Q3 revenue guidance was also below expectations and can be attributed to the global pandemic and the company accelerating their strategy of eliminating low-margin revenue.

Adobe (ADBE) continues to be one of the leading software players in the market even during these volatile times. The company has successfully transitioned to a SaaS-subscription revenue model, which now represents over 90% of the company's revenues. These revenues tend to come with higher margins, has high visibility, and tends to be sticker than license revenue. Also, every consumer and enterprise is familiar with the Adobe logo as the company’s brand awareness is very high.

The company reported an okay quarter with revenue growing 14% compared to the year ago period, but came in below expectations. Yes, there was a small headwind from the global pandemic, but the bigger issue is the company’s Q3 guidance. For Q3, the company is expecting revenue growth of only ~11%, which is well below the company’s historical range of 20%+ revenue growth. In addition, the company noted they are accelerating their strategy of eliminating some of their low-margin transaction-driven offerings within their advertising cloud segment. While this will cause a revenue headwind in the near-term, eliminating the lower margin business will ultimately push margins higher.

Investors have typically traded ADBE in a safe fashion, that being the stock has a strong history of revenue growth, margin expansion potential, and a bright history ahead of themselves. However, investors should continue to look at valuation before making an investment.

Data by YCharts

Since reporting earnings last week, the stock is up ~7% and is up nearly 25% year to date. The stock has been a big outperformer this year, partially due to the company’s highly recurring and visible revenue stream. However, with revenue coming in below expectations for Q2 and guidance for Q3 also coming in below expectations, investors should start to focus more on valuation at this point.

While valuation does seem a little bit excessive at this point, long-term investors should remain confident in the name. The company is shedding their lower-margin revenue stream, which will ultimately give the company more margin flexibility in the future. Revenue growth is likely to be hampered in the near-term given the pandemic’s effects on enterprise spend, however, spend is likely to return to normal at some point and enterprises will need to continue their IT and application spend.

For now, I remain on the sidelines given high valuation, but I remain a long-term bull on this name.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter came in at $3.1 billion, growing 14% compared to the year ago period and actually came in below expectations for ~$3.2 billion. Over the past several quarters, revenue growth was around 20%+, however, given the challenging macroeconomic environment, it is not a surprise revenue growth slowed down. The company’s transition to a subscription-based revenue model has made revenue streams easier to predict and more recurring in nature, rather than their legacy license revenue. Subscription revenue grew 17% during the quarter and represented over 90% of the company’s overall revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Revenue during the quarter was weak primarily due to lower than expected enterprise demand, with the company noting delays in enterprise bookings and consulting services implementations. Given the global pandemic, it was not surprising that companies slowed their spend on non-essential investments, and focused more on keeping their doors open and transition employees to a work from home model.

In addition, the company’s advertising cloud experienced ~$50 million of headwinds due to the macroeconomic environment. Again, enterprises were able to cut some of their advertising expenses during the quarter as consumers were locked down in their homes and were unable to spend accordingly. Given the headwinds in this area of the business, the company decided to accelerate their strategy of eliminating low-margin transaction-driven offerings as enterprise customers are likely to shift their buying strategies in the new economic environment we are in.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the company’s subscription-based revenue model, gross margins tend to be consistently high and stable. During the quarter, gross margins came in at 86.7%, up from 85.2% in the year ago period. In addition, the company reported operating income growth of 27% during the quarter, which represented an operating margin of 42.7%, up from 38.3% in the year ago period. However, there were a few factors that could have benefitted the strong operating margins during the quarter. First, there were a lot less travel expenses given a majority of companies worked from home for the past several weeks. In addition, the company reduced their hiring during the quarter and have accelerated their elimination of the lower-margin advertising cloud revenue.

While the 42.7% margin during the quarter was strong and showed signs of meaningful expansion, the higher operating margin base makes further expansion even more challenging from here. While revenue missed expectations during the quarter, the much stronger than expected operating margins led to EPS of $2.45 during the quarter, above expectations for $2.32.

Source: Company Presentation

Revenue for Q3 is expected to be $3.15 billion, which implies growth of only 11% for the quarter, decelerating from the 14% growth during Q2 and below the more typical range of ~20% revenue growth. Revenue guidance also came in below expectations for $3.28 billion. The company also noted their Digital Media segment revenue is expected to grow 16% during the quarter, down from 18% in Q2, and Digital Experience segment revenue is expected to be flat compared to the year ago period, down from 5% growth in Q2.

While there could be some level of conservatism baked into management’s guidance given the uncertainty of the global macroeconomic environment, even if Q3 were to beat guidance, it could still end up coming in below original expectations for the quarter.

Valuations

The company has a history of very strong revenue growth on top of both margin expansion and continued leadership position within the market. For that reason, investors have loved this name and have seen the stock go up nearly 25% this year.

While the company reported Q2 revenue and Q3 guidance below expectations just last week, the stock has continued to go higher as investors flock to “safe-haven” names during this period of volatility. Given the big outperformance so far this year and the stock currently trading at somewhat excessive forward multiples, I think investors should use a little more caution before entering into a position in this name.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The stock currently trades at ~15.5x forward revenue, which seems to be at the higher end of software companies in the current market. While ADBE has very recurring revenue which is highly visible, the company reported Q2 revenue below expectations and guided Q3 below expectations. Revenue growth may be under some pressure over the next several quarters, which will cause lower revenue and could mean an inflated valuation multiple (given lower denominator in the equation). At ~15.5x forward revenue, which is the high point over the past year, investors may need to use some caution.

With operating margin now above 40%, investors should also consider looking at forward P/E before investing in the company. Forward revenue multiples are a great method to use for companies with an operating loss or who are on the path towards margin expansion. However, companies with a longer history of generating profits can also be valued on their forward P/E.

Over the past year, ADBE has traded at a forward P/E in a typical range of 32-40x. Currently, the stock is trading ~42x forward P/E, however, there may be some continued pressure going forward. Q3 revenue guidance came in below expectations and margins will benefit from both minimal corporate travel during the quarter and the company shedding their low-margin business. Q3 margins should actually see some benefit for these factors, which may make continued margin expansion slightly tougher going forward given these near-term benefits.

While current valuation may point more towards excessive than justified, long-term investors should remain confident in the business model. The company has a long history of growth and it is challenging to believe growth will not return in some form over the next few years. I remain on the sidelines for now given valuation, but encourage long-term investors with a position in the name to hang on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.