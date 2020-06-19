Source: Copart Website

Executive summary

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is the dominant player in the oligopolistic salvage car auction industry. The company has a simple, capital-light business model that supports high operating margins. This is due to the fact that, for the majority of the transactions that take place on Copart’s platforms, the company acts as an agent. In these transactions, the company does not carry any inventory risk, and the company leans more towards an online marketplace such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Copart’s dominant position within this lucrative market is protected by significant competitive advantages and barriers to entry. The combination of the aforementioned factors and the support of several near-to-mid-term tailwinds have driven up the valuation beyond 30 times forward earnings. We are conscious of the fact that certain near-term tailwinds will become headwinds in the outer years, but we are confident in the multi-year growth prospects. This is in part due to the significant runway in international expansion that remains available for Copart but also due to the excellent stewardship that the management has shown in the past. While we think that the current valuation does not provide the required risk-return outlook to warrant a buy recommendation, we urge investors to keep a close eye on this company.

The business

Copart has a relatively simple business model. When a car is declared total loss or when a stolen car for which the insurance company has already reimbursed the owner is recovered, the insurance agency will ask Copart to auction the car. Copart will commit itself to towing the vehicle to one of its car lots, create an inspection report, prepare the car for auction (cleaning, pictures) and put the car up for sale in a two-step bidding process.

Copart mainly operates in an agency role where it does not take ownership of the car but sells the car on behalf of the owner. This is an appealing model for both Copart and the seller. Given that Copart will charge a percentage fee on the sale price, it is in Copart’s benefit that the auction process results in a high sale price. This aligns the interests of both Copart and the seller. Around 80% of the cars sold on Copart’s auction platforms are sold through the agency model.

For the remaining 20%, Copart acts as the principal. This mainly happens in foreign markets such as the UK where insurance agencies prefer to sell the cars to Copart who will then sell these cars for its own account. For Copart, this is a less lucrative model since its capital-intensive and because it brings along inventory risk. It is also a less than optimal model for the seller as it directly opposes the best interest of the seller with that of Copart. In this scenario, Copart will want to buy the inventory as cheap as possible, which is to the detriment of the seller.

Growth drivers

Increasing total-loss ratios

The percentage of cars being declared total loss in the total amount of damage claims that the car insurance companies receive has been rising from 14.1% in 2014 to above 19% in 2019. This is due to both cars becoming more technologically advanced and the fact that the average vehicle age in the US has been steadily increasing over the past decade. The latter has an impact on the odds of a vehicle being classified as a total loss due to the fact that cars depreciate in value as they age. The lower the pre-accident value that a car has, the higher the odds become that repairing the car will cost more than paying out the pre-accident value and selling the car at a salvage auction. As the fleet continues to age, the odds of those cars being declared total loss when they are involved in an accident will continue to increase.

Source: IAA Investor presentation

Cars are also becoming more technologically advanced, which is supported by a large number of cameras, radars and sensors that are being built in the car. A large part of these sensors can be found in either the front or the back of the car. These areas also happen to be the areas that are most frequently impacted in a collision. The high costs involved in replacing these expensive cameras and sensors lead to insurance agencies to declare more cars a total loss.

Source: Copart Investor Presentation

It is not only a matter of cost but also of expertise. While there are plenty of repair shops that can replace a simple fender and provide the car with a new paint job, there are less repair shops that have the technological knowledge to recalibrate the sensors. Given that a lot of these technological features relate to safety measures (ABS, lane assist…), it would create a large liability risk for rental car companies to have these cars back on the road after certain safety features had to be repaired. If the repaired car were involved in another accident and it becomes clear that something went wrong during the repair of the ABS, then that would expose the rental car company to multi-million damage claims.

In addition to more technology finding itself a way into the latest car models, there has also been a shift from using steel towards using aluminium for certain components. This further increases the cost of repair as can be seen in the image below.

Source: Copart Investor Presentation

Increase in miles driven

The total amount of cars in circulation has kept on increasing over the last 5 years and so has the number of miles driven. It is only logical that amount of accidents positively correlates with the number of miles driven. It is not yet clear how COVID-19 will impact this trend. Higher unemployment and increased work from home will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the number of miles driven. As a counter to this, COVID-19 will have made a lot of people more wary of using public transport and ridesharing apps. If this leads to increased (used) car sales and more inexperienced drivers hitting the road, then that should lead to more collisions.

Source: IAA Investor presentation

Increasing average sale prices

Average sales prices are seeing an upward trend. This is partly due to less damaged cars entering the auction (cars with minor damage to the front/back but high repair costs due to sensors/cameras) as well as due to an increased pool of international bidders. Around 50% of the cars sold on Copart’s platform are being sold to out-of-state bidders, with 23% even being international buyers. Very often, these cars are exported to more emerging economies where the regulation is less strict or where the car can be repaired at a lower price due to cheaper labor costs. The number of international bidders is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, which can only be supportive for the average sale prices on the auction platforms.

