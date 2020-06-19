Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF) CEO Riaz Bandali on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:EMHTF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call June 19, 2020 10:30 AM ET

Bernie Hertel - Investor Relations

Riaz Bandali - Chief Executive Officer

Jenn Hepburn - Chief Financial Officer

Good morning and welcome to the Emerald Health Therapeutics 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Please note this event is being recorded today, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. At this time, I would like to turn the conference call over to Bernie Hertel who is responsible for IR and Communications.

Bernie Hertel

Good morning. We filed our results on SEDAR yesterday after the market closed and issued a press release with highlights this morning, which can be accessed in the Investors section of our website at www.emeraldhealth.ca.

On today’s call will be Riaz Bandali, Emerald’s Chief Executive Officer and Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer. Today’s call may contain certain forward-looking statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in providing these statements, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve several risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are described in our periodic filings made with SEDAR. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

I will now pass the call to Riaz Bandali.

Riaz Bandali

Good morning, everyone. We were delayed in reporting our first quarter financials due to the policies we implemented to protect our employees and to reduce the risks related to COVID-19 transmission. We have not had any COVID infections among our staff and we continue to keep our cultivation and production facilities fully operational. I again thank our Emerald team for their tremendous effort to keep our operations progressing.

We held our year end call just a month ago. In that call, we covered our progress on five key strategic initiatives that are pivotal to our business and that we have been successfully implementing over the last few quarters. There is absolutely no deviation from our strategy on these initiatives and progress continues unabated. But I will quickly reiterate the key themes and some notable steps.

The first strategic initiative I outlined was improving our overall cost structure. We have continued and we will continue to proactively manage our overhead cost structure and our SG&A headcount to improve profitability. Furthermore, we are continuing to restructure other contracts and agreements to be much more reflective of reasonable commercial terms in today’s transformed economy. To highlight the progress on this front, in Q1 of 2020, our corporate expenses were 40% lower in comparison to Q2 and Q3 of last year and it should be noted that Q1 included certain severance and other costs that do not extend into Q2.

Moreover, our year-over-year Q1 ‘20 versus Q1 ‘19 cash utilization in operational and investment activities was decreased by 75% from approximately CAD18.3 million to approximately CAD4.6 million. This immense decrease occurred while we were activating our two 100% owned cultivation facilities. We absolutely expect to continue to see additional substantive reductions in our overhead costs through Q2 and Q3 and we have already enacted several incremental cost reduction steps and improvements in the second quarter. Then we will comment further on a few of these items later.

Our second key initiative related to optimizing our strategic partnership in JV agreements. We detailed in our last report that we have completely resolved all outstanding legal disputes regarding our Pure Sunfarms joint venture, or PSF, with our joint venture partner, Village Farms. This settlement agreement ensured that firstly all of Emerald’s contractual commitments to the construction of both the Delta 3 and the Delta 2 greenhouses were complete. And secondly, Emerald could terminate and resolve all disputes related to the supply agreement with PSF in 2019 and terminate in its entirety the 2020 to 2022 supply agreement with PSF.

Moreover at the end of Q1, we announced that PSF has been able to successfully expand its commercial credit facility to up to CAD59 million. This was a tremendous accomplishment achieved by the PSF management team. This expansion will provide PSF with significant readily accessible capital that it can utilize on very reasonable terms to help with any of its working capital, CapEx investment and expansion needs. This credit facility coupled to PSF’s best-in-class profitability, ensure that PSF is extremely well-positioned to finance its own future growth. These actions and outcomes also reinforce the fact that Emerald does own 41.3% of this exceptional operation. We also continue to hold 3 of 6 board seats and I serve as a Co-Chair on the Pure Sunfarms board. The benefits of reorganizing our relationship with Pure Sunfarms and Village Farms, is already readily apparent. We ended Q2 of last year with over CAD21 million in inventory. As of March 31 of this year, we had just CAD6.6 million of inventory, which included some residual PSF product, but which has now started to account for new Emerald produced product.

