Complacency And Inflation, Fortune And Glory

It's no surprise that there is so much complacency regarding inflation in the year 2020. Inflation in the US is a relic of the past, having last reached double digits almost four decades ago when most current financial advisors were likely in high school listening to cassette tapes of John Lennon or Blondie while IBM was busy launching its first personal computer. Few listen to cassette tapes anymore, and perhaps even fewer are prepared for double digit inflation. And why should they be, with technology, demographics and globalization pushing inflation down for as long as anyone can remember. The unfortunate truth is that inflation can spike in dramatic fashion and being complacent about inflation in 2020 is dangerous, especially as many of the deflationary forces of recent years threaten to dissipate or reverse.

Inflation surprises are not unprecedented

Unprecedented is a word that we seem to hear hourly in the current COVID-induced drama playing out globally. We've never seen unemployment claims jump by 20 million in just a couple months or the Federal Reserve purchasing trillions in assets from US Treasuries to corporate debt, just a couple examples of unprecedented events. But we have seen inflation in the US jump from near zero to double digits in just a short couple years, generally following similar unprecedented events. In 1915, Inflation was just 1%. In 1917, it was 20%. Most know about the rampant inflation and double digit interest rates of the 1970s, but the rate of change in inflation was also impressive, doubling from 3% in 1972 to 6% in 1973 before doubling again to 12% in 1974. Investors didn't have much time to protect their portfolios.

Source: Incrementum AG (In Gold We Trust 2017), Federal Reserve St. Louis

The reality is that inflation is hard to understand and even harder to predict. The unpredictability and potential explosive rise in inflation mean that investors need to prepare portfolios before inflation shocks and especially when many deflationary drivers appear to be falling away at the same time that central banks are increasing the money supply in unprecedented fashion.

Deflation has many drivers - can they continue to offset money printing?

One peek at the long-term chart of official inflation in the US is evidence enough that many powerful deflationary forces have been at work since the early 1980s. We reviewed several of them to see how reliable they might be going forward, and our analysis raised concern that the scales are tipping in favor of inflation.

Source: World Bank, St. Louis Fed

Globalization: Globalization is often cited as a substantial deflationary driver regarding the last few decades. Utilizing cheaper labor from developing countries around the world reduces the cost to produce many products and services and ultimately drives down the price consumers pay at the store. Higher healthcare costs and hourly wages often coupled with more challenging environmental and safety regulations meant the US worker simply couldn't compete from a cost perspective. Supply chains moved to places like China and Mexico and US citizens enjoyed the deflationary benefits of globalization while perhaps turning a blind eye to working conditions, environmental consequences and growing risks to supply security.

There's undoubtedly been a wake-up call for many US companies and consumers in recent years as the tension between the US and China has resulted in threats and tariffs from seemingly every angle. There is building pressure to reverse globalization or at least to build more redundancy into the system. Pressure to de-globalize comes straight from the top, as President Trump wages a multi-front war to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains. The pharmaceutical industry is a prime example with Trump pushing to reduce reliance on Chinese pharmaceutical companies that have supplied more than 90% of US antibiotics, vitamin C, ibuprofen and hydrocortisone, as well as 70% of acetaminophen in recent years. US companies that have reduced cost through relatively cheap Chinese labor and just-in-time inventory systems will likely need to bring production back to the US, especially after COVID-19 has exposed the fragility of the current deflationary setup. In an apparent reversal of the last several decades, it has become extremely risky for US companies to invest in offshore supply chains. Even Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has announced plans for a $12 billion semiconductor factory in the US. Globalization has long been a deflationary force. The reversal of that globalization as supply chains return to the US and redundancies and supply security come to the fore will be much the opposite.

No profit, no inflation: As Jeff Bezos drove Amazon (AMZN) to new heights, he also became famous for the saying, "Your margin is my opportunity". Amazon, especially in its retail business, is just one example of a company that accepted meager profits in favor of growth in an era of low interest rates and seemingly unlimited cheap capital. Companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Wayfair (W) doubled down on the strategy, having never achieved an annual profit, while Netflix (NFLX) and others followed suit as they kept investors happy through rising share prices rather than impressive profit or free cash flow. For many years, these companies have been able to keep prices low and create a deflationary force in the market. It is a dream scenario for consumers that can enjoy an explosion of products and services such as expensive original content on Netflix without having to worry about paying for impressive profit margins. It is deflationary while it lasts, but many a bear market has pushed unprofitable or cash flow challenged companies into higher pricing to replace disappearing access to cheap capital, or even into bankruptcy. How much longer can Uber (UBER) finance an $8 billion loss? We haven't seen much of a shift as of yet, but we are keenly aware how quick this deflationary force can disappear as liquidity and central banks are pushed to their limits.

Technology: Technology is a key driver of productivity and productivity improvements are deflationary. An excerpt from IBM's website reminds us that technology has always been deflationary, even 40 years ago when we had double digit inflation.

