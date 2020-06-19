Investment Thesis

Luckily, for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM), the U.S. market launch of its t:slim X2 with Control-IQ took place before the COVID-19 pandemic. With the advanced hybrid-closed loop feature, it is the only FDA-approved insulin pump to deliver automatic correction boluses. As rivals push back their product launches due to the pandemic impact, the new technology will hand the company the first-mover advantage in a largely untapped market for insulin pumps. With DM (Diabetes Mellitus) in an upward trend, Tandem's total addressable market keeps expanding, enabling it to meet the long-term prospects.

The situation is comparable to 2018 when the market launch of its then-breakthrough product, t:slim X2 with Basal-IQ, took place, leading its trading multiple to peak in August. Given the modest premium in the current multiple to past year average, with rival innovations unlikely before 2021, we believe Tandem’s NTM EV/ Sales multiple has more room to reach the peak in 2018, which, along with our revenue projections, highlights an undervalued company. With adequate liquidity to advance the rich pipeline to take on rivals as they emerge from the pandemic, we believe Tandem is a long-term play despite the near-term headwinds due to pandemic-driven recession.

Market Launch Leads Rivals

The January 2020 launch of the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ couldn’t have come at a better time for Tandem. A few weeks later, a technical glitch forced Medtronic plc (MDT) to recall its MiniMed 600 Series of Insulin Pumps, and Insulet Corporation (PODD) delayed the pivotal study of its latest product, Omnipod Horizon in March due to a software issue and the pandemic impact. Control-IQ, with its advanced hybrid-closed loop feature, is the first and only FDA-approved insulin delivery system capable of automatic correction boluses as well as basal insulin adjustment to control high/low blood glucose in Type 1 DM. At a time when the pandemic has delayed the rival product launches, the breakthrough technology has kept Tandem at the forefront of MedTech innovations in insulin therapy. The stock has climbed ~47% in the year so far, while Insulet has gained only ~11%, and Medtronic has dropped ~17%.

Initially approved only for patients aged fourteen and older, the FDA certified the product this week for children aged six and older. A few days earlier, Tandem’s partnership with Abbott Laboratories (ABBT) got a major boost when the FDA designated Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 as an iCGM (integrated continuous glucose monitor) system for children aged four and older. For glucose monitoring, t:slim X2 is currently integrated with G6 from DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) only. FreeStyle Libre 2, being cheaper and having a longer wear time, will broaden the market access for t:slim X2 as Tandem seeks a new product launch with the partner in H2 2021 in its quest to expand the user base up to 500K by 2025 from the current 155K level.

With insulin pump penetration remaining profoundly low despite the rising prevalence of insulin-dependent diabetes, Tandem, with its modern technology supported by the new partnership, is at a clear advantage to comfortably reach the goal. Driven mainly by poor lifestyle choices, the number of diabetics had jumped to 463M in 2018 from 425M in 2017, according to IDF (the International Diabetes Federation). 30M Americans suffer from the disease, and 3M of them, under multiple daily injections of insulin, form its target market. However, the insulin pump usage remains low, with ~30% of Type 1 patients and less than 10% of Type 2 patients under pump therapy. With 10-20% penetration, the overseas market is no better, highlighting the opportunity that awaits Tandem.

Growth Spree Continues Despite Pandemic Impact

Having reached a peak in quarterly revenue in Q4 2019, Tandem’s growth trajectory continued into the first quarter of 2020, with revenue for Q1 2020 reaching the second-highest in history despite the pandemic-related disruption. While the company accelerated its top line growth with ~48% YoY growth in the most recent quarter compared to ~42% YoY in the previous, Insulet managed only ~24% YoY rise in revenue. In a quarter, the industry leader suffered a ~9% YoY decline in its Diabetes Group, Tandem’s performance in a pandemic-hit quarter is exceptional, in our view.

