Deutsche Lufthansa AG's (OTCQX:DLAKF) (OTCQX:DLAKY) largest shareholder has increased his stake significantly. Heinz Hermann Thiele, the majority owner of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCPK:KNBHF) and controlling shareholder of Vossloh AG (OTC:VOSSF) (OTCPK:VOSSY), announced in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that his ownership surpassed the 15 percent threshold. In the interview, he did repeatedly and quite unequivocally make clear that he sees the possibility to renegotiate the terms of the bailout package that Lufthansa's management has agreed upon with the German federal government. Furthermore he did explicitly not rule out the possibility of a bankruptcy.

Heinz Hermann Thiele; source: Knorr-Bremse AG

While it would most likely be within his power to tank the deal in the general meeting, I am not sure whether he will ultimately be successful. There is little to gain for Mr. Thiele (or any other current shareholder for that matter) from that. The terms of the bailout, on the other hand, are all in all rather favorable as they are. So there is little room for further concessions, if the government wants to save face politically. Thus, I believe that the attempt to renegotiate is a risky move (at least if consequentially pursued). Below, I will explain this thesis in detail.

Effective Veto Power

The rescue plan requires approval by the general meeting to be held at June 25th (12pm GMT+2 = 6am EST; a livestream will be available here). In particular, shareholders would have to agree to an exclusion of subscription rights. Under the agreement, the government will pay a subscription price per share of €2.56, about one quarter of the current market price. If the general meeting rejects the exclusion of subscription rights, every existing shareholder would have the right to purchase the new equity at that price instead. Obviously, this would be a deal breaker for the government.

Under German corporate law, exclusion of subscription rights generally requires a qualified majority vote of 75 percent. Presently however in accordance with the Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsbeschleunigungsgesetz ("Economic Stabilization Acceleration Act"), a qualified majority of two-thirds is required for the adoption of the stabilization measures if presence at the general meeting is below 50 percent. Above that threshold, a majority vote suffices. Depending on the turnout, 15 percent could very well make the crucial difference. The last general meeting was attended by a mere 33 percent of the eligible capital. Turnout would have to be about 40 percent higher in order for Mr. Thiele not to have de facto veto power. And that is under the assumption that everyone else would vote in favor. Lufthansa's executive management expects a presence of less than 50 percent. So realistically, it is unlikely that the bailout deal will be made against the Thiele-vote.

Chicken Game

So, it is certainly within his powers to tank the bailout plan. Furthermore, a possible lawsuit against certain provisions of the deal provides him with additional leverage. However, that leaves open the question what an alternative could look like. Without a bailout, the only realistic option is bankruptcy. And from an investor's - let alone one owning 15 percent - point of view, this is not a favorable outcome.

Yes, a bankruptcy would have certain advantages for Lufthansa. Most importantly, it could renegotiate the terms of its very generous collective bargaining agreements and rid itself of pension liabilities. Notably, Heinz Hermann Thiele is not known as a friend of collective bargaining and above-average generosity towards workers. In his other companies, he has a - very successful - track record of playing hardball with employees and trade unions. For example, Knorr-Bremse is the only listed industrial company of its size in Germany that is not part of sectoral collective bargaining agreements.

Also, the company might avoid refunding customers for canceled flights. And we are not talking about an insignificant amount. Lufthansa customers have claims of close to €1.8 billion. For the time being, the airline intentionally delays the process, but the claims will not go away. Also, there are limits as to how far the company can go with regard to tactical delays.

However, that would not benefit existing shareholders who would be massively diluted, if not entirely wiped out in the process. For Mr. Thiele there would be little to gain from a bankruptcy. On the contrary, as the largest equity holder he could lose a significant amount (albeit probably one that he can easily afford to lose).

So the only way to achieve a better outcome would be to renegotiate the deal. Other examples - such as Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFRAF) (OTCPK:AFLYY) - show that a rescue package without a (voting) equity component is possible. And arguably, that kind of solution would be an easier sell in Brussels as well.

