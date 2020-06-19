Investors should consider risks such as potential generic erosion of Narcan, a decline in demand for travel medications, and reduced retail prescribing.

I last covered Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) in July 2018. Since then, much has changed for the world and the overall pharmaceutical industry. The stock has managed to swoop right past my target price and is now trading at new highs.

In fact, this small life sciences company with a special focus on tackling public threats, be it biological, chemical, or nuclear, is up 29.66%. These returns are exceptional in such difficult times, considering that the stock plunged by over 20% on June 8 after an unfavorable court decision.

While the risk profile of the company has definitely increased after this adverse announcement, the long-term fundamentals are still very much in place. Today's world requires a COVID-19 vaccine, and Emergent continues to play an integral part in our efforts towards this ultimate goal. Hence, this pullback has opened up an entry opportunity for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and a time frame of one to two years.

CDMO segment is the key growth driver for Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions' extensive manufacturing capability across five technology platforms and nine sites has been the key differentiator of its CDMO (contract development and manufacturing) business. The company has emerged as the most prominent manufacturer for COVID-19 vaccines, both for public and private players.

Emergent has partnered with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to support their development and manufacturing activities for the COVID-19 vaccine. The partners are working on some of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the industry. While a full FDA approval for a vaccine may take at least three to four years, the agency may allow usage by the next one year of some of these candidates on EUA (emergency use authorization) basis. Emergent BioSolutions is focused on having ready the required number of vaccine vials in case any of its partners secures EUA from FDA during their Phase 2 trials.

On June 1, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a task order worth $628 million with Emergent BioSolutions. This is a part of the Trump Administration's Operation Warp Speed to expand contract development and manufacturing capabilities for the COVID-19 vaccine. On June 11, AstraZeneca (AZN) also partnered with Emergent to produce 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine subsequent to FDA approval. The deal is valued at $87 million.

All these partnerships can definitely prove to be huge opportunities for the company's CDMO business.

The company is also focused on developing plasma-based COVID-19 therapeutics

In addition to manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, Emergent is also working on developing its own COVID-19 therapeutics using human plasma-derived hyperimmune platform and infrastructure.

Emergent has been awarded a $14.5 million contract by BARDA to develop and manufacture hyperimmune COVID-HIG as a potential treatment. The company expects to take this candidate directly into the Phase 2 trial, just as it had done for the FLU-IGIV program. The latter is also based on the hyperimmune platform and is being developed for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe flu. The company has managed to successfully leverage the FLU-IGIV to accelerate the development of COVID-HIG.

Emergent is also working on developing a COVID-19 therapeutic from plasma derived from horses. The product, termed as COVID-EIG, is being developed on the company's equine hyperimmune platform.

Emergent is also making a foray in the gene therapy market

Emergent BioSolutions has announced a $75 million investment in Canton, Massachusetts facility, which is used to develop and manufacture drug substances for live viral vaccines. The company is investing to start manufacturing viral vectors for gene therapies. This investment is expected to add 1,000 liters to the facility's manufacturing capacity and will become operational in 2023. Gene therapy manufacturing is a highly lucrative opportunity and Emergent aims to become CDMO with molecule-to-market gene therapy manufacturing capabilities.

Besides, Emergent BioSolutions aims to leverage this investment for manufacturing single-dose smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000.

There are several risks to consider

Loss of patent protection for Narcan poses the biggest risk for the company. On June 7, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and invalidated claims related to four patents of Narcan 4mg nasal spray. Although Emergent plans to challenge this decision, the ruling has definitely increased the possibility of an at-risk generic launch by Teva Pharmaceutical. This puts to risk Narcan Nasal Spray revenues which accounted for almost 37% of the company's total revenues in the first quarter of 2020. Further, the company is also involved in patent litigation with Teva Pharmaceutical regarding Narcan 2mg nasal spray.

Emergent is also suffering from the dramatic drop in demand for travel medications due to a decline in overall global travel during the pandemic. Although hospitals have started allowing for elective procedures, the numbers remain far below normal due to the patients' fear of contracting COVID-19 infection. Patients even avoid visiting physician offices unless it is absolutely required. These trends will continue to impact Narcan's overall sales and company's revenue and earnings outlook in 2020.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $81.83. I believe that this share price is low for the company considering that it is one of the most potent players in our fight against COVID-19, a pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world. The company had cash and short-term investments of around $182 million, accounts receivable of $162 million, and $245 million of undrawn credit facility at end of March 2020.

This is a less covered stock. On June 8, Guggenheim analyst Dana Flanders reiterated Buy rating but lowered target price from $101 to $87. On February 25, Wells Fargo analyst Jacobs Hughes reiterated Overweight rating and increased the target price from $66 to $75.

The world cannot even have a semblance of normalcy without a COVID-19 vaccine, and Emergent is assisting both the government and pharmaceutical companies in their vaccine development efforts. The company is also leveraging its hyperimmune platform to expedite the development of COVID-19 treatments. Based on the magnitude of the opportunity and Emergent's enviable role in this market, I believe that this growth stock will further rise and easily reach up to $90 in the next 12 months. This is an achievable target considering that the stock has reached its 52-week high of $93.58 in early June 2020.

I believe that this is one COVID-19 fighter growth-focused investors with above-average risk appetite should definitely consider adding to their portfolios in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.