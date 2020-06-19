Russian Economy - Emotion Teeter In H2 2020

Crisis resolution approaches: global vs Russian way

Globally we see that a big portion of countries including the U.S. followed a simple corona-resolution strategy, which assumes taking more negative effect from national lockdowns on the economy immediately in Q2 2020. In Russia the situation is different, because its government decided to smooth the negative economic impact produced by COVID-19 in the second quarter of the year. In fact, Russia was among the top virus hotspots globally, with more than 0.5 mln confirmed cases. It also incurred higher costs just to prevent more cases, with a large-scale use of military forces to deploy field hospitals and support civilian healthcare staff.

Coronavirus problems were accompanied by a new round of oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. In fact, it has longer-term implications for both countries. Speaking Brzezinski's vocabulary, both countries tried to checkmate each other amid a severe coronavirus outbreak. In this conflict Russia managed to repeal Saudis' attack and return crude oil prices to a more or less acceptable $40 level. Still, this is not enough for substituting increased budget spendings following a 2-month national lockdown, because the OPEC+ deal, signed in April 2020, demands a 20% production cut from Russia. When the deal was reached, oil prices started to recover, but due to a production cut in H2 2020 Russia will receive lower budget revenues. I cannot say that this deal was a clear victory or defeat for Russia, but still it managed to bring some sort of relief to the Russian oil and gas companies. Raw exporters play more important role in its economy, as compared to other countries, because they provide a huge portion of financially rewarding jobs there.

If we look at other similar crises in the modern Russian history, such as the 2014's sanction war, accompanied by oil crash, or the 2008-2009 crisis in the Russian financial markets, compounded by plummeting oil prices, we can conclude that the current coronavirus crisis is almost identical in its consequences for the Russian economy. Therefore, we should definitely put this country in our watchlist in the second half of the year.

In 2008-2009 we saw a rapid growth of USD/RUB, the same situation occurred in 2014. Now after a spectacular growth in March 2020, and a modest rebound afterwards, we can expect a continuation of the Ruble weakness, caused by still uncomfortably low oil prices and mounting pressure from coronavirus lockdown on the economy and population.

Indeed, the situation in H2 can be even worse for its economy, if the second coronavirus wave arrives. In case of a new lockdown, Ruble will be sent into a freefall exactly like in 2014. And I think that in the modern Russian history the only similar challenge would be the Russian financial crisis of 1998, which was accompanied by a default and devaluation of its national currency.

Nevertheless, let's assume that later in the year the Russian economy will only need to absorb lower oil prices and negative effects from a 2.5-month national quarantine. It's a tricky task anyway.

I cannot say that right now the Russian economy stands on the brink of collapse. But I should admit that it's coming to the edge of emotion teeter. The Russian government used almost all available measures to smoothen the immediate negative effects from coronavirus on its economy. All announced long-term incentives are merely cosmetic and ad-hoc. For example, in its 30-page report among the economy support measures you can find tax reliefs for individual entrepreneurs and SMEs from the mostly affected industries in Q2 2020, rent holidays till the end of the year for small businesses, which occupy public properties, and so on. The number of small businesses that occupy public properties is so small that you cannot take these measures seriously, let alone the fact that in 2021 they will be required to pay a double amount of rent. That's why I expect greater problems in the economy in H2 2020.

Delayed effects of lockdowns in H2

A progressive deterioration of consumer debt burden. Despite the fact that Russian banks, which continued their work in April-May 2020, significantly tightened their lending standards (the number of approved consumer loans from banks decreased by ⅔ in April-May 2020), we cannot say that they fully protected themselves from toxic loans. And the reason why is quite obvious. If you experience short-term financial problems, the first thing you commonly do is to use a credit card to pay for your immediate needs. The number of late and missed credit card payments in January-May 2020 in Russia was in 110 times higher than in the same period in 2019. The broad picture is even worse, taking into account loan repayment holidays from March 20 to June 3, introduced by Russian banks. According to the CBR May 2020 survey, 17% of Russian population would exhaust their personal savings within 1 month, and 33% - within 1-2 months. Even if we take into account probable spending cuts, it's still a half of the country population. Another factor that could worsen the financial situation in Russia, is that 95% of all microfinance companies in Russia were closed in April-May 2020. When the period of self-isolation was over, they opened their offices, and since mid-June I expect an explosive growth of microlending and overdue payments at the same time. The most recent CBR report of June 5, 2020 indicates that already since April 2020 many MFIs were forced to withdraw from the market, facing loan repayment holidays and an increased number of borrowers demanding rescheduling or refinancing loans. Removal of official restrictions on job cuts in the labor market. During the period of self-isolation in April-May 2020, the Russian government imposed an official moratorium on job cuts. After this period, taking into account a further deterioration of economic activity, we can expect a serious growth of unemployment. The official figures show a 5.8% unemployment rate in April 2020, which is significantly lower that in many developed countries. Even taking into account the nature of the Russian job market, when in times of crises employers tend to cut salaries, withdraw benefits and perks, offer less qualified job or increase job duties at the same time, the June 2020 CBR report acknowledges that around ⅓ of all companies and entrepreneurs start to reduce their staff facing growing financial difficulties. And after removing official restrictions on job cuts in June 2020, I expect a much greater growth in unemployment and underemployment. If an unemployment rate in Russia amounts to 5.8%, whereas in the U.S. it stands at 13.3%, it doesn't mean that the labor market in Russia works better than in the U.S. It simply means its reaction is postponed by the government short-term support measures like a 2-month moratorium on job cuts. Growing housing and utility payments. Another indirect indicator that the Russian government experiences greater financial problems that it officially admits, is its decision to raise housing and utility payments for population from July 2020. Previously the government froze fines for late payments till January 2021, and thought it would not increase tariffs for heavily indebted population this year, but ultimately it decided to lift them even amid a fear to face a non-payment mess. In general, you should pay ⅕ of you salary for housing and utility services, and indeed this is a big problem for the majority of Russian population.

At the same time while the U.S. and EU can afford economic stimulus packages, the Russian government tries to equally distribute the negative economic effects from coronavirus over time. It's a reasonable strategy, especially taking into account lower oil prices and an increased budget deficit, but it has very dangerous side-effects, such as a growing social discontent.

Bottom line

Even if we assume no further external shocks to the Russian economy later throughout the year, already now we can conclude that in H2 2020 it can face more adverse impacts from the previous lockdown. I think that in case of abnormal volatility in the USD/RUB exchange rate we can definitely jump into the trade, selling the Ruble and other ruble-denominated assets. The situation in its economy is very similar to the 2014's crisis, and in October we can see USD/RUB exchange rate soaring to 80-90 levels. EUR/RUB can follow a similar trajectory, challenging a psychologically important 100 RUB level by the end of Q3 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.