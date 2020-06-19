The current dip provides a good entry point that is supported with a more attractive dividend yield than what VNQ currently offers.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, VNQI has underperformed VNQ mainly due to unfavourable FX developments, already depressed rates and less capitalized REITs in Pacific, Europe and EM.

VNQI is one of the best alternatives to do so as it is the largest Global ex-U.S. REIT ETF out there and has the lowest expense ratio of just 0.12%.

REIT investors have to consider initiating investment exposures to foreign REITs to get a more diversified portfolio and improved risk-adjusted returns.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 REITs have been one of the worst performing asset classes - even on a total return basis if we include the relatively fat dividends. On a YTD basis, REITs are down 11%, while the S&P 500 only 3%.

Source: Verizon Media (compiled by the author)

In my recent summary of the U.S. equity REIT performance, I indicated how the recent drawdown (during Week 24) evaporated almost all of the three-week gains. The U.S. equity REITs showed once again that in case of elevated fears in the market, they fail to provide stable returns. Especially in comparison to the S&P 500.

With that being said, in the U.S. REITs are categorized in 16 different sectors - according to the NAREIT. Not all sectors have responded equally. Please refer to "Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 24" and the previous articles.

The key drivers for such an underperformance in equity REITs have been hotels / lodging, retail and office space. If you exclude these sectors from the aggregate indices, you will actually get a rather similar return profile (rezults) as for the S&P 500.

This condition goes hand in hand with the long-term implications on these three sectors caused by COVID-19. The secular shifts (e.g., digitalization, remote work) have been accelerated by the social distancing measures leading to a much tougher environment for these REITs to grow or even maintain the top-line.

Important elements of VNQI

Most of the REIT investors are familiar with the broader Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which mainly tracks the U.S. publicly traded REITs. This is the largest and most well-known REIT ETF out there.

However, for the sake of diversification and potentially better risk-adjusted performance, it would be wise to consider Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI). VNQI is the largest REIT ETF providing foreign exposure with over $4 billion of total assets. Not surprisingly, it requires the lowest fees among other similar investment vehicles - expense ratio of only 0.12%.

VNQI provides an exposure to 636 REITs, which are spread across more than 30 countries.

Source: The Vanguard Group

The heaviest allocation is placed in the Pacific region. Japan, China and Hong Kong exhibit the highest allocation - 23.6%, 13.3% and 9.4%, respectively. While the total number of countries is quite large, the actual allocation is highly concentrated as the Top 10 countries account for more than 85% of the total exposure.

Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to get a true picture on the underlying sector exposures of VNQI, or at least in a such detailed manner as it is possible for the U.S. REITs. This is because in the U.S. most of the REITs comply with the NAREIT standards / classifications (and NAREIT tracks and categorizes them).

If we look at the Top 10 holdings, which constitute 19% of the total net assets, we will notice that the exposures are rather diversified. With a few minor exceptions (e.g., Vonovia (VNR) which is a pure residential REIT), the Top 10 holdings are nicely spread around all of the 16 REIT sectors.

Source: Ycharts

However, the chart above indicates a massive underperformance of VNQI relative to VNQ. The following are the three key reasons for this:

The FX exposures. Most of the emerging market currencies have been in the free fall since the outbreak of virus. The same, but to a lower extent, applies for the Pacific region currencies as well as EUR. All this has, obviously, hurt the VNQI performance, which is expressed in USD. Rate of change in the interest rates. Going into the recession, the interest rates in other countries were already brought down to zero (e.g., BOJ, ECB and Riksbanken to name a few). In the U.S., the FED was able to cut and provide an extra stimulus for REITs. Less capitalized real estate companies. The U.S. equity REITs are more developed and better capitalized as they have far longer history of being traded on the public markets enjoying a healthy access to capital markets. In the times of such despair, strong balance sheets and ample liquidity reserves play a huge role.

Why VNQI?

As mentioned above, VNQI has the potential to provide better diversification and potentially enhanced risk-adjusted returns.

More specifically, I would like to distinguish the dividend, which I personally consider attractive in VNQI.





In the chart above you can notice how VNQI has more or less consistently provided a higher dividend yield than the traditional VNQ index over the past 5 years. In the end of 2018 (beginning of 2019), the spread widened to ca. 200 bps, but in just a couple of months it tighthetend again. Now, the spread has risen to an all-time high - around 500 bps - and VNQI currently offers a juicy 9.2% dividend yield.

Source: Verizon Media

We have to be, though, careful with assuming that 9.2% will be the yield which VNQI provides going forward as this yield is based on TTM period. The TTM under consideration does not factor in the negative consequences caused by the COVID-19 and the associated dividend cuts across the board.

It will be important to compare the next dividend (Q1, 2020) with the one paid in Q1, 2019. This will allows us to draw some already substantiated inferences about the total dividend yield to expected in 2020.

Nevertheless, I still believe that after the imminent dividend cut (Q1, 2020) investors will be able to capture decent current income stream that is above the one offered by VNQ. In my opinion, VNQI is a sound bet for REIT investors, who wish to diversify and still maintain a decent stream of current income.