On August 12, 1981, at a press conference at the Waldorf Astoria ballroom in New York City, Estridge announced the IBM Personal Computer with a price tag of $1,565. Two decades earlier, an IBM computer often cost as much as $9 million and required an air-conditioned quarter-acre of space and a staff of 60 people to keep it fully loaded with instructions. The new IBM PC could not only process information faster than those earlier machines but it could hook up to the home TV set, play games, process text and harbor more words than a fat cookbook.

Today, a top of the line iPhone costs less than IBM's first personal computer (never mind inflation adjusted pricing) and can do far more. Today's smartphones can replace a long list of items including cameras, CDs and CD players, maps, encyclopedias and shopping malls, while providing banking and entertainment services essentially for free. Twenty years ago, there were approximately 86 billion photos taken, most of which were analog and developed at a cost. In 2019, there were more than 1.4 trillion photos taken, the vast majority with mobile phones essentially for free. Digital camera sales collapsed after smartphones penetrated the market.

Source: CIPA and Statista

We are unquestionably in a technological boom of unprecedented proportions which is significantly deflationary. It's difficult to quantify exactly how deflationary or even to measure productivity improvements effectively, but it's safe to say that technology will continue to be a deflationary force. It's possible that monopolization and centralization of the US economy will slow the technological boom and dampen its deflationary impact, but it won't be an inflationary driver any time soon.

Inequality and wealth concentration: Central banks and their money printing have driven asset prices up so dramatically that the term "everything bubble" has been thrown around as an appropriate descriptive. We actually have experienced rampant inflation in recent years, just in asset prices rather than the real economy. Part of the explanation for this asset price inflation and relative lack of consumer good price inflation is extreme wealth concentration in the US. The rich have gotten richer while the rest have experience minimal real wage growth for decades. There are two interesting things to note in the below graph. The first is that the inflection point toward more inequality was around 1980 when inflation most recently peeked in the US. The second is that we are back to the extreme levels of 100 years ago when robber barons ruled the roost, and the great depression was near. It seems it's time for a change.

Source: Gabriel Zucman, World Inequality Database, Washington Post

The issue regarding inflation is that the upper class spends less of each incremental dollar they receive. They already have just about everything they want and simply invest more money rather than spend more money. Asset prices rise but consumer price inflation stays low. When lower or middle class people receive an extra dollar, it is more likely to be spent. Give the upper class more dollars and they will push up the price of stocks and bonds and luxury items. Give the middle class more dollars and they will push up the price of food and clothes. In short, increasing inequality and wealth concentration means that the upper class has been receiving more dollars recently than the lower class, and the result is lower velocity of money and deflation (or less inflation). There are multiple reasons for the plummeting velocity of money which is deflationary, but extreme wealth concentration is one of them, and the chart below shows just how dramatic the impact has been in recent years. There is little doubt that crushing debt levels are also a key contributor to the drop in velocity.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Wealth concentration is being pushed to its limits for a capitalistic economy. No middle class means no broad base of consumers and potential social unrest as the less fortunate push back against policies that create inequality. It is now untenable for central banks to do quantitative easing or bailouts just for asset owners. There is already violence on the streets and calls for higher taxes on billionaires. There is already helicopter money in the form of federal checks sent directly to households to be used for current spending. It is all evidence that extreme wealth inequality and Wall Street bailouts are headed for trouble. It may also mean the reversal of what has been a deflationary force for decades.

Demographics: People often underestimate the power of demographics. There is an accepted narrative that aging demographics are deflationary. The story goes that people spend more in the middle years when they are raising a family and then downsize and spend less (healthcare aside) in their golden years - think retiring baby boomers. The result of a higher median age with more people spending less would, therefore, be deflationary. Indeed, an aging population in the US has often been offered as an explanation for low inflation in the past decade. But we are skeptical, as are several recent studies.

The idea that the baby boomer generation will now create deflationary forces seems to fly in the face of actual inflationary outcomes over the last few decades. The receding inflation of the last 40 years has coincided with a baby-boomer-fed increase in the working age population, not a substantial increase in the retired population. Alternate theories link deflationary pressure with increases in the working age population and find that inflationary pressure generally increases when the share of dependents (the young and old) increases. Essentially, an increasing working age population is deflationary while increasing young and old populations are inflationary, perhaps the opposite of how many investors think of demographics and inflation. The explanation is that the ratio of consumption to production tends to be high for youth and the elderly and low for working-age adults. The young and old consume more goods than they produce, resulting in excess demand and inflation. By contrast, working people consume less than they produce and thus create deflationary pressures. Juselius and Takats conclude in their recent paper for the Bank of International Settlements that rising old-age dependency ratios will lead to significant inflationary pressures in the coming decades. If accurate, this conclusion is critical as most investors may need to prepare for more inflation rather than less. We will borrow a quote from a Societe General report to conclude this section,

There has been scant theoretical and empirical work to date on the potential relationship between aging and inflation, and the limited research on this topic is not conclusive. Recent work suggests that fast-aging countries could confront rising inflation pressures, which challenges the more common view that an aging population is inherently deflationary.