The third key step we took was to build the strategic plan defining the businesses and the segments that we intend to compete in and build as well as the businesses that we intend to exit. In Q1, we did sign a Letter of Intent under which Sigma Analytical Services, a full-service, GMP-compliant testing laboratory for cannabis, hemp and derived products may acquire our Avalite cannabis testing operation. Both parties are working on closing this transaction, which has been impacted due to COVID related delays. We are hopeful that we will close this transaction in July. We continue to explore this and other strategic initiatives to create value and potentially provide additional capital to the company and are confident that one or more of these initiatives will lead to positive results in the next few months.

Our fourth effort is focused on new product development, which will be a foundational focus for Emerald. We have a firm commitment of resources to innovation, which has remained unaltered over the last three quarters and which we aim to increase over the next three quarters. I previously outlined the development of our nanoemulsion oil-based fast-acting spray product, which will offer medical users rapid onset of predictable consistent doses of cannabinoids for wellness purposes with relatively predictable duration. Our recreational offering will provide greater predictability and rapid onset in just 15 minutes to 30 minutes for those who prefer not to inhale cannabis products. We are now within a few weeks of introducing our medical version of this product and our recreational version will follow soon thereafter. We look forward to seeing the market response to these products.

Finally, we have one overarching philosophy about our business, which is summarized us operational excellence will drive sustainable profitability. We have applied the same care and precision to building up our Richmond and Quebec growing facilities as we did with the joint build-out of the Pure Sunfarms growing operation. And to-date we are starting to see the rewards of this effort within our own two fully-owned cultivation facilities. I have previously noted that we have had exciting success with the launch of our Emerald grown unique version of the Chemdog cannabis strain. We have completed multiple harvests with strong THC potency. We have received reorders from BC and Alberta liquor boards and are launching this strain in Ontario next week and then in Saskatchewan.

At Emerald, how operational excellence is manifested occurs in multiple ways. It comes in the passion and the care we apply to selecting and growing well-suited desired cannabis cultivars. It involves the hand harvesting, hand drying and hand packaging that we used to deliver high-quality product to our customers. We have also applied solid operational practices to achieve notable efficiencies. In barely two quarters of full operation, we are producing high-quality dried flower. Our actual yield at both of our facilities, are already treading better than our 2020 yield estimates. We have our cultivation cost down to CAD1.30 per gram, which is acceptable for a product that is able to command higher pricing and we definitely expect to see a further reduction in production costs.

Operationally, we are performing well in achieving results that not only make our growers proud, but that we believe will ultimately continue to translate positively in our financial results in the next few quarters. In Quebec, our Verdélite operation has completed almost two full quarters of production. As in Richmond, we have seen increasing yield and increasing potency in our THC heavy strains in each successive harvest and with various harvesters passing 20% THC potency. Verdélite is also tracking along well with Richmond in terms of improving its operational profitability. We are also now finalizing an important event.

Next week, during one of Quebec’s most revered celebrations and holidays, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, on June 24, we are paying homage to the Quebec roots [ph] of Verdélite, its Quebec grown cannabis, and most importantly, Verdélite’s Quebec customers by unveiling our new Verdélite Quebec club brand souvenir. We are well prepared with product inventory and plant harvest cycles and look forward to serving our Quebec customers with this new brand.

Lastly, we continue to strive for and continue to expect significant quarter-over-quarter financial and operational improvements and progress through the remainder of 2020. We hope it’s very clear that we have already enacted many of the necessary decisions and changes and we are continuing to put a strong focus on getting to operational profitability. In Q1, we have continued to see substantive progress towards this objective and we anticipate this progress to improve and amplify in Q2 and through the rest of the year. Through these actions on our strategic pursuits we also expect to continue to strengthen Emerald’s financial and cash position over the next several months.

Finally, while I will let Jenn review Pure Sunfarms’ Q1 financial performance, I would note that while PSF was effectively a relatively late starter in the retail segment of the market as far as very large scale cultivators are concerned, they have performed incredibly well. They knock it out of the park of last year's initial bulk sales. Thereafter, they made a planned transition from bulk sales to also include branded product retail sales and they are confidently and proactively establishing their brand and their market share with the right balance of quality and price supported by their status as low cost cultivator in Canada. From our perspective, Pure Sunfarms is well-positioned for long-term success and market share growth.

