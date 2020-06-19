Berkshire has underperformed the market over the last few years, but this could be about to change.

Thesis Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) is a diversified conglomerate with many revenue streams and defensive nature. For this reason, I believe the company will thrive under the higher rate and inflation environment we could experience in the next few years. Technical analysis supports the thesis that one should buy the dip and hold for the long-term.

Berkshire will thrive in a recession

In my last article on Berkshire Hathaway, I talked about how Berkshire would be well-positioned if we face economic weakness. Today I would like to elaborate on that point and explain why Berkshire is perhaps the best recession hedge out there. Its balance sheet, investment style, and the other revenue sources which make up the Berkshire conglomerate will ensure that the company delivers value no matter what.

Balance Sheet

Berkshire Hathaway’s balance sheet is broken up into two segments for both assets/liabilities: “Insurance and Other” and “Railroad, Utilities, and Energy”.

Firstly, the company has a strong cash balance, with over $40 billion available. On top of that, Berkshire has almost $100 billion in short-term investments.

Secondly, the debt/equity sits at only 0.27. Recently, we have seen some high levels of insider buying, and this could be a sign that Berkshire is ready to deploy some cash to carry out more buybacks or even increase the dividend.

We can learn two things from the balance sheet. First, the company is strong enough to weather any storm and, on top of that, it has various revenue streams that it can exploit. The strength and richness of the Balance Sheet bring me to my next point.

Insurance and Utilities

Berkshire is much more than a simple investment fund. Through its subsidiaries, it manages assets and businesses in various sectors and the company also has a very strong presence in the insurance industry. This is relevant in two ways. Firstly, it means that the company has a variety of income sources and its performance doesn’t have to be completely tied to that of stocks. But, most importantly the company’s insurance and utility investment will thrive in a bear market and if/when rates go back up.

As we all know, utilities and infrastructure investments such as railroads thrive in bear markets. Furthermore, they provide a steady and reliable revenue stream in a time where growth is hard to find. Berkshire’s insurance business would also stand to gain from higher rates. Insurers take their “float” and invest it in short-term securities, such as treasuries. If the return for these goes up, it means that Berkshire can achieve a higher return on its $100 billion in short-term investments.

The bottom line is, Berkshire Hathaway is so much more than an investment fund. Investing in BRK means gaining exposure to hundreds of different companies and revenue streams. This has led Berkshire to underperform the market in recent times, but when the bull market ends, Berkshire will reign supreme once again.

Value, value, value

Warren Buffett is known to many as the king of value investing and this is perhaps the problem. Value has not delivered the gains that growth stocks have in the last decade, and this has shown in the performance of Berkshire.

Above we can see the returns in the Russell 3000 of Growth vs. Value stocks. We can see that these stocks hold a very strong inverse relation, and one big reason for this is how they are affected by interest rates.

Interest rates are a part of the expected rate of return, which in turn affects how we determine target prices based on future cash-flow. For the most part, growth stocks have weak present cash-flows which are expected to grow in the future. Value stocks, on the other hand, have strong cash-flows now which are expected to be maintained or grow moderately. Low-interest rates reduce the effect of future discounting. However, the opposite is true if higher rates which increase the “discounting” effect and lead to lower present valuations.

Companies with higher present cash-flows will be less affected by higher rates, while companies with high expected future cash-flows will be more “harmed” by these higher rates. It is no coincidence that growth stocks have thrived in a decade of near 0 interest rates. Berkshire holds many classic value companies such as The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

Where technicals meet fundamentals

Based on what I have explained above, we could expect Berkshire to thrive under a high-interest rate/high-inflation scenario, which could begin in the next 2-3 years.

This could coincide with Berkshire’s stock bottoming as proposed by my technical analysis based on Elliott Wave Theory.

While I am not a technical analyst, I have recently begun to learn about Elliot Wave Theory. Accountant Ralph Nelson Elliott developed a theory on how markets move based on sentiments and wave structures. The basic idea is that sentiment, (bull/bear) determines the direction of the market. The market then moves in the direction of the trend in impulsive 5-wave structures and corrective 3-wave structures. The targets for each wave are calculated using Fibonacci retracements/extensions.

What we can see above is a very rudimentary analysis of the 5 waves in Berkshire’s stock. My primary analysis would put Berkshire on the path to completing its fourth wave at around a target of $140. This would correspond with the 38.2% retracement of wave 3. After that, we could see the stock enter its 5th wave up with a target of $261, which is the 100% extension of wave 1. This could happen well into 2022 when inflation starts to pick up and rates slowly increase. From bottom to top, Berkshire could deliver a nice 70-80% return in a couple of years.

While I would say most stocks bottomed in March, we could see further downside in the short term for Berkshire. However, after that, the stock could continue to rally beyond the general market, which could reach a long-term top within the next 3-4 years. We would then enter a bear market for equities in which I would expect Berkshire to be one of the outperformers.

Takeaway

The future of the market remains uncertain, especially over the medium term. A company like Berkshire can provide value and stability when it is hard to come by. I recommend holding the stock and buying if/when the price falls to my target for the fourth wave. In the long-run, the company is a hold and it will outperform the broader market under the context of higher rates and inflation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.