Then again, I doubt that the government could politically afford to make material concessions. Domestically, there is already criticism of the conditions being too generous. As I explained previously, one could have bought Lufthansa twice with €9 billion. The optics of the government succumbing to a multi-billionaire known for his disdain of trade unions would be potentially devastating. On the other hand, there would also be the risk of additional demands from the government in the course of a potential renegotiation. In particular, there might be the demand for job guarantees, as since the agreement it has become clear that approximately 22,000 jobs have to be cut, more than double the figure most commonly circulated at the time the agreement was finalized. It is not very likely that during renegotiations only one aspect, let alone the one aspect most interesting to shareholders and no one else, would come back on the table.

In the long run, it would be more costlier for shareholders if Lufthansa would be forced to hold on to an unnecessarily large and unnecessarily generously treated workforce than to accept some dilution up front. If there were stricter environmental targets or the like, it would not help either. Yet opening the door for renegotiations regarding the government's equity investment would also open the door for renegotiations about those topics. Therefore, the demands for renegotiations are not without a certain danger.

That is not to say that taking the risk could not pay off. Clearly, the government has an interest in preserving Lufthansa. It also has an undeniable political interest in being perceived as the steward of the employee interest. Not everyone will get to keep their job. That is simply unrealistic and the government knows it. In a bankruptcy scenario, however, not only jobs would be lost, but also the pensions of tens of thousands more are at risk. In the worst case, that could trigger a chain reaction that eventually could severely damage the entire German system of company pensions. So, the government has skin in the game, even beyond Lufthansa itself.

Lufthansa employees; source: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Everyone loses in a bankruptcy scenario. Time is a factor as well. Lufthansa needs fresh capital soon, otherwise a bankruptcy is inevitable. It could eventually come down to who blinks first. Essentially a chicken game. Mr. Thiele might even tank the deal at the June 25th general meeting to prove his determination if the other parties do not agree to renegotiations before. Convening a new extraordinary general meeting would require a period of two weeks. If the bailout was to blow up, there might be time to make another attempt, but negotiations would have to happen within days, better hours.

In such negotiations, Mr. Thiele would arguably be in a better position in terms of leverage. All in all, he has probably paid somewhere in the range of €750 million for his 15 percent of Lufthansa. Being a multi-billionaire, he could afford to lose that sum entirely, although it would certainly not be an insignificant amount. He is set to collect about €200 million in dividends from Knorr-Bremse alone this year. From the government's point of view, on the other hand, the livelihoods of thousands is on the line. And from a purely financial point of view, the government could absolutely do without a near guaranteed profit on the equity investment (plus it would still make its cut on the credits).

Still, I think it is unlikely that tanking the deal would lead to a favorable outcome for shareholders. If Heinz Hermann Thiele successfully bullies the government into submission, he will certainly have my respect for that achievement. But I would not necessarily bet my money on it. I could rather imagine that the government would end up bailing out the employees and their pensions, while the company itself would end up in the hands of creditors. Even if that was more expensive for the taxpayer (let alone all shareholders), the politicians would have a stereotypical "greedy billionaire" to blame. That usually resonates with voters.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that the risks associated with plans to renegotiate the bailout package for Lufthansa outweigh the potential gains from the average shareholder's perspective. That may be different for investors with a high risk tolerance. If one is prepared to risk a massive dilution or even complete wipe-out of one's investment, it might be attractive. But only if the result of the negotiations is a flat out victory (i.e. an all credit bailout without need for any job guarantees or mandatory environmental targets). Simply limiting the government's stake to say 15 percent instead of 20 or raising the subscription price a little will not make the cut.

It's all-in or nothing. At least if Heinz Hermann Thiele is determined to indeed use his influence to force renegotiations if necessary (as opposed to just bluffing in order to see whether someone blinks). From Mr. Thiele's point of view that makes sense. I do not know him personally of course, but I assume that he would be willing to accept a greater risk in return for a higher expected return than the average Joe. If I had a net worth of $15.3 billion (unfortunately, I am some $15.29 billion and change short of that), I might consider something similar. The flip side of this is that his actions inevitably change the risk profile for all other shareholders too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.



Kindly note that this article was written on June 17th. There may be more recent developments by the time of publication