Jenn Hepburn, our CFO, will now comment further.

Jenn Hepburn

Thanks, Riaz and good morning, everyone. The figures that I will be reviewing today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted and can be found in our condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 filed yesterday Thursday, June 18. Note that all financial information has been prepared under IFRS.

We reported net revenue of CAD3.3 million, up CAD0.7 million over the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue for the quarter was driven by increased revenue from the adult-use market, where sales were up 35% as compared to Q4 2019. Overall, our revenue was comprised of approximately 59% dry product and 38% oils. As disclosed in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019, we realized opportunistic sales of wholesale cannabis as the offloaded excess inventory when opportunities presented themselves. During this quarter, we have continued our focus on managing our inventory levels while ensuring we can serve the retail adult-use and medical channels. And in doing so, we did not realize any revenues from the wholesale channel, which is not our area of focus.

We realized 85% of our sales in the adult-use market through the sale of dried cannabis flowers in pre-roll and whole flower formats and through SYNC 25, our high CBD oil made from cannabis using a consistent formulation. SYNC represented 30% of the revenue in this segment during the period and as we do not pay excise taxes on CBD products contributed to the improved margin we experienced during the quarter that I will discuss later.

Average selling price per gram of dried flower and flower equivalent was CAD4.30 in Q1, 2020 versus CAD3.20 in the fourth quarter of 2019 showing a 35% improvement. This increase can be explained by a few factors. First, in Q4, 2019, we had to adjust the price down on some of our aged purchase inventory in order to free up shelf space for the introduction of our own in-house production. During the current period, the increased sales from SYNC as well as the introduction of our organically grown flower to market at the end of the quarter contributed to the improved revenue per gram and gram equivalents sold. We experienced an 18% increase in kilogram and kilogram equivalents sold reaching 555 kilograms compared to 470 kilograms in the previous quarter.

During the period, we had a strong presence in BC and Quebec, we have realized close to 50% of our sales in the segment. And while we continued to expand our reach into new markets, we are also expanding our reach within our current markets such as the introduction of both our SYNC oils and our Saint-Eustache grown flower to Quebec next week. In the medical segment, sales decreased by 19%. The average net selling price of cannabis represents both – representing both dried flower and oil in the medical use market increased to CAD7.95 from CAD7.14 per gram and gram equivalent in the last quarter. We attribute the decrease in sales to the increased supply of competitively priced oil in the adult-use market. We have started and will continue to address this issue in two steps as we believe that the medical cannabis community is the backbone of Emerald.

In the first step, we have shifted our business model partnering with [indiscernible] thereby making consultations and prescriptions more readily available for all patients across Canada. We have also revised the pricing of our SKUs as the improvement of our cost base both from improved efficiencies and lower cost of input material used in our oils has enabled us to offer more competitive prices. These new prices will be effective July 1.

Overall, we saw total cost of sales for the quarter, exceed total revenues by CAD0.9 million. However, removing the effect of non-cash and non-recurring items from the cost of sales such as amortization, inventory write-down and gain on changes in the fair value biological assets, we achieved a modest positive margin of CAD25,000. Cost of goods sold which follows revenues on improvement compared to the previous period. While in Q4 2019, cost of goods sold exceeded net revenue by CAD0.9 million. During Q1 2020, revenue exceeded cost of goods sold by CAD0.8 million. A higher proportion of sales from our SYNC oil coupled with lower cost of dried flower contributed to this improvement.

Looking at the other components in cost of sales, production cost, which represents direct and indirect cost such as labor, growing material and compliance as well as overhead related to our two fully-owned facilities decreased by 59% or CAD3 million compared to the previous quarter – compared to the previous quarter of CAD1 million in the current quarter. This was the result of our ability to capitalize the production from our facilities that came online in the current quarter to inventory.

