As you can see in the following chart, it's been a very challenging year for the Invesco DB Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBE) with shares falling by nearly 40% since the start of the year.

While this year has been challenging for holdings, I believe that the current recovery that is underway will likely continue into the coming months.

About DBE

In the energy ETF space, DBE stands out as a remarkably complex instrument. What I mean by this is that not only does DBE seek to hold several different energy commodities, but it also dynamically shifts exposure to maximize roll yield for holders using the DBIQ methodology. Before examining the energy markets, let's look at the nuances of this instrument to understand what is actually driving returns for shareholders.

First off, let's talk about holdings. In the following table, I have pulled the latest positions for the fund.

As you can see, this ETF has a very broad exposure. In fact, one could argue that this exposure may be too broad in that DBE is holding very different commodities with different fundamental drivers all in the same fund. This means that if investors are looking to understand where DBE is likely headed, they need to have a general idea as per the fundamentals of each of these commodities.

Fortunately, there's a bit of a short-cut for many of the instruments covered in that crude and refined products are all highly correlated. For example, in the following chart I have displayed the dollar per barrel price of Brent, WTI, ULSD, and gasoline.

As you can see, there's a very high degree of correlation between these instruments. Since DBE is holding all of these commodities and all are highly correlated, we can find the fundamental theme at work impacting the group and zero in. We'll do that in the next section, but before we can dig in, we need to also talk about the methodology at work in how DBE is choosing which futures contracts to hold in its basket.

If you go back to the table of holdings and look at the dates of the futures contracts, you'll notice that exposure is all across the board. The natural gas position is all the way out in 2021 while the nearest contract is in November of this year. What is happening here is that DBE is attempting to mitigate the high levels of contango seen in most of the energy markets for the past few months in an attempt to minimize roll yield.

Roll yield is what happens to your returns when you are holding a futures contract that converges down towards the spot price of a commodity. When a futures contract expires, it becomes the spot/physical commodity soon after expiry. What this means is that if there is a difference between the soon-to-expire futures contract and the physical commodity, this different will narrow to basically be zero at time of expiry.

The shape of the futures curve determines the magnitude and impact of roll yield. Since futures have been priced above spot for several months (a condition known as contango), roll yield has been negative because futures prices have been declining in value in relation to the spot price as time approaches expiry. This negative roll yield is why DBE is holding exposure far out along the curve. Each futures contract experiences a degree of contraction towards the front of the curve during contango and during a typical month, but the effects are most heavily felt in the front contract.

DBE's dynamic exposure is a clear winner for the ETF in my book. Since it is cognizant of roll yield and seeking to act in the best interest of shareholders by adaptively shifting exposure, investors can have a degree of ease knowing that roll yield is either being mitigated (during contango) or maximized (during backwardation).

So while DBE is a fairly complex instrument, it does have its methodology working in its favor. This said, let's address the fundamental landscape for the instruments DBE holds.

Market Fundamentals

As said earlier, DBE is a remarkably nuanced instrument. It holds several different commodities, each with its own unique fundamental story. However, we can group and generalize a few of the commodities at certain times. At present, I believe that we can bucket all of the crude and refined products under one theme and that is the recovery from the coronavirus.

Put simply, the coronavirus has destroyed much of the demand for crude oil and we have seen refining runs crushed.

This weakness in refining runs has led to ballooning inventories of gasoline and distillate.

However, I believe that we are reaching a bit of a counterintuitive inflection point in that refining margins are weakening once again.

As you can see in the above chart, refining margins are becoming weaker across the United States. This ultimately means that in the short run, we are likely to see crude runs slow and possibly some weakness in energy prices. However, a decline in refining runs will actually be fairly self-correcting for the commodity in that with lower runs, inventories will likely be given some breathing room to start drawing down which will ultimately lead to higher prices.

For a case in point, take a look at the drawdown in refining cracks seen in the late March time frame and compare it to the energy prices seen a few charts prior. As can be seen, this weakness in margins actually was the catalyst for prices to bottom because weaker runs meant that a recovery in demand pulled harder on inventories and prices increased as a result.

The key phrase here is "recovery in demand". I believe that we are currently seeing an ongoing demand recovery as evidenced by the growing crude runs as well as headlines indicating that states are basically opened up by this point. If we see any sort of broad-based quarantine measures instituted once again, I will immediately change my bias to be neutral on the energy complex. However, at present, the standard supply and demand factors are at work in that weak refining margins will likely lead to higher prices of energy commodities.

Even though it only holds a small share of exposure, DBE holds natural gas as well, so we can't end the piece without discussing the commodity. I am currently bullish natural gas. My bullish bias is based on the fact that production is collapsing as seen by the falling rig count as well as an expectation for a hot summer.

As you can see above, the rig count is currently in strong decline due to poor prices. Ultimately, a declining rig count will translate into higher prices in that the natural ebb and flow of demand will eventually overwhelm the declining production and prices will rise as a result.

As an added catalyst, demand is poised to be strong this summer with the seasonal outlook coming in at above-normal heat across the country. This lends additional bullish strength to natural gas in the short-term which will likely pressure prices higher.

Conclusion

DBE is a fairly complex instrument with several moving pieces at work beneath the surface. The instrument dynamically allocates exposure to either minimize or maximize roll yield - a feature which benefits shareholders. Crude, refining products, and natural gas are all fundamentally bullish at this point, which makes DBE a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.