Xcel Energy (XEL) saw its Q1 2020 results declined due to unfavorable weather. The company expects COVID-19 to impact its earnings in Q2 2020 but is implementing initiatives to reduce its operating and maintenance expenses. The company has a 5-year $22 billion capital projects to grow its rate base by about 6.7% annually through 2024. It also has a solid balance sheet to support these projects. Xcel pays a growing 2.6%-yielding dividend with a sustainable payout ratio. In fact, we see a total return of 15.2% by the end of 2022. Hence, this is a good stock to own for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

Xcel delivered an unimpressive Q1 2020 with an EPS of $0.56 per share in Q1 2020. This was about 10% lower than last year’s $0.61 per share. The decline was primarily due to warmer than normal weather in Q1 2020 compare to cooler than normal weather in Q1 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

$22 billion of capital projects between 2020 and 2024

Xcel has a 5-year $22 billion capital projects between 2020 and 2024. These investments include a combination electric distribution, transmission, generation, renewables, and natural gas projects. These projects should help grow its rate base from $30 billion in 2019 to $41.9 billion. This represents an annual growth rate of 6.7%. We think these projects will help Xcel to reach its long-term EPS growth target of 5% - 7% annually.

The impact of COVID-19 should gradually recede in H2 2020

The outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S. is impacting Xcel’s sales in Q2 2020. As can be illustrated from the chart below, total retail electricity sales declined by 9.6% in April driven by a significant decline in commercial and industrial electricity sales but offset by 3.2% growth in residential electricity sales. Xcel’s electricity sales in May improved from April as stay-at-home orders relax in its services territories. However, total retail electricity sales still went down by 6.7% year over year. We expect sales to improve in the second half of 2020 as commercial and industrial activities resumes. To help mitigate this loss in revenue, management is implementing a cost restructuring program to reduce its operating and maintenance expenses and should reduce its O&M expenses by about 4% annually. Although management reiterated its annual EPS guidance of about $2.73 - $2.83 per share, we think reaching the low end of its guidance is probably the most likely outcome given uncertainties related to COVID-19.

A solid balance sheet to support its capital projects

Xcel has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of Baa1 (Moody’s), and BBB+ (S&P, Fitch). The company has a total liquidity of $5.9 billion on June 12, 2020. Xcel has a strong balance sheet with total debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x and funds from operations to debt ratio of about 17%. The company has a solid plan to fund its 5-year capital expenditures. As can be seen from the chart below, over 60% of its planned capital expenditures will be funded through its cash flow from operations. About 30% of this expenditure will be funded through incremental debt, and the rest will be funded through equity issuance.

Valuation Analysis

Xcel should be able to grow its EPS by about 6% annually. Using this annual target, its EPS could reach $2.95 per share and $3.12 per share in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Xcel has been trading at an average P/E ratio of about 22.1x in the past 3 years. Using a P/E ratio of 22x, we reach target prices of $64.83 by the end of 2021 and $68.72 by the end of 2022. Together with its dividend, we have a total return of 6.1% by the end of 2021 and 15.2% by the end of 2022.

2021E 2022E EPS ($) $2.95 $3.12 Growth Rate 6.0% 6.0% P/E Ratio 22 22 Price Target ($) $64.83 $68.72 Dividend ($) $1.82 $1.93 Total Return (%) 6.1% 15.2%

A growing 2.6%-yielding dividend

Xcel pays a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.6%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.6% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range. Xcel’s dividend is sustainable with a target payout ratio of about 60% - 70% of its EPS.

Risks and Challenges

Xcel faces several risks:

(1) Xcel Energy faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity.

(3) Multiple waves of pandemic may cause lower electricity demand in the second half of 2020 and 2021.

Investor Takeaway

Xcel’s regulated utilities business should continue to grow thanks to its investment projects. In fact, we see a total return of about 15.2% by the end of 2022 and believe this is a good stock to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon seeking dividend income and modest capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.