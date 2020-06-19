What matters going forward is whether or not differentiation will determine its success.

HEXO (HEXO) recently received a temporary boost in its share price after an increase in revenue for the quarter. While many described it as surprising, the reality is it was expected, as other larger cannabis producers had a similar growth trend going for it in the reporting period.

The reason I expected it, as I've mentioned before the other companies reported earnings, was because of the rush to buy more cannabis before social distancing requirements were put in place near the last half of March.

With that behind it, I want to examine in this article why HEXO will struggle to differentiate from its peers, and also whether or not that will make a difference with the success of the company.

First, we'll look at earnings.

Latest earnings

The major reason HEXO enjoyed a short-term jump in its share price after its latest earnings report was because of the significant increase in net revenue, finished at C$22.1 million, up sequentially from C$17 million.

Gross revenue from recreational pot climbed to C$29.8 million, a gain of 30 percent over the C$23 million generated in the prior quarter, and a little over 100 percent year-over-year.

Beyond demand at the last half of March, the other key growth catalyst was its Original Stash value brand, which increased sequentially by 48 percent. The company launched the brand in the smaller province of Saskatchewan, which suggests it could enjoy significant growth if it's able to take meaningful market share in larger provinces like Quebec and Ontario.

Another successful brand launch was Hash, which accounted for about 19 percent of its revenue growth sequentially.

Not including fair value adjustments, gross margin in the quarter improved to 40 percent, up from 33 percent in the previous quarter. Management said that was from a decline in packaging and irradiation costs, along with better yield per square foot.

CFO Steve Burwash did say that because of the introduction of new products and increasing activity in Belleville, gross margin will fluctuate in the quarters ahead. Longer term, he expects it to settle close to 40 percent.

Operational losses came in at C$21.1 million, a vast improvement over the C$289.4 million in the prior quarter. A lot of that came from the decline in operating expenses, including related to COVID-19, as well as the improvement in gross margin.

Cost of sales increased from C$11.3 million, or 18 percent sequentially, to C$13.4 million. The good news is it came about because of the increase in sales. The bad news is the company will have more pressure on its balance sheet.

At the end of the quarter the company had C$95.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. HEXO also closed on another $50 million in financing near the end of the quarter.

While the company has the goal of becoming one of the top two Canadian pot companies, its lower sales in comparison to its larger rivals, increasing costs, and limited resources, will make it difficult to achieve those goals in my opinion.

While management stated it is focused on becoming adjusted EBITDA positive, its more immediate challenge will be to ensure it doesn't get delisted from the NYSE, which would be a huge blow to the company. EBITDA loss in the reporting period was C$4.3 million.

The company has challenges ahead when considering its net loss was C$19.5 million, or C$0.07 per share, against the C$7.8 million, or C$0.04 per share loss in the prior quarter. Analysts had been looking for a net loss of $0.05 per share.

Competitiveness and differentiation

According to CEO Sebastien St-Louis, HEXO has a 30 percent market share in Canada's second-largest market: Quebec. He also asserted the company is positioned to expand nationally.

I'm not totally convinced on either of those declarations, but if it does have that much market share in Quebec, and is able to hold onto it, it does put the company in a good position to grow.

The problem because of the smaller size of HEXO against its larger peers is they will have a larger cash war chest to apply to growth and expansion themselves, which would put further demand on HEXO to raise much more capital as Canada starts to open up and open more cannabis retail outlets.

Via its joint venture with Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), in April it launched its "Truss CBD USA" in the Colorado market. Over time that may prove profitable and improve the performance of the company, providing more cash flow in the months ahead. Even so, I think the company is going to reach another crisis point before that plays out, and will need to raise more capital if it wants to increase market share in the Canadian markets it competes in. The U.S. market, in the near term, isn't likely to help much with the revenue and earnings results.

As for differentiation, I think the company will struggle to set itself apart from its competitors, who are employing very similar strategies as it relates to value branding in Canada.

Yes, it has its Original Stash value brand, but the point is its major competitors have all been rolling out their value brands as well, and with larger spending budgets, could not only increase their market leads over HEXO in the provinces it has little share in, and quite probably take share away in the important Ontario and Quebec markets.

The thing to keep in mind is even though it has an entry in the value brand market, these are more at risk to disruption because of the commodity factor of the segment.

I believe over the long term, offering a low-cost alternative to customers will help to make a big dent in the illegal pot market in Canada, and that could help HEXO if it is able to grow out its value brand segment.

Conclusion

At the end of the quarter HEXO jumped into the number 4 position in the Canadian cannabis market, but not only will it take a lot to move up further in the pecking order, but it's not guaranteed it'll be able to defend itself from competitors beneath it.

There is a sense the company is trying to convince investors and shareholders it's on an aggressive growth trajectory, but the reality is it's going to take a long time for HEXO to reach its stated goals and potential, if it achieves them at all.

The biggest challenge going forward is how it can leverage its weaker cash position against its larger competitors in order to take market share from them. As the company stands today, I don't think it has the resources to come close to doing so. It may improve during an occasional quarter, but to sustainably take market share from them isn't likely at this time.

That of course doesn't mean the company won't grow, as it should grow some from the Canadian market opening up and more stores being open.

What has yet to be proven by HEXO is if its relatively new Original Stash value brand is here to stay, or is considered a commodity product by the market. In the latter case, if that's how it plays out, then HEXO would have to compete on price, which it isn't positioned well to do against the Canadian industry giants.

There are a lot of questions that HEXO needs to answer before it gains the trust of the market again; it'll take time for that to play out. If you want exposure to the cannabis sector, there are a number of better plays to enter into.

