4 Headwinds Facing Stocks To End The Second Quarter

Stocks may face several hurdles to finish off June, which could drive the direction of trading. The excitement will start on June 19 with quadruple witching, which could very quickly act as a pivot point for the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100.

The expiration of options on June 19 will result in many options expiring, and that will likely clear the playfield for traders to start initiating new positions in options. But, more importantly, over the next two weeks, we will have the Russell rebalance, pension fund rebalancing, quarter-end window dressing or profit-taking, and the start of earnings season, which also includes changes to analysts' recommendations.

In the second quarter, the S&P 500 has risen by a stunning 21.5% through June 19. It is a considerable advance, especially given the current economic circumstance taking place in the economy and the steep decline in earnings expectations for many companies.

Rebalancing Funds

Still, the significant gains in the market have likely caused pension funds and large institutional portfolios to become out of balance. For example, in the first quarter of 2020, equities fell while bonds rose sharply. The price action created a need for funds to rebalance their portfolios. To accomplish this rebalance, these funds would have needed to buy stocks and sell bonds. However, in the second quarter, with equities up sharply, it seems likely that many of these funds are now overweight equities and will need to sell equities and buy bonds to bring their portfolios back into alignment. According to an article, Goldman Sachs expects the potential second-quarter rebalance to total approximately $76 billion. The rebalance will not take in one day but will likely take place over several days but could just add some extra pressure to markets.

Window Dressing

This could also result in some funds and investors who have scored big quarterly performance to lock in gains or reposition their portfolios as we head into the second half of the year, potentially moving out of one sector and into another. Typically, funds and institutions will dress up their portfolio heading into quarter-end to show their investors they were involved or not involved in certain stocks that may have outperformed or underperformed. Typically, this can result in stocks with big performances to gain further while underperformers fall further. However, in a quarter where individual stocks have done exceptionally well, it also seems entirely possible that investors may merely choose to lock in profits.

Earnings Seasons

The preparation for earnings season and the potential for pre-announcements will also be a significant catalyst. Since the first quarter of 2015 until the first quarter of 2020, there have been 12 times where the S&P 500 has sold off about 2 to 3 weeks before quarter-end. That means that 63% of the time, the final two to three weeks of those quarters have seen markets pullback or, at the very least, consolidation. The exact reason could be numerous, but it also could easily have to do with corporate black periods that some companies choose to institute ahead of their earnings. Or due to expectations from investors for a poor risk/reward setup heading into these earnings.

This year creates an even more interesting challenge since many companies did not issue any guidance, to begin with, making it even tougher for investors to assess the likelihood of a company delivering a strong or weak quarter. It is also not clear just how many that did issue guidance may choose to pre-announce their results for this quarter.

Additionally, during this period, we also tend to get analysts to change their rating and price targets on stocks, which could help or hurt the general direction of individual companies or entire sectors.

Russell Rebalance

Another event that will take place is the Russell Rebalance, which takes place on June 26 after the market. This is when the Russell adds and removes stocks to their indexes and also rebalances the indexes. It means index funds will need to re-weight their portfolios to match those of the Russell indexes they track. Again, this is just one more variable that will get markets moving around, which could easily sway the broader markets in any given direction.

It means that the end of the second quarter could get wild with a lot of big moves in indexes and stocks, for no fundamental or underlying reason another positioning.

Be ready for anything.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.