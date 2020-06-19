Oil - Brent Backwardation Comes Sooner Than Expected

US crude storage will start to move lower starting next week with larger draws in July and onward. Right now, the US is absorbing the excess crude from Saudi's supply surge in April.

Backwardation will start the process of inventory rebalancing. Excess crude on water needs to be drained first, then we will see onshore inventories decline in size.

This is sooner than what we had expected (month-end) and much sooner than anyone else in the market had expected.

Welcome to the backwardation edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Brent 1-2 is now in backwardation.

Source: Barcharts.com

This is sooner than what we had expected (month-end) and much sooner than anyone else in the market had expected. The increase in backwardation comes from the fact that in the near term, crude supplies will be in short supply. Now, there's a difference between what's in storage and what's on the market.

Backwardation is a function of near-term demand being higher than the available supply. If backwardation happens, then firms with crude in storage are incentivized to start draining storage. This starts the process of inventory rebalancing.

Based on everything we've seen, global oil inventories peaked in May and have already started to fall in June.

At the moment, we are still about ~400 million bbls too high, so this will take time. But visible inventory figures from the US should also start to decrease in July despite US shale oil production returning.

This is largely because the Saudi export ramp in April is being drained away as we speak. Once the elevated imports are gone, which we estimate to be this week, US crude storage should also start to exhibit draws.

And for this week's preliminary data, we are seeing US crude exports return while imports start to move lower.

All of these variables combined with the fact that Brent has returned to backwardation indicate to us that the oil market rebalancing is happening. The next step will be to observe the pace of the storage decline, which will go a long way in determining just how fast price recovers.

Based on our estimate, Q3 2020 needs to see inventories decline at a pace of 4 to 5 mb/d. This means that we should rather see a deceleration in global oil-on-water first followed by floating storage before it impacts onshore storage.

Floating storage is currently ~100 million bbls above the norm, so this should start to accelerate lower starting in July. Once the excess of crude on the water is drained, then we should be able to see large storage declines in onshore storage.

Investment Implications

If the oil market rebalancing happens in the order we think it will, then this is very bearish for tankers as VLCC rates are only being held up by floating storage. Once backwardation becomes steeper due to demand recovering above supply, tanker storage will be the first to get eliminated.

In addition, with the market rebalancing faster than consensus had expected, the price implication may also be much higher than currently forecasted. Most sell-side firms like Goldman and Morgan Stanley do not expect global inventories to rebalance until mid-2021. We think even if global oil demand recovers only modestly in the next 6 months and based on the current pace of storage declines, we think the market may rebalance by end of 2020 or Q1 2021.

This means that oil prices are likely to surprise to the upside and far faster than people expect. If so, then investors should be positioned in producers as the market will re-rate the marginal producers between $40/bbl and $45/bbl WTI immediately.

Over the weekend, we published our global oil supply and demand outlook. We see a major deficit taking shape for 2021 and 2022 in the oil market. Our oil price projection along with our supply and demand model suggests very good days ahead for the energy industry. For those interested, we are now offering a 2-week free trial for you to see for yourself. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.