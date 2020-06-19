Debt is high and growing rapidly, and a persistently high dividend yield due to paying out more than 100% of AFFO prevents the ability to raise capital through equity raises.

AFIN has a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets, but the company's financial management is poor due largely to the external management structure.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Investment Thesis

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that owns 848 single-tenant and multi-tenant properties worth $3.9 billion. Its single-tenant segment is primarily net leased properties with little to no landlord obligations, and its multi-tenant segment is primarily shopping centers leased to service- or experience-oriented or otherwise e-commerce-resistant tenants. The portfolio is 94.7% occupied with 8.9 years of weighted average remaining lease term.

Though AFIN went public in mid-2018 as a net lease REIT, I persistently ignored it because of its external management structure. Plus, probably in large part due to the external management, I harbored the view that AFIN is a lower quality net lease REIT. But upon researching it recently, it quickly became clear that AFIN's assets are far from lower quality. The REIT has one of the highest quality portfolios in the publicly traded net lease space.

So does that mean that AFIN and its eye-popping ~10% yield is worthy of investor dollars? In my opinion, no, it does not. My reason for concluding that AFIN isn't worthy of investor dollars is that its external management has loaded the company up to the hilt with debt and paid out too much of its distributable cash flow as dividends, leaving it at constant risk of a dividend cut in the case of any disruption of income (such as a pandemic).

However, the company has also issued preferred stock (AFINP), which yields 7.5% at par and is trading 10.4% below par. The preferred stock yields 8.39% and is significantly safer than the common stock's yield. Even after rebounding over 100% off of its March low, AFINP still looks attractive for dividend-oriented investors.

The Company

Annualized rent increased 8.7% YoY in Q1 2020. Since 2017, AFIN has added 363 single-tenant net lease ("STNL") properties on net (acquisitions minus dispositions), and it hasn't added any new shopping center properties. Over two-thirds (68%) of rent is derived from net lease properties.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Among AFIN's top ten tenants, 80% of rent comes from investment-grade tenants, and 74% from the top twenty is investment-grade. This focus on IG tenants has materially aided in rent collection.

For the month of April, for instance, AFIN received 79% of total contractual rent. The STNL segment of the portfolio was particularly strong, bringing in 92% of contractual rent. Half of the uncollected rent from the STNL segment is due to deferral agreements already in place, while the other half remained in negotiation in May. Meanwhile, 47% of the multi-tenant (shopping center) rent either had approved deferrals or deferrals under negotiation.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

A June 2nd update announced that 79% of Q2-to-date contractual rent was collected by June 1st, which means that collections will likely be several percent higher than that by the end of the quarter. The STNL segment had brought in 93% of contractual rent thus far.

The top twenty tenants, representing 56% of contractual rent, overwhelmingly paid rent throughout the previous months.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

AFIN has concentrated on transforming its portfolio toward ever more service-based tenants rather than traditional retailers that could be more susceptible to e-commerce competition. These have largely been in the automotive, dollar store, fast food / quick service, healthcare, gas station, and distribution industries.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Restaurants, bank branches, gas stations, and various healthcare properties together make up 47% of rent. Notice, however, that movie theaters and fitness centers are not on the list.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

The quality of AFIN's STNL segment truly can't be downplayed. Fully two-thirds of these tenants are investment-grade, higher than any other net lease REIT. And yet, AFIN also has the second highest percentage of service-based tenants (not counting EPR Properties (EPR)).

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Notice, lastly, that only 10% of rent is expiring over the next three and a half years. Across the whole portfolio (including multi-tenant), 26% of rent is coming due by the end of 2024.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

In Q1 2020, AFFO came in at $0.23, compared to a new dividend payout of $0.21, equating to a 91.3% payout ratio. Since deferral agreements defer payment of around 30% of rent at these properties until the first half of 2021, Q2's payout ratio is likely to be as high if not higher than Q1's.