There are also powerful inflationary forces at play

There are plenty more deflationary forces we didn't list above, such as weak commodity prices for much of the last decade, but perhaps it's more interesting to move on to the growing inflationary force that is changing the financial world as we know it. Central banks are increasing the money supply in truly unprecedented fashion. From the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008 until the beginning of 2020, before the COVID-19 crisis even started, broad money supply growth far outstripped consumer price inflation. It's challenging to understand how the creation of trillions of new dollars hardly affected the prices for many consumer goods, but the deflationary forces we have discussed played a role.

But that was just the beginning. In the last few months, central bank asset purchases have dwarfed all previous quantitative easing programs combined. In just six weeks during March and April, the Fed bought a total of $1.4 trillion US Treasuries, exceeding the purchases the Fed carried out during the whole period over QE1, QE2 and QE3 at the height of the global financial crisis. Trillions of dollars have been printed to buy everything from US Treasuries to corporate bonds. Logistics aside, the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States is now essentially monetizing trillions of dollars of US government debt to support helicopter money and bail-outs buttressed by trillion dollar fiscal deficits. It is hard to fathom how an increase in the money supply evidenced in the chart below will not drive material inflation in the coming years, even with existing deflationary drivers.

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), St. Louis Fed

It's our view that more quantitative easing and fiscal deficit spending may be on the way, meaning this is perhaps only the beginning of a rapid increase in the money supply. In addition, the independence of central banks is now threatened as they are handicapped from increasing interest rates by the mountainous federal debt. If inflation does raise its ugly head, the Fed might not be able to do much about it.

Where we are now and what to do about it

We are going through a COVID-19 deflationary shock countered by inflationary government and central bank actions. The government and the Fed are trying to plug a deflationary drop in consumer demand by printing and spending trillions of dollars. In the short term, the deflationary forces will likely win out, especially if there is a significant drop in asset prices combined with debt defaults, but the new supply of money is here to stay and inflationary forces are on the rise. It's hard to predict inflation, but we know two things. Inflation surprises are not unusual as inflation has spiked several times in the past. And the danger of higher inflation is rising as dramatic increases in the money supply combine with the potential reversal of some historically deflationary forces such as globalization, demographics, unprofitable companies and wealth concentration.

It's also hard to ignore the trillions of dollars being printed by the Fed, arguably because the US government can't find traditional borrowers to fund its impressive budget deficits. At some point, US citizens may lose confidence in the US dollar just as foreign countries question its status as the world's reserve currency. All of these risks are sitting on top of a debt pile of historic proportions, evidenced by total US federal public debt racing well past 100% of gross domestic product.

It's time to protect portfolios against a possible and meaningful rise in inflation. It will be too late to do so if and when it makes a surprise entrance. We build up inflation protection in our portfolios with investments in hard assets and select real estate exposure, as well as some of the options below that may be useful to those equally as concerned.

Gold (XAUUSD:CUR, GLD): Many investors have a token 2% invested in the shiny metal, but it may be time to build up a more meaningful hedge against inflation and the multitude of risks facing the financial system. Our exposure is approximately 20% when all related elements such as silver (XAGUSD:CUR) and precious metal mining stock allocations are added together. Each individual investor needs to assess the appropriate weight of gold for their own portfolio as the weighting will not be the same for all. We have published several gold-related articles including our most recent about gold's place in particular portfolios. Equities with pricing power: Our equity exposure is toward the lower end of our usual allocation range, but more importantly perhaps, it's focused on high quality companies with little financial risk that have some degree of pricing power. Equities can help against inflation to some degree, especially if companies can avoid being squeezed by rising input costs. Commodities: As monetary inflation and currency debasement typically translate into price inflation in due course, exposure to commodities may provide an effective hedge. In this regard, low-cost commodity ETFs, or futures and options, can be considered. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and assets outside the financial system: If asked about Bitcoin, we often take Grant Williams's approach when answering. Everybody should consider owning some Bitcoin as an option on an uncertain future, a future that is increasingly likely to include pressure on fiat currencies and central bank controlled financial systems. But experts that immerse themselves in Bitcoin and blockchain can offer a more complete answer than we can. We prefer to stay conservative in the meantime and partially defer judgment to the real experts. We are interested in the option value of Bitcoin, but seek clarity regarding its potential function as a crisis hedge. The recent stock market drop in March was paired with a substantial drop in the price of Bitcoin, denting its credentials as a potential hedge during troubled times.

It's unclear whether increases in the money supply and rising inflationary pressures will trump powerful deflationary forces such as rampant technological development in the coming years. But inflation is a real and growing danger, and it is hazardous to be complacent about its wealth destructive power. It's been almost 40 years since Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark shared headlines with double digit inflation in the US, and it's time again to hedge our greed in the continuing search for fortune and glory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL GOLD AND SILVER AS WELL AS MANY PRECIOUS METAL MINING STOCKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.