 2020:

Source: Portfolio123

SPY comes out ahead, followed by large cap valve, and small cap value (IJS) taking up the rear. Interestingly the ETFs were performing similarly up until about early 2018, when the divergence started happening. Also note the outperformance of IJS just prior to the 2018 sell-off, followed by a violent drop, and shift to large caps.

For the 1 year prior to COVID:

Source: Portfolio123

Again, 2019 was clearly a good year for SPY (as many investors may recall).

Now during COVID:

Source: Portfolio123

Small cap value IJS (as with broad small caps IJR) was hardest hit at more than a -40% drawdown from peak to trough.

From the bottom to today:

Source: Portfolio123

To date, small caps and small cap value are neck and neck with SPY, with large cap value lagging. Note the impressive spikes of outperformance of small caps and small cap value, particularly before last week’s sell-off. At time of writing the indices are neck and neck, however it will be interesting to see if the divergence trends continue, or if growth will continue to outperform in the remainder of 2020.

Summing it up

Where large cap and large cap growth dominated the market pre-COVID and have been least impacted by COVID compared to small and microcaps, for investors willing to invest near the bottom there has been a notable opportunity in small caps.

I believe this opportunity will persist, particularly for US small cap value, as historically this group has outperformed in 6 of the 8 last crises (since 1974) in the US, as detailed in my previous article on the Crisis Composite system.

It has only been 3 months since the bottom in late March, and I would not usually use such a short period as a basis for investing decisions. That said, we are at a critical juncture, and there have been shifts in the economy and in investor sentiment through COVID, most of which are still unknown. At the very least, I believe it crucial to monitor the coming weeks and months very closely to glean some hints on what the future may bring.

While observing ETFs and indices can provide a high level view of performance of different factors and asset classes, I have long held that true alpha is best achieved through uniquely designed strategies, different from the underlying strategies in a particular ETF.

In my next article I’ll provide an update on my Crisis Composite strategy, which has outperformed all indices and ETFs covered in this article since the bottom. I will also introduce another strategy of mine, which is geared toward US small cap growth, and see how it has fared during the Crisis.

Until then, happy investing.