International expansion

Given that Copart already has a 40-45% market share in the United States and that the three biggest salvage auction platforms represent around 90% of the market, there is less room to aggressively expand within the United States. That is why Copart has expanded into foreign markets such as Brazil, Germany, and the UK. While these markets often operate in a different manner than the United States, they are ripe for consolidation. International expansion is a key part of future growth expectation.

Autonomous driving: will it disrupt the business model?

While the increased adoption of technology in vehicles is currently a tailwind due to increased cost of repair that comes along with the usage of sensors and cameras in cars, technology will eventually become a headwind. As safety technology and autonomous driving technology improve and the penetration of cars with these features within the total market fleet expands, there should be a downward trend in the number of collisions per mile driven. That is why technology will eventually become a headwind for Copart.

It is impossible to predict how long it will take before self-driving technology becomes available. It will take years before such a product is developed, after which it will only be included in higher priced models. From that point onwards, it will once again take years for the technology to be included in all vehicles and for it to reach a significant penetration within the total fleet. In the meantime, costs of repair are set to increase as more and more technology is added into cars.

Source: Copart Investor Presentation

Barriers to entry and competitive advantages

Copart has an attractive capital-light business model that produces high returns on capital and that only has limited exposure to economic cycles. While this would normally attract new capital and competition to the industry, Copart enjoys certain competitive advantages that prevent competitors from entering the industry.

Scale

In order to successfully compete in this industry, you need sufficient scale. Buyers will be attracted to the platform that has the largest number of cars for sale as this increases the odds of them finding that what they are looking for.

Sellers on the other hand want to list on the auction platform that will deliver the highest sales prices. Under normal circumstances, this will be the platform with the most bidders. This creates a virtuous circle where a large number of buyers attract sellers and a large number of sales attracts buyers. It thus becomes especially hard for new players that cannot attract buyers without listing but that also cannot attract listing without buyers, to enter the industry.

Relationships

The scale advantage is enforced by the relationships that one needs to have in this industry to succeed. Given that around 80% of the listings come from insurance agencies, it is crucial to have the necessary relationships and IT integrations in place. Copart has integrated IT connections with all major insurance players, and it has exclusivity agreements with industry leaders such as Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Nationwide. As one can imagine, it becomes near impossible to enter this industry if the majority of the supply is either firmly integrated or even exclusively tied to a dominant competitor.

Land

In order to be able to service insurance agencies all over the United States, one needs to have salvage yards near all major metropolitan areas. Especially since there are significant costs involved in having to tow a vehicle to a faraway salvage yard. Copart as an industry leader started purchasing land several decades ago, which now offers the company the competitive advantage of being able to offer its services all over the country. While main competitor IAA (NYSE:IAA) chooses to lease most of the land, Copart has opted to purchase most of its land.

Competition

Competition is limited due to the oligopolistic market structure and due to the significant barriers to entry that we discussed earlier in this article. Copart only has one significant competitor, Insurance Auto Auctions, or IAA in short. IAA represents an equally large share of the salvage auto auction market as Copart with a market share of around 40%. IAA was recently spun off from KAR (NYSE:KAR), and now trades as an independent company on the stock market. The company’s entry in the salvage car market however dates back to 1982. After being taken off the market by private equity in 2005, the company was merged with ADESA in order to form KAR.

While we refrain from making a judgement on whether or not IAA’s lower valuation makes IAA a better investment opportunity, we do wish to elaborate on some of the differences between IAA and Copart.

Ownership of land

Copart has chosen to purchase most of its land, which results in higher capex spending and the absence of large costs related to rent. IAA has however opted to lease most of the land that it uses to operate the salvage yards.

Leverage

Copart has $100m of net financial debt or 0.11x net debt/EBITDA. Additionally, Copart has $110m of contractual lease agreements on its balance sheet. IAA is significantly more leveraged with net financial debt of $1.19 billion and outstanding leases amounting to $840 million. A large part of the financial debt is the result of a large dividend that IAA paid to KAR when it was spun off from the latter. When we exclude capitalized leases from the debt calculation and include rental expenses in EBITDA, we arrive at a 2.9x net debt/EBITDA ratio.

Slightly lower margins

IAA has historically operated at much lower margins than Copart. This can, however, be explained by IAA’s use of capitalized leases versus Copart’s lack of leases. When adjusting IAA’s operating result for rental expenses, the margin gap is reduced to 2-3%.

