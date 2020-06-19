33 Fit Dividend Stocks For Our Times: A June 2020 Engagement

Summary

Kiplinger listed five sets of dividend stocks qualified to survive the pandemic. Barron's weekly added one more. Those six "our-times" articles include 33 dividend stocks out of 65 listed.

Kiplinger article-titles were, '15 best Nasdaq stocks'; '20 Best Stocks During A Recession'; '11 Best Stocks to Ride Out the Coronavirus-Outbreak'; '11 best E-Commerce Stocks'; '10 Health-Companies Fighting COVID-19'. Barron's posted 'Payout Protection Picks.'

The 65 select-stocks ranged 0.00% to 6.37% in annual-yield and ranged -16.31% to 103.92% in annual-price target-upsides per brokers 6/17/20.

Top Ten Fit Stocks For Our-Times boasted net gains from 11.42% to 20.18%.

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Fit Stocks For Our-Times dogs showed 16.77% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller, lower-priced, stocks led the pack this month.