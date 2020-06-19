In recent history it has been a bit slower growing than peers but we believe it will overtake them.

The Buy Thesis

Industrial REITs are well known to benefit from the continued shift toward e-commerce and because this is well known, the multiples can be a bit high. STAG Industrial (STAG) is the exception to the rule and represents the value play in the sector. Going forward, we believe STAG will grow FFO/share faster than peers making its cheaper valuation opportunistic. Specifically, STAG’s business model is better prepared for the new world as it benefits from a reversal in certain demographic and business trends.

Brief business overview

STAG is differentiated from other industrial REITs through its unique approach to acquisitions. Other REITs tend to focus on a specific property type in specific markets such as Class A in Tier 1 cities.

STAG, however, buys whatever has the highest risk adjusted IRR. In recent years that has generally been Class B industrial facilities in tier 2 cities. There is a substantial spread in cap rates between tier 1 and tier 2 cities and there is another substantial cap rate spread between class A and class B. Between the two spreads, STAG has been acquiring at 150 to 200 basis point higher cap rates than peers.

These spreads are based largely on a preference of institutional investors toward Class A in big cities and don’t necessarily represent a fundamental quality difference. In the financial crisis, it was actually the super premium class A industrial assets that suffered substantially more revenue loss than class B assets. Without extra risk, STAG’s high cap rates represent a higher expected return over time.

This business model has been working reasonably well for STAG as it has grown FFO/share rather consistently over time while reducing debt.

FFO/share went from $1.36 in 2016 to $1.81 in the last twelve months. Note that while this looks visually like growth has tapered off, the last 2 bars share 9 calendar months so the change is naturally quite small.

Importantly, this was done while shoring up the balance sheet and securing strong coverage of interest expense at 5.05X.

This business model has worked reasonably well over the past 5 years, and STAG has kept up with peers fundamentally during a time when demographic trends were against them. Specifically, there were 2 factors disproportionately helping peers that tend to be located in big cities and by seaports.

Urbanization – a trend of populations moving toward city centers Outsourcing – more U.S. manufacturing moving overseas.

Each of these seem to be reversing with the moves catalyzed by side effects of the COVID shutdown.

Urbanization --> suburbanization

2020 data is not available yet, but we can make an educated guess as to population trends based on some reasoning. In examining the source of urbanization and the reason behind it, it seems likely that urbanization is ending with the trend now being population flows from urban areas into suburbs.

It is broadly known that populations have been flowing into urban areas for decades, but less known is the extent to which this is driven by immigration. In fact, domestic flows have generally been out of big cities in favor of suburbs. As seen in the Pew Research below domestic migration in urban areas has actually been negative 5.4%.

It merely became the positive flows of 1.6% because it has been bolstered by 7% growth due to immigration.

A large reason that people have been moving to cities is because that is where the jobs have been.

COVID has changed both of these factors. It largely shut down immigration into the U.S. and it accelerated a trend toward remote working (work-from-home). This removes the inflow into urban areas thereby allowing the negative domestic migration to take over and potentially cause net flows out of cities. Work from home reduces the incentive to move to cities. If jobs can be performed remotely, there is incentive to live in suburbs where cost of living is generally lower. Therefore, we anticipate urbanization to reverse with populations flowing into the suburbs instead.

STAG’s properties are in these smaller metros and suburban areas to which populations are likely to flow. Most of its industrial peers are in the city centers that are at risk of losing population.

At this point, one might be realizing that one of STAG’s largest markets is Chicago (7.3% of revenue) which would definitely fit the bill of an urban area susceptible to outmigration. However, the labeling on REIT MSAs can be a bit misleading. STAG’s Chicago properties are not in city-center Chicago but rather in the smaller metros around it that happen to be lumped into the Chicago MSA. Take a look at the zoomed in map below.

Schaumburg, for example, is contributing to the statistic of STAG getting 7.3% of its revenue from Chicago, but in reality, it is more of a suburb of Chicago.

Compare this to a company like Rexford (REXR) who not only gets nearly 100% of its revenues from the Los Angeles area, but a large portion of the properties are directly in the city center.

Over the past decade, industrial properties in Los Angeles have performed exceptionally well with the REITs in these areas able to capture massive rent rollups.

I worry, however, that the market may be pricing the REITs in the rear-view mirror – extrapolating this former rent growth as if it will continue indefinitely. As you can see below, Rexford (and Terreno which has assets in similar locations) are priced at multiples that are about 50% higher than the industrial REIT average with FFO multiples of 32.8X and 36.4X, respectively.

This only makes sense if such rental rate growth continues.

In the past it was helped by 2 factors:

Rental rates got very low during the financial crisis which left a lot of room for growth Population flows benefited these heavily urban areas.

Both of these factors are now gone for the coastal industrial REITs. Population flows might now be moving against them and current rental rates are quite expensive. In contrast, STAG still has reasonably low rental rates, leaving some room for growth and it is positioned to benefit from the suburbanization.

As such, we believe the organic growth rates will shift. STAG’s organic growth rate should improve and that of peers is going to moderate. When this happens, we anticipate a significant convergence of multiples. STAG’s multiple should move up a bit and that of the coastal REITs should move down a bit.

Beyond population flows, COVID has inspired a resurgence of domestic manufacturing, processing and production. Domestic production is now being viewed as a matter of national security. Prior to the crisis, the U.S was entirely reliant on importing for various medical supplies such as face masks. It became evident how much of a problem this could be in a crisis and there is now a push to on-shore a larger portion of our production. This has 2 effects:

It mildly reduces the freight traffic through ports as imports should incrementally decline from the domestic production It increases the value of logistics facilities in the production areas of the U.S such as the rust belt

STAG has substantial exposure to domestic production and should benefit as manufacturing picks up. Prologis (PLD) which has material international exposure, has been mildly hurt by the subdued trade in the coronavirus environment.

Small to moderate magnitude of effect

These changes are happening and my guess is they are long term in nature, but I want to make clear that these are not single handedly game changers. The coastal and international industrial REITs will likely be fine. Growth may slow a bit, but most analysts still believe it will be positive. STAG’s growth may pick up a bit from these changes, but its not going to be rapid. This is merely an incremental benefit on top of all the pre-existing reasons to invest in STAG.

STAG’s acquisition model is still crisp and accretive. It has a strong balance sheet, a track record of consistent growth and most importantly its valuation is quite attractive relative to peers at 15.9X forward FFO compared to over 21X for the sector.

The main difference with these population flow changes and on-shoring of manufacturing is that minor headwinds are flipping into minor tailwinds. The FFO multiple spread between STAG and its peers is as wide as ever, but there is now a pathway for STAG to fundamentally outperform. We see the multiple gap significantly shrinking over time.

ESG upside

Companies with favorable ESG ratings tend to trade at premium multiples and STAG is well on its way to earning some brownie points in the area with a rather extensive solar buildout that is already set to produce 10MW annually. Industrial properties with their high square footage and relatively flat roofs, make excellent bases for solar installations. When working with the government such as through the Massachusetts SMART program, solar can be financially effective as well as providing the ESG boost.

Risks to STAG

STAG’s rent collection is trending a bit below the industrial REIT average during COVID as at the end of April STAG announced 90% rent collection. While I suspect that figure has risen in the following months, other industrial REITs are in the high 90s. I don’t anticipate this being a long term problem as the space is quite fungible which affords re-leasing in the event tenants default. Most of STAG’s rents are below market as evinced by 11.2% GAAP rent rollups in the first quarter. It merely means that 2nd quarter results may come in a bit disappointing, so investors may want to have a long investment horizon that can sustain whatever hiccups may come with quarterly reporting.