However, preparing for the worst of the impact in the current quarter, Tandem guides to a ~$85M of revenue for Q2 2020 implying a decline of ~9% YoY for the quarter. Even though the previously-issued revenue guidance of ~$458M at the mid-point has now been withdrawn, meeting the goal could mean ~35% YoY revenue growth for 2H 2020, a sharp descent from ~66% YoY in the previous year. While rival product launches get delayed, only a U-turn in pandemic recovery will result in such an outcome in our view as the economy opens faster than expected, with employment rates rising gradually.

Furthermore, the monetization of software updates currently offered free of charge for in-warranty t:slim X2 users could ensure a recurrent revenue stream for the company beyond 2020 to sustain its long-term growth even if pump sales decline. Therefore, despite a ~10-18% YoY slowdown in revenue growth this year, we expect Tandem to recover its top-line with ~13-21% YoY growth in 2021 with the revenue estimates ranging from ~$397-426M and ~$448-515M for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Meanwhile, the gross margin has slipped to ~51% in Q1 2020 from ~54% in 2019 as the margin-friendly pump shipments made up only ~61% of total sales compared to ~68% in 2019. However, the company is pinning its hopes on rising capacity utilization and reimbursements, to drive the long target of gross margin to 60%. With operating cash flows turning positive for three consecutive quarters, leading to cash and equivalents to reach its highest in Q4 2019, Tandem further topped up its liquidity last month with a convertible debt issuance worth ~$250M.

Yet To Reach The Peak Multiple

In terms of NTM EV/ Sales, Tandem currently trades at ~12.1x with a ~25% premium to the trailing twelve-month average. It is a discount of ~19% to Insulet’s current multiple and its own peak valuation of ~15.0x reached in August 2018 at the time of the Basal-IQ launch, the predecessor to Control-IQ. Though the former wasn’t the first to feature the hybrid-closed loop feature, smaller and lightweight with no finger sticks required for calibration, the product was a breakthrough back then. With the overseas launch of Control-IQ yet to take place, I believe Tandem’s fortunes are similar to 2018 even though the depressed multiple suggests otherwise. Assuming the peak multiple in 2018, our revenue forecasts for 2020 indicate a premium of ~15-23%, which suggests a ‘Buy’ for the stock as the company with the first-mover advantage in a booming market takes on rivals with more advancements in the pipeline.

Rich Pipeline To Challenge Rivals

As the pandemic-driven recession has led to a record level of unemployment, major near-term headwinds are ahead for the sector. Despite the easy payment terms offered by Tandem for new patients seeking pump therapy, its overseas markets will suffer the brunt of the impact. The new patient starts there rely on hospitals, and with the infection causing more harm for patients with comorbidities, the diabetics will be discouraged from seeking hospital treatment until the pandemic fears subside. However, that hasn’t stopped rivals from advancing more innovations.

Having resumed the previously-halted trial in June, Insulet’s smartphone-controlled insulin delivery system, Omnipod Horizon, is seeking its U.S. market launch in H1 2021 subject to FDA clearance. It will rival Tandem’s next product iteration, t:sport pump. Despite a trial delayed by the pandemic, the product with full controllability via a mobile app and 50% smaller than t:slim X2 will be a major tool for Tandem to drive pump usage up to 50% as it targets adolescent patients who tend to be more discreet with their pump usage.

After winning the CE marking in Europe, Medtronic’s Minimed 780G, capable of automatic correction boluses, will start shipping this fall to select European markets. The device with Bluetooth® connectivity has a Time in Range of 76% compared to 71% of Control-IQ and could be available in the U.S. before April 2021. Despite Minimed’s better functionality and broader payer coverage, t:slim X2, being smaller and requiring no finger sticks, could help Tandem to defend its market share.

Conclusion

With the pre-pandemic launch of the first and only insulin delivery system with automatic correction boluses, Tandem is now well-positioned to counter the rivals whose product launches suffer from pandemic-related delays. With the first-mover advantage in a booming market where the pump usage remains low despite the rising prevalence of diabetes, the company's prospects are now comparable to its hay days in 2018. Our revenue forecasts with the peak multiple back then suggest a sizable premium for the stock highlighting a long-term ‘Buy’ despite the near-term headwinds due to a surge in unemployment and the pandemic impact on new patient starts.

