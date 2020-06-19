HBOmax offers more titles and the lowest cost per title than other services.

We all know media quality is more important than media quantity.

HBOmax summary

Based on this movie-only, quality based exercise, HBO Max appears to be competitive, if not superior to other services.

In the beginning, streaming took share by offering a sheer quantity of titles. Since then, quality proprietary programming has become more influential. AT&T is not following Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon with a me-too product. Like Disney, HBOmax's differentiation comes from proprietary premium programming. Warner Brothers, HBO, and Turner Classic's libraries contain more high-quality adult titles than any other subscription.

To be successful, HBOmax must teach consumers a new value proposition.

Can AT&T do this? It is hard to say. The company's fumbled launch argues that it cannot.

HBOmax needs refinement. It is not available through the most popular TV streaming devices from Roku or Amazon TV. It is available on Google's Chromecast and most smartphones. That most people do not understand or use screen mirroring is testimony to poor initial marketing.

How HBOmax could prove itself

We see HBOmax as a make or break for AT&T. If AT&T can get HBOmax right, we expect the stock to outperform. Should AT&T continue to fumble, the stock will likely languish.

This article is the first of at least two research efforts evaluating HBOmax's competitive position. It covers movies, which play's to HBOmax strengths. The next piece will examine how HBOmax competes with television content.

AT&T's poor acquisition track record, a revolving door in Warner's headquarters, and its fumble launching HBOmax have put many investors on edge. Some see AT&T as a large, former utility trying to compete with tech giants Netflix and Amazon.

Movie Streaming Summary Analysis

Handicapping AT&T in the MOVIE Streaming Wars

Most included Top-Tier Titles: HBO Max with 58. Hulu had the fewest with 12. Given Hulu's roots in television, this is not surprising.

Hulu had the fewest with 12. Given Hulu's roots in television, this is not surprising. Subscription cost:

Lowest is Disney plus at $6.99 per month.

at $6.99 per month. Highest At $12.99, Netflix's was the most expensiv e service compared.

e service compared. Cost per Title: HBO Max wins with $0.21 per top tier title.

Please note, this analysis only considers top-tier movies via subscription and does not address other quality measurements, the nature of the content (e.g., adult, children,) library size, television show, or proprietary programming.

Both Amazon and Hulu enable subscribers to add Showtime, HBO, and other premium services at the premium provider's price. Disney offers bundles with Hulu and Disney+. Amazon's rental business leads competitors in making high-quality titles available at reasonable prices.

Top-Tier Titles available via subscription

Within the subscription framework, HBO Max offered the most top tier titles -- 58. Prime Video was second with 37. Disney+ and Netflix were in the middle with 25 and 23 titles, respectively. Hulu was last with 12.

Value

From a value perspective, we think monthly cost per top tier title available is a better measure than the subscription price.

HBO Max $0.21

Amazon $0.24

Disney $0.28

Netflix $0.39 to $0.70

Hulu $0.50 to $1.00

Amazon AT&T Disney Netflix Subscription Prime Video HBO Max Disney Plus Hulu no ads Standard Top Tier Titles Available 37 58 25 12 23 Monthly Cost $8.99 $11.99 $6.99 $11.99 $12.99 Monthly Cost per top-tier title $0.24 $0.21 $0.28 $1.00 $0.56

Subscriptions: Comparative Pricing

AT&T

HBOmax's initial pricing puts it in the middle of the market. Should AT&T switch to its desired price of $14.99, it would be the highest priced service we analyzed.

DISNEY:

Disney's Plus $6.99/month is materially less than the other providers. Given Disney's extensive family-friendly library, we suspect many parents consider content safety and ability to hold their children's attention, more important than top tier movie availability. Disney's Hulu had a dizzying array of services ranging in price from $5.99 per month to as much as $67.99 per month. We chose its $11.99 per month streaming-only no advertising offering as most comparable.

Amazon:

Prime Video: We suspect many Amazon Prime customers think of video as part of the overall Prime service and consider it to be free. The price in the table is the monthly cost of Prime Video only. At $8.99 per month, it is only marginally more expensive than Disney.

Netflix:

Standard service at $12.99 per month makes it the most expensive, and it is available only on two screens. Netflix's premium service at $15.99 per month delivers a much higher resolution 4K stream on up to four screens.

Beyond the subscription

We believe consumers prefer quick access to more titles. We perceive Amazon's vast rental library gives it a meaningful advantage. Amazon's rental prices ranged from $0.99 to $3.99 and averaged $3.49.

Disney, Amazon, and Hulu all offer access to premium channels. Consumers have many choices in premium channels from other sources. Because of this, we do not believe material advantage increases from premium channels. A savvy subscriber might get incremental value from cycling through free trials of these services.

Netflix and AT&T do not currently appear to offer movie rental or packaged upgrades.

Supplier Top-Tier Film Title Count by Access Method Top-Tier Total Amazon Prime Video 37 353 Free with advertising 5 via Premium Service 41 Rental 270 AT&T HBO Max 58 58 Disney Plus 24 113 HULU 12 via Premium Service 77 Netflix All plans 23 23

Content Availability

We checked content on June 15th and 16th of 2020. Readers need to understand that the services manage content aggressively. Today is June 18th, and availability may already have changed.

Top Tier movies currently offered by two subscription services Top Tier movies now not available through major streaming services Film Release year Film Release year Thelma and Louise 1991 Won't You Be My Neighbor? 2018 Johnny Guitar 1954 Shiri 2002 Stagecoach 1939 Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner 2001 A Quiet Place 2018 The Piano 1993 Incredibles 2 2018 Weekend at Bernies 1989 Mission: Impossible - Fallout 2018 This is Spinal Tap 1984 The Florida Project 2017 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 1974 Chicago 2003 My Fair Lady 1964 The Silence of the Lambs 1991 Rebecca (1940) 1940 Alien 1979 2001: A Space Odyssey 1968 Bonnie & Clyde 1967

What is a Top-Tier movie?

Our goal was to name top-tier movie content and evaluate how streaming services offered superior material.

We believe that high-quality content reduces consumer selection time, thus adding value. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon have vast libraries of mediocre content. We used Top-Tier films because we believe that these movies would reduce selection time or be chosen before viewing.

We created our top tier movie list by combining best-of lists from five reputable sources. These sources were:

Oscar Best Pictures

Hollywood Reporter

Rotten Tomatoes

American Film Institute

Wikipedia

The first four of our sources regularly compile "best movie" lists and awards. Wikipedia presented a unique collection of survey results for the most popular movies by nation/region. After combining these lists and cutting overlaps, we had 283 films. We added 17 personal choices to have 300 titles to test. When there were several releases of the same title, we used IMDB popularity to select the most popular version.

We checked the availability of these popular titles for each service for Netflix Standard, Amazon, Disney, AT&T, and Hulu. Combined, the services allowed access to 142 unique titles. Of these, there were 13 offered by two functions. Then, another 150 unique were available at reasonable prices.

Age of Film

The oldest film in the list was released in 1915, the newest in 2019. The average and median release year was 1980. The distribution is somewhat skewed toward newer films as 2018 was the year with the most releases.

Final Note

This article is our first attempt to put some numbers around these opinions. We welcome your criticisms, suggestions, and ideas for scoring other content. One of the many reasons we started with movies is that linear television is free. Please share your thoughts.

We recommend readers use this as one piece of information within a complete investment analysis. Movies are only one of many competitive streaming aspects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Recently we reduced our AT&T holdings. As always, we continue to evaluate telecom and media competition. We may again increase our investment in AT&T.