We find that Copart is the higher quality company with better positioning. Copart’s pristine balance sheet will enable the company to more aggressively pursue international growth while its exclusivity agreements and IT integration with major insurance players enable the company to defend its market share in the US. While IAA will undoubtedly attempt to steal business away from Copart, it must be noted that IAA will face additional competition of its own. Now that KAR and IAA are two separate companies, they have become competitors. Clearly, the sales agents at KAR will know the same contacts as the sales force of IAA and KAR should have a good view on which contracts have the highest chance of being replaced. So, we do expect that the popular investment story of a company being spun off and enabled to pursue market growth is a bit too rosy. The next few years, IAA will have to divide its attention between fending off KAR in the non-insurance segment and trying to take on Copart. The divided attention and leverage balance sheet make it harder for IAA to expand as fast as Copart.

Management

Management at Copart is considered top notch. Over the lifetime of the company, there have been only two CEOs. Founder Willis Johnson, who ran the business till 2010, and Jayson Adair, his son in law that took over from him.

Both Johnson and Adair have run the business with excellent stewardship and with a long-term focus. Capital allocation has leaned primarily into reinvestment in the business and into opportunistic share buybacks. The latter mostly occurred through aggressive tender offers. Management is decisive, and when they are convinced that the share price is undervaluing the company, then they do not hold back to buy back significant stakes of the company. In 2011, the company retired no less than 14% of the outstanding shares, and in 2015, they took out an additional 11% of the company.

Important to note is that management did not tender a single share in those large tender offers and that management still holds very large stakes in the company. Johnson still owns 7.31% of Copart, while Adair owns nearly 4% of the company. The CEO thus has ample incentive to increase the value of the company.

Moreover, management does not receive any compensation other than the right to purchase shares in the future at a predetermined price. The only way that management sees a major pay-off is if the shareholders also make a profit.

Financials

Source: Bloomberg

Copart has been an impressive growth story. In the last 5 years alone, the company managed to compound revenues at an 11.91% CAGR and EPS at a 21.35% CAGR. Given that Copart is rapidly expanding internationally and the company is currently at the sweet spot in terms of technology within cars, it is to be expected that Copart will continue to see strong growth.

The company ends its fiscal year on July 31st, which means that the impact from COVID-19 will be split between fiscal years. In the most recent earnings release, Copart noted that they were already seeing a normalization in the number of cars that needed to be auctioned. Those people that kept on driving during the COVID-19 lockdown often reacted to the empty roads by driving faster and more recklessly. This resulted in a much smaller decline in total loss accidents than the decline in miles driven in that period.

We expect Copart to compound revenues at a 9% CAGR between fiscal years 2020-2025. This would imply a fiscal 2025 revenue of nearly $3.25 billion. Assuming that Copart will continue its margin growth trajectory, we predict a 42% EBITDA margin for fiscal year 2025. We forecast a 14.75% EPS CAGR between fiscal years 2020-2025, which results in FY2025 EPS of nearly $4.50. Assigning a 23x 1-year forward P/E multiple to that forecast derives a FY2024 share price of $103.44. At the current share price of $88, this would imply an IRR of merely 4%. While our calculation is based on more conservative assumptions (CPRT currently trades at 34x forward earnings) than the market uses, we would only recommend starting a position at $75 or below.

Source: Bloomberg and Author’s own calculation

One could argue that a 23x forward earnings multiple is still very generous, but we feel this is justified, given the growth prospects post-FY2025, the dominant market position of Copart, the excellent stewardship and the fact that the business model is recession-resilient. The latter is visible in the sales trajectory of IAA. Revenues actually grew during the financial crisis.

Source: IAA Investor relations

Risks

As explained above, the biggest risk that Copart faces is that technology will eventually become so sophisticated that it will lead to a significant decrease in the number of collisions. Copart is currently in the sweet spot where technology is not yet advanced enough to meaningfully decrease the number of car accidents, while it does increase the cost of repair, thus leading to higher total loss ratios. Eventually, this tailwind will become a headwind for the company. A more short-term risk is that COVID-19 may have caused a permanent shift towards more people working from home. This could reduce traffic congestion and the number of miles driven each year, which in turn should result in less collisions.

While not really a risk, it should be mentioned that a strong US dollar may also negatively impact short-term growth as a stronger USD makes it more expensive for foreign buyers to purchase salvage cars in the US. Therefore, a strong depreciation of the USD would positively impact sales prices on Copart’s US auctions.

Conclusion

Copart is the highest quality company in the auto auction industry. An easy-to-understand, capital-light business model offers attractive returns, while the pristine balance sheet and exemplary management provide ease of mind in these uncertain COVID-19 stricken times. Looking beyond COVID-19, significant barriers to entry and various competitive advantages enable the company to maintain its leadership within this industry. Multiple tailwinds provide the basis for continued double-digit EPS growth. Despite attractive business features and promising growth prospects, we feel that the current valuation is too demanding to warrant a buy-recommendation. We however urge investors to keep a close eye on Copart, so that they can start a position in this wonderful company when a correction occurs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.