Looking further at cost of sales, we had inventory write-downs of CAD1.1 million in the current period for packaged inventory and extracted cannabis oils related to product deterioration, limited remaining shelf life and fair market value. The dried flower used to manufacture the majority of this inventory was purchased in the prior year from other LPs. SG&A increased by CAD0.3 million from the previous quarter. The increase in the current period was led by a CAD0.8 million increase in share-based payments, depreciation and loss on disposal of equipment through non-cash components of SG&A. On the other hand, sales and marketing as well as research and development expenses decreased by CAD0.4 million each.

General and administrative expenses went up slightly by CAD0.3 million due to severance pay and other cost associated with 2019 second half restructuring. In fact, SG&A decreased CAD2.3 million from the same period in the prior year as a result of the company’s efforts to reduce cost in the latter half of fiscal 2019. We expect further improvements in our SG&A expenses as we continue into 2020 and start to realize the financial benefits from our restructuring efforts. A net loss of CAD4.9 million was recorded for the period was negatively impacted by a CAD2 million loss on the dilution of our joint venture ownership due to the enactment of the comprehensive settlement agreement with Village Farms an PSF, which will be the final recognition related to that settlement and the CAD1.2 million interest expense while we recognized CAD5.2 million of share of income from our joint venture, PSF. We concluded the quarter with a negative CAD0.3 million EBITDA, including our share of Pure Sunfarms EBITDA. Excluding the joint venture’s contribution, we had a negative EBITDA of CAD3.9 million, an improvement of CAD5.6 million as compared to the same figure in the previous quarter.

Pure Sunfarms’ 2020 Q1 results both from an operational and the financial performance level speak for themselves. It achieved its fifth consecutive profitable quarter with CAD8.1 million adjusted EBITDA and 179% quarter-over-quarter growth in adult-use market sales. Subsequent to Q1 2020 Pure Sunfarms is preparing to rollout its first bottled cannabis oils in Cannabis 2.0 offering this summer and is also ready with its credit facility to further expands its operations when necessary.

In the current fiscal year, we have raised CAD6.16 million from private placement offerings and the exercise of warrants. And while we acknowledge that COVID-19 has placed an extra level of insecurity in the capital markets, we continue as Riaz mentioned to have discussions and actively pursue additional sources of capital and are seeing some opportunities here.

In conclusion, with the reliance on our own cultivation capabilities moving forward, the launch of new products both in dry and extracted form and with overall efficiencies being realized at all levels of the organization, we continue to work towards positive impacts on our operating numbers.

And with that, I will turn it back over to Riaz.

Riaz Bandali

Thank you, Jenn. As you can see, Emerald is making a distinct transition. We have well-positioned high-quality production operations now hitting their stride. 2019 and earlier, they simply were not licensed, nor ready to scale up. Now, they are ready to contribute and are starting to make an impact on our performance as they move towards positive cash flow and profitability. Furthermore, we have one of the most important most profitable large scale operations in Canada as a cornerstone holding. Pure Sunfarms, which continues to establish itself as one of the clear market leaders in the wholesale sector and in the largest segment of the retail market.

I cannot tell you how to value this operation. I cannot tell you what the value of Emerald should be, but it’s clear that the equity analysts are attaching a significant value to PSF’s potential sales and profitability. And it’s evident that the market is not attributing the relative value of Pure Sunfarms to Emerald that might be considered reasonable given our 41.3% holding in PSF. The cannabis industry and the related public market have been regaining some investor confidence. Based on expected trends for store openings, particularly in Ontario, continually improving product quality, decreasing prices, except capacity being removed from the market, expectations of increased share being taken from the illegal market and further progress with product innovation, positive steps appear to lie ahead for the Canadian cannabis industry and cannabis stocks.

In this context, Emerald’s positioning to tackle both the premium and the mass ends of the market via its complementary assets translates into a compelling value proposition. And I invite any investor looking for value to take a hard look at where we are situated. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. If there are further questions, please e-mail us at invest@emeraldhealth.ca. We appreciate your interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics and thank you for attending today’s call.

