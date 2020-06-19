Our analysis shows that Southwest trades at a discount of 50% to its fair value and its stock has a good chance to appreciate in the upcoming months.

While air traffic slowly starts to increase on a weekly basis, the airline industry will not be able to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels anytime soon. Nevertheless, Southwest (LUV) is the airline that has all the chances to become the first company to recover from the current crisis once the pandemic is over. Right now the airline has the lowest cash burn rate among its peers, it has a solid balance sheet and enough cash to cover all of its expenses for more than a year. Its debt burden is relatively low in comparison to others and it managed to retain its investment-grade rating in this time of crisis.

Our analysis shows that Southwest trades at a discount of 50% to its fair value and its stock has a good chance to appreciate in the upcoming months. While we continue to be bearish on the overall industry and believe that some airlines will become bankrupt, we do think that it is safe to acquire Southwest stock at this stage.

Recovery is On Its Way

Recent TSA data shows that air traffic in the United States continues to increase by more than 10% on a weekly basis. However, when compared to 2019, the air traffic is still down more than 80% Y/Y and it's expected to be down around 50% Y/Y for the whole year. While Southwest's Q1 earnings results were not as bad in comparison to other airlines, Q2 numbers are expected to be one of the worst in the company's history.

Our DCF model below shows that we expect the airline's revenue for the full year to be down around 44% Y/Y. While in Q1 Southwest's revenues declined only 17.9% Y/Y, the Q2 results will be much worse, as the business is operating in a nearly zero revenue environment. After that, it's likely that Southwest will slowly start to recover in Q3 and Q4, but will only be able to return to its pre-COVID-19 profit levels in a couple of years.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

Our DCF model shows that Southwest's current fair value is $46.76 per share, which represents an upside of nearly 40% of the current market price.

Source: Own estimates

In addition to the model, we conducted a comparable analysis to see how strong Southwest is relative to its peers. As we could see from the table below, the company has the best EBITDA margin in comparison to its peers, and its stock trades relatively close to the overall airline industry.

Source: Bloomberg, Own estimates

After consolidating our DCF model and comparable analysis, we concluded that Southwest's fair value is $50.69 per share, which represents an upside of 50% from the current market price.

Source: Own estimates

Unlike its rivals, Southwest was prepared for the pandemic. Over the last few years, the airline's management was hoarding as much cash as possible, while at the same time keeping its debt burden relatively low. Southwest's Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.75x is one of the lowest in the industry and the company was constantly making a profit in the last decade. In the last five years alone, it generated more than $14 billion in free cash flow and its 6.7% TTM FCF yield is one of the biggest among its peers. By being one of the most efficient airlines in the United States, Southwest managed to keep its investment-grade rating, which means that it has all the chances to become the first airline to recover from the current crisis.

Source: Bloomberg

As of June, Southwest had enough liquidity to cover all of its expenses for the next 20 months. At the end of March, it had more than $6 billion in cash on its balance sheet and in the last couple of months, it has also raised nearly $4 billion in debt. At the same time, Southwest managed to decrease its daily cash burn and it currently spends $20 to $25 million per day to stay afloat, while airlines like Delta (DAL), United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) continue to burn more than $40 million per day. As traffic slowly increases, there's every reason to believe that Southwest will become the first major airline to break even and become profitable in the current environment. The airline also has more than $10 billion in unencumbered assets and an ability to get more money from the government under the CARES Act later this year. Considering all of this, it's very unlikely that Southwest will have a liquidity crisis in the foreseeable future.

The consensus right now is that the air traffic will be down around 50% Y/Y and it will take several years for the industry to recover to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels. For the rest of the year, a weak load factor will be a major issue for all of the airlines. However, we believe that Southwest is best positioned to weather this storm. Unlike Delta, United Airlines, and American Airlines, Southwest has a healthy balance sheet, enough liquidity to stay afloat for more than a year, the lowest cash burn, and very little exposure to international markets.

Considering all of this, it's safe to say that Southwest is one of the best airlines to own right now. While there's a high chance that several airlines will go bankrupt this year, Southwest will avoid its fate and will become the first airline to recover from this crisis. As the airline trades 50% below its fair value, we decided to open a long position in the company, and currently, it's the only airline that we own. At the same time, we continue to have a bearish view on the whole industry and believe that all the other airline stocks should be avoided even though most of them lost more than half of their value since the beginning of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.