You might be saying to yourself up to this point, so what's the problem? Why not be bullish on the stock?

Recall that AFIN is externally managed. For externally managed REITs, there is often a conflict of interest between the management and shareholders. In these structures, management typically collects AUM fees and is thus incentivized to grow the portfolio as rapidly as possible, even if such growth requires dilutive equity issuance (bad for shareholders but good for management).

Well, as you can see below, AFIN's share issuance (red line) has been much less than its popular peers, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) over the last three years.

Data by YCharts

In other words, AFIN isn't diluting shareholders for the sake of AUM growth. The stock has simply never seen its dividend yield move low enough to make equity issuance worth it.

So how does AFIN continue to grow its portfolio? Largely, through a combination of opportunistic asset sales and new debt. Most of this debt comes in the form of mortgages, with the down payments primarily coming from the proceeds of asset sales. For instance, in Q1, AFIN sold two bank-occupied properties for a 5.7% cap rate and redeployed the proceeds into acquisitions yielding 8.1% for a strong 2.4 point spread. Between this and debt with an average 4.2% interest rate, AFIN can acquire properties accretively. But it requires a continual buildup of debt.

Data by YCharts

At the end of Q1, AFIN's net debt to EBITDA stood at 8.1x. Most (73.2%) of this debt was secured (i.e. mortgages), meaning that a default would result in the loss of the asset.

What's more, AFIN has not exactly been prudent in its dividend policy. Probably in order to attract investors with a high yield, the company paid out more than its AFFO in each quarter of 2019. For the full year, AFIN earned $0.98 in AFFO while paying out $1.10 in dividends. It took a pandemic just to get the company to begin paying out less than it took in as recurring cash flow.

Preferred Shares: A Safer Alternative To Common Stock

One way to gain access to AFIN's quality income stream without bearing as much risk as is inherent in the common stock is by owning the preferred shares, AFINP. Preferred shares are higher in the capital stack than common shares, which means that preferred dividends must be paid before common shareholders can be paid. But preferred shares are lower in the capital stack than debt, meaning that mortgage lenders and bondholders must be paid before preferred shareholders.

It's worth mentioning, however, that a large portion of AFIN's debt being secured mortgages might actually make the preferred dividend safer. If an individual property goes vacant, giving zero revenue, it may in some circumstances be more prudent to let the bank foreclose the property than to use cash flow from other properties to cover the carrying costs. This would prevent the need to deplete cash to maintain revenue-less properties.

But I find it unlikely that management would pursue this option in most circumstances, because allowing the bank to foreclose also results in the complete loss of the asset without compensation. Unless the property is significantly underwater (secured debt outstanding higher than the market value of the asset), it would be better to sell the vacant property for a net loss than allow the bank to foreclose on it. Even if underwater, in most circumstances it's a better bet to offer low rent in order to re-lease a property than to lose that asset as a source of future revenue completely.

That is true regardless of whether the company is internally or externally managed.

Distributable cash flow would need to fall by a little over $25 million per quarter for the preferred share dividends to be threatened. And yet, AFFO was flat QoQ from Q4 2019's $25.2 million to Q1 2020's $25.2 million.

In 2019, AFIN's AFFO margin (AFFO divided by revenue) was 35%. Assuming the same AFFO margin in Q2, and assuming the company collects only 80% of contractual rent in Q2, which would imply revenue of $59.68 million, AFFO should come in around $20.89 million ($0.19 per share). Not enough to cover the common dividend, but plenty to cover the preferred dividend.

And that is for what should be the worst quarter of the year!

In short, AFINP seems like a safe way to generate an 8.39% yield with 10% upside to par. Up until COVID-19 struck, AFINP was actually trading at or slightly above par. Once the economy normalizes, it would be reasonable to assume that the price of AFINP shares will return to par again. Assuming that process takes one year, a buyer of AFINP at today's price could expect an 18.8% total return in that time period.

*** If you find this content valuable, please follow me be clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFINP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.