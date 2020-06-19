South Korea: Well Positioned To Bounce

South Korean equities have been on a good run over the last few weeks but the risk-reward here is sub-optimal as valuations are pricey.

Domestically, the recovery may take a little longer but sequential improvements have been seen in some pockets of the economy.

The balance of payments situation which had deteriorated in April has recovered and may likely improve from hereon as tech and semi exports continue to improve.

Achievements in successful export industries, which need highly skilled people, can create an area as flourishing as South Korea. - Stef Wertheimer

Last week, on the Lead-Lag report, I had suggested that South Korea may likely end up as one of the countries that emerge in decent shape from the current global slowdown. Export driven economies such as South Korea and Germany are somewhat better placed than the rest. South Korea is a key cog in the global industrial cycle and also has some favorable domestic qualities. I would like to take this opportunity to expand on my broadly bullish stance for the country by highlighting some of the favorable conditions there.

One-off trade deficit situation has reversed and may continue to get a boost from tech and semi exports in the months ahead

South Korea is one of those rare countries that has almost always had a trade surplus position (exports exceed imports). In fact, it has been one of the most defining factors of its economic fabric. That's why in April, it came as a shock to many when the country saw a trade deficit of almost $1bn. In the preceding 12 months, the balance of payments situation was an average monthly trade surplus of c.$3.2bn.

Source: World Bank

Worth noting that South Korea is heavily reliant on exports; exports as a % of GDP is one of the highest amongst the key developed and emerging nations, at c.44%. This is higher than the world average of 30%, the East Asia & Pacific average of 29.8%, and the OECD member average of 29.3%. So, any slow down here is bound to weigh heavily on the overall growth prospects of the country.

Within South Korean exports, electrical and electronic equipment makes up for the largest share by far, at 31%, followed by Machinery, Nuclear Reactors, and Boilers at 13%.

The export price index of South Korea continues to remain subdued, but I take some small encouragement from the fact that the index has rebounded after two consecutive months of sequential decline. But what's more encouraging is that semiconductor exports - which South Korea is primarily known for, accounting for 60% of the global market - have picked up steam of late. In May, exports of semis improved by 12.5% from April, reaching levels last seen in October 2019. This has carried on to June, with semi exports over the first 10 days of June growing by 22% YoY, while mobile device exports grew by 36% YoY. Overall exports in June have grown by 20% YoY. In addition to the general rebound in global industrialization, I expect increased digitization of economic activities in a post-COVID-19 world and increased adoption of 5G and automation tools to help exports pick up.

Green shoots seen in some of the domestic data while policy response has been solid

Recent macro data reflecting domestic conditions too are showing some signs of a bottom. Firstly, the labor force participation rate which had been falling since December, and had dropped to 62% in April, improved to hit 63% in May, the highest level in six months. The number of employed persons improved from 26.5 million in April to 26.6 million in May. Not improving significantly but not worsening either. The stabilization in the labor situation has made consumers a little more confident with the consumer confidence index improving from 70.8 in April to 77.6 in May. We are yet to see that being reflected in retail sales which have no doubt improved sequentially (a 2% decline in April vs an 8% decline in March) but still continues to be down YoY. Besides, housing in South Korea has not been terribly affected by the pandemic and has continued to stay elevated.

Source: Statista

I wrote earlier about how the trade surplus facet was one of the most defining traits of South Korea's macroeconomic fabric. Another admirable quality which they had until recently was a fiscal surplus position. Not many countries can boast of this. To maintain such a tight ship for such a long period is not easy and is indicative of prudent housekeeping at the very highest level. I'm sure the South Korean government would have liked to have kept this going, but - as has been the case with pretty much every other nation in the world - the pandemic has forced them to loosen their purse strings and help steady the ship. The response to the pandemic both on the fiscal and monetary side has been very supportive and should help prop up domestic asset prices. More than $200bn worth of stimulus has been doled out in the form of loans, tax breaks, and cash benefits. This accounts for around 12% of GDP, which is one of the highest amongst the key developed and emerging nations. The fiscal deficit is expected to hit 1.84% in 2020 and improve slightly to 1.57% in 2021. In addition to that, late in May, the Bank of Korea cut interest rates by 25bps to a fresh low of 0.5%. I expect all these measures to continue to aid risk assets.

How to play South Korea?

South Korean Equities/ETF

There are various ways in which you can capitalize on the potential tailwinds in South Korea. In the ETF space, there are quite a few options but you may consider one of these two - Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) or iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY). The former has a relatively short history (having been around only since late 2017) but its expense ratio is best in class (0.09%), and it offers you an incredibly cheap route to gain access to large- and mid-cap equities in South Korea. There may be some liquidity risk associated with this ETF though, with the average daily volume in dollar terms of c.$171,000, and an average share volume of 8,485 units per day. If this ETF doesn't float your boat, you may consider EWY, which has a much longer history (been around since 2000) with strong liquidity levels (average daily dollar related volume of c.$276 million and average share volume of about 4.8 million a day). The dividend yield on EWY too is a little better, with a 4-year average dividend yield of 2% as opposed to 1.8% for FLKR. That said, EWY will not be as economical as FLKR, with an expense ratio of more than 6x that of EWY, at 0.59%. Both ETFs will give you sizeable exposure to the technology sector of South Korea (which I have highlighted above will likely drive the recovery in South Korea) which is the dominant sector exposure for these ETFs. For EWY, tech stocks make up for the largest share at 37% followed by financials and communication at close to 11% each. With FLKR, technology exposure is slightly lower at 34% followed by communication and financials at 11% each.

