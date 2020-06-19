However, there are chances that the ETF will bottom out in the near-term.

Most long-term investors in the ETF have lost capital even after accounting for dividend earned.

The Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) invests in low-volatility, dividend-paying companies operating in diversified sectors. As of June 17, 2020, DIV had invested 15% of its funds in industrials, 13.2% in real estate, 19.73% in energy, and 15% in utilities. The issue now is that these sectors experienced low volatility and had attractive dividend yields until the COVID-19 disruption landed.

After the COVID-19 impact scythed the market, these sectors went into a wildly volatile spin and became underperformers. Many stocks in these sectors have yet to recover despite the indices recouping most of their losses. The only sectors that held up against the virus were consumer-defensives (e.g., staples), communication, and to some extent, the consumer cyclical industry. Mercifully, 37% of DIV's capital was parked in these defensive sectors and that kind of stemmed the rot.

I am neutral on DIV as of now because of its past performance and the COVID-19 disruption, but consider it an ETF to track, and I'll explain why a little later. Meanwhile, here's some data to chew on:

Momentum v/s Dividend

In 2017, DIV was hovering around $26 levels. Between then and Feb 2020, its average price was about $24, and its current price as of June 17, 2020, is $15.85.

Now, let's talk about its dividends. DIV pays monthly dividends and has paid on an average $1.7 annually between 2017 and 2019. Its dividend has dipped sharply since March 2020, and it has so far paid 64 cents up to May 2020. If markets remain steady, DIV should end up paying about $1.3 dividend for the entire year.

So, if you picked DIV up as a dividend play in 2018, you're losing about $8 per unit in capital and gaining about $4 in dividends as of June 2020. Though this math makes the ETF look like a loser, there will come a time when DIV will become an attractive and undervalued pick. But that's some distance away.

Peer Comparison

Ever since DIV got listed, it has underperformed its peers, which include the Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV), WBI Power Factor High-Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY), and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High-Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

The ETF has been a poor choice for investors - so far. However, it may have reached, or would be close to, its nadir, and therefore now is the time to start tracking it.

Summing Up

In the past, we have suggested investors stay away from underperforming dividend ETFs like DIV and instead invested in a happening commodity - gold.

That's history now, so let's get back to DIV: I am convinced that one day this ETF will become a value buy because it will likely get further beaten down by then. That day will come when there is clarity about when the COVID-19 disruption will end. Perhaps by that time DIV would have shuffled its portfolio and gotten into the right kind of dividend stocks that look like leaders in the post-COVID-19 age.

As of now, demand, in general, has contracted, and companies cannot be growing their profit and dividend payouts in such an environment. Therefore, I am neutral on DIV now, but I will for sure keep tracking it and would consider buying it the moment there is complete clarity about the COVID-19 disruption. I also would double-check its portfolio at that time.

