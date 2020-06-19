Businesses like this never sell for cheap. It is well known that VRSN holds a monopoly for .com and .net domains.

There are few businesses like Verisign (VRSN). The company is a global provider of domain name registry services, with complete control over the .com and .net domain names. The monopolistic nature of the business allows them to have operating margins in the mid-’60s. The magic of VRSN lies in the fact, that the business doesn’t require any capital to grow, as cash is received upfront (deferred revenue) and reinvested into the business. However, CAPEX is minimal averaging only 3.5% of total sales. That allows VRSN to have FCF margins of 55% based on 10-year median numbers.

Businesses like this never sell for cheap. It is well known that VRSN holds a monopoly for .com and .net domain names. They are a mixture between a technology company and a regulated utility business. The “toll-bridge” business model makes VRSN a candidate for a buy and forget type of investment. Because of their strong moat, buying the dip could also be a sensible approach to accumulating shares.

Looking at their numbers

Just a simple glance into the company’s income statement and trend analysis shows the huge moat VRSN has. Looking at the top-line, VRSN has double the number of sales from 2009 to 2019. That equates to a 10-year CAGR of 7%. That doesn’t sound too spectacular, as other technology companies can achieve higher growth rates, but not many can grow at that rate without increasing their expenses. In the case of VRSN, while revenues went from $616M in 2009 to $1231M in 2019, COGS has only increased by $20M, from $166M to a recent $180M. The significant decrease in COGS from 2018 to 2019 was the result of VRSN divesting non-core operations, such as their security services business to Neustar for $180M. Since the top-line wasn’t affected by the divestiture and the company was able to cut costs, the strategic decision by management was value accretive to shareholders.

It is also rare to see a growing company that can cut costs below the gross profit line. Total operating expenses at VRSN have gone from $274M in 2009 to $245M in 2019. During the same time frame, the total number of employees was 2328 in 2009, while that number today stands at 872, a decrease of 62.5% in their workforce. This leads us to believe that every year, the company needs fewer resources to sustain the same business activity, a rare characteristic in most firms.

With the extension of their agreement with ICANN, it is business as usual

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is a non-profit organization acting as a regulator within the industry. The exclusive rights in the .com and .net domains are given to VRSN by ICANN in agreements that last 6 years. At the end of the period, the agreement must be renewed. The current agreement was signed in 2018 and runs through 2024. During this time period, VRSN has permission to increase prices by 7% for the last 4-years of the contract. So from 2020 to 2024, VRSN can increase prices each year. However, price increases are not always granted. For example, the last agreement which went from 2012 to 2018 prevented VRSN to make any increases in prices, showing that organic growth came from new domain registrations instead of price hikes.

While we believe the ICANN agreement is the highest risk for VRSN, we doubt the agreement can be easily terminated. The agreement with ICANN contains a “presumptive” right of renewal which allows an easy path to renewing the agreement as long as VRSN meets certain service thresholds. That said, the company has always been in compliance with ICANN benchmarks and their relationship goes all the way back to 1995.

COVID-19 had minimal impact on first-quarter results

It is not surprising to see stable first-quarter results for VRSN. The business is was not impacted by the quarantine measures taken globally since they are key to the internet infrastructure.

However, to help struggling businesses, VRSN is halting any price hikes until 2021. That should slow down revenue growth, but management kept their guidance, as they believe new registrations and renewal rates would offset the postponed price increase. For the quarter VRSN added 1.9M new domain names for a total of 160.7M.

Capital allocation

The company doesn’t pay a dividend. Instead, they choose to return capital to shareholders via buybacks. They have $826M left available to use in their buyback program. During the first quarter, they repurchased 1.3M shares of common stock for $245M.

Since the company generates so much free cash flows, management has been very aggressive in repurchasing shares. It also helps to have a negative working capital cycle, which generates upfront cash that management can then use to fund capital expenditures. CAPEX is minimal at only 3.5% of total sales on average. In 2019, the company generated $753M in cash from operations and spent $40M in CAPEX.

The table below shows the relationship between buybacks and FCF:

We believe the capital allocation policy is the correct one and the most beneficial to shareholders. If the company decides to venture into other areas, they will not enjoy the same barriers to entry they have now with their monopoly on .com and .net domains. Going after other sectors in search of growth could cause a decrease in profitability, affecting shareholder value. However, by buying back their own shares, existing shareholders benefit as they would increase their ownership of an already excellent business.

The Bottom line

With the renewal of the agreement running until 2024, investors should sleep well at night. There is not much that can go wrong for a business like VRSN, at least until the next 4 years.

The company did $5.52 in owner earnings last year (Net income + depreciation – CAPEX +/- changes in working capital). If we assume the company can grow at a 5% rate, beating inflation, and has a cost of capital of 7.5%, then a fair value estimate for VRSN is $231 per share. We feel comfortable with those assumptions because VRSN benefits from barriers to entry, has an asset-light business model that doesn’t require capital to grow, and there are still opportunities to grow as more developing countries start having easier access to the internet. That said, the success of the company always depends on their relationship with ICANN and the success of renewing their agreement. Failure to do so would break their business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.