One issue that investors need to keep in mind is that Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) accounts for the largest stake in both these ETFs, with this being more pronounced at EWY, with an exposure of 22%, compared to 15% for FLKR. Business prospects for SSNLF are looking up, but there is a cloud hanging over the head of the vice-chairman of the Samsung Group, who has been accused of manipulating the stock price and breaching audit rules. Worth noting that revenue from Samsung makes up for 12% of the country's GDP. Regardless, this is a potential headwind that investors will need to keep a key eye on.

In addition to that, another reason why I think South Korean equities may not necessarily be the most optimum choice at this juncture on account of heightened valuations and likely technical barriers at current price levels.

Compared to some of the other Asian peers, South Korean equities have fared rather well. Incidentally, on a YTD basis, the KOSPI has outperformed the key benchmark indices in China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, and Malaysia and is currently trading above key moving averages (50 DMA, 100 DMA, and 200 DMA) on the daily chart.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If you look at the KOSPI chart, you can see that it has done exceedingly well to recover from the 1,450 lows seen in early March to hit current levels of c.2200. It is currently hovering around a level which it struggled to clear for the whole of 2019, so one may see a bit of trepidation from the bulls here. In addition to that, valuations are quite steep. On a trailing P/E basis, the KOSPI is currently trading at c.25x, the highest level since 2002. Besides, the market cap to GDP ratio which had fallen to an 11-year low of 56% in March has now reached levels seen last year.

Source: Guru Focus

Another reason to be slightly cautious on South Korean equities in the near term is that the current rally has largely been fueled by retail investors, also known as 'ant investors'. From Jan to mid-June, the more emotional cohort of retail investors bought shares worth 29.4 trillion won worth of shares on the KOSPI, while the more informed group of foreign investors and financial institutions sold 24.5 trillion won and 2.9 trillion won respectively. For an uptrend to have the legs, it's preferable to have the smart money backing it but this has not been the case so far, making it somewhat dubious.

Korean Won

Thus, while I am not exactly gung-ho about South Korean equities, I believe more attractive conditions exist in the currency space and this would be a more preferable landscape to put your money to good use.

The South Korean won (USDKRW) has not fared too well for most of this year and has been one of the worst-performing Asian currencies. This was mainly on account of the slowing of global trade and the rise in the dollar index. Yet, momentum seems to have shifted recently in June and may likely last. There are both fundamental and technical tailwinds supporting a likely appreciation in the won.

Firstly, as I've already mentioned above, the country saw a trade deficit for the first time since 2012, but this has quickly reversed and looks likely to improve as the export scenario picks up. As the export situation begins to gain momentum, I expect the balance of payments position to improve which should help the won to appreciate.

Secondly, South Korea's gross external debt has been inching up over the years and was at all-time highs in Q1-20 at c.$485billion.

To add to this, in March, the country's FX reserves had fallen by 2% m-o-m to hit $400bn the lowest level in almost 2 years. This raised fears over South Korea's ability to service external debt. The foreign exchange reserves have since bounced back over the past two months and are at more reassuring levels now at $407bn. I also want to reiterate that while external debt may be going up, as a % of GDP at around 25-35%, it is not as elevated as some of the more troubling emerging nations.

Source: Gzero

Technically, on the charts too, I've been enthused by the recent price action. The USDKRW which had been trending upwards since 2018, via an ascending channel, but has recently found it difficult to maintain the momentum and now looks like reversing its course. The currency has traditionally always struggled to break past the 1,250-1,300 levels which have proved to be a good zone of resistance at various times during the last 10 years.

On the weekly chart, we recently saw a strong bearish candle in the first week of June, dropping below the key support zone that it had defended from March to April implying that the dollar bulls are losing their grip.

Risks

There are a few risks to my generally bullish stance on the South Korean story. When the pandemic was at its peak in March and April, South Korea was praised for its handling of the situation, mainly driven by rampant and widescale testing and tech-heavy tracing technics. This enabled them to be somewhat less stringent on nature and the duration of the lockdown. That said, recent reports have emerged of a second wave of infections with a spike in both cases and deaths. I'd like to believe that the South Korean government is better prepared to understand the contours of this disease, given how effective they were the first time around, but you never know if things could spiral out of control, and this would obviously disrupt any domestic recovery in the economy.

The other worrying factor is that relations with North Korea have deteriorated in recent weeks. There has been a breakdown in communication between the two countries as North Korea feels aggrieved that inter-Korean economic projects have not progressed as much as they would have liked. There have also been accusations of excessive ingratiation towards the US. If geopolitical relations were to worsen, with the threat of war looming around the horizon, this could be bad for South Korean risk assets. Keep